Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Someday, women will not be oppressed just for being women, and will be able to live their dreams just like men can.
Someday…
I pray, I dream and I desperately hope…
Girls will not be forced to slide down the slope,
After facing hardships and conquering the summit
It is a real shame that they are driven to plummet.
Why can’t they stay on at the top?
Why do they have to sacrifice and stop?
Why can’t the family be as supportive of her?
Why must they not consider what she prefers?
Why must she fulfil one thousand and one criteria?
Why must her expression of desires cause hysteria?
Why must a girl still worry about the adjustments post wedding?
Why can’t she live as carefree as she did before matrimony?
Why must she continue to please the in-laws,
When they only criticise without a single applause?
Why must she explain and justify all that she does?
Why must she carry the burden and the onus?
The onus of maintaining the household and the relations,
Without a penny’s worth of concern towards her frustrations?
Why can’t she decide what to wear?
Why do her clothes determine her character?
As if her clothes could change the mindset of the pervert,
We know better, women have been molested in saris and skirt!
Why is there a society deemed “right” way for a girl to exist?
When will society let a girl just be and her progress not resist?
When will the men actually support the women in their life?
And not just mothers, sisters and daughters but also their wife.
When will Women’s Day be celebrated every day in every way,
Not just in official statements but actually meaning what they say?
There is a huge gap in words and action,
Much below acceptable levels of satisfaction.
So…
It’s time girls, for you to stand up for yourself,
Time to shake off the doubts and believe in yourself!
When respect for your aspirations is hard to come by,
Don’t whine, fight the odds and continue aiming for the sky!
You are capable, the men know it and are frightened,
You do not need their support; you are simply excellent!
Seek, persist and confidently demand your rights,
Keep going girl,
No one has the power to dim your lights!
Image source: unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
What do I say about the two leading ladies?! They don't act. They become. They share screen space in just a handful of scenes in the movie, yet you can see the undercurrent of their collective power throughout.
Flummoxed. Pensive. Unsettled. I do not think I can describe what my state of mind was more accurately when the end credits of the movie started rolling on the screen.
‘Jalsa’, written and directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame, is the kind of movie in which you discover new facets every time you discuss it or ponder over it. Here, what is shown is more than what is shown. It took me just half an hour to go from confusion over not being able to gauge how much I liked it to unwittingly explaining the nuances of some scenes to my family members.
And as I write this post now, I know I have discovered and interpreted some more about the lives and choices of Maya Menon and Rukhsana, played by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah respectively.