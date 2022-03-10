Can You Be Home For One Sunday, For The Kids?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A husband wanting to separate - why will he think of what she wants, how she feels, what she will face, how to tell the kids?
Ever felt the lull in the light?
The usual 1pm Sunday sunlit room,
as you dust the book shelf.
The idlis are cooking,
The coconut chutney aroma fills the home,
The kids are busy with their colourbooks,
and the TV plays in the background.
There is peace, but then why is your heart anxious?
“But, can you be home for one Sunday?”
“What will one Sunday change?”
“For the kids..”
“For the kids, we are just separating..”
“Was there ever any love?”
“There will always be love..”
“Just not the same kind of love?”
“There are many kinds of love…”
“Why can I not have that one kind of love?”
“Because people love differently…. haven’t we discussed this before?”
The pressure cooker whistle blocks all other noises
“Mama, I think it’s ready!!”
What will a tag do? It will liberate you..
The expenses?
Well, many have it worse than you.. have some faith in yourself..
The love?
It was never yours..
The kids?
You tell them the truth..
A known tap on the hand directs you to the familiar smile,
“Mama, it’s ready!”
Another set of little fingers hold your hand,
“Mama, let’s go! It’s ready…”
“So am I… come let’s eat.”
Some decisions are hard until taken.
Image source: a still from the series Yeh Meri Family
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A Feminist interested in Politics, Economy, Law, National Security, International Relations, Environment.
I am on the same page as you, just a different book.
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Such songs by men usually glorify toxic masculinity and are all about disregarding women's consent and agency, and Badshah is one of those - time to call out such songs.
TW: Sexual Harassment and violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
I’m not even going to put in the video links as I do not want to give him more clicks.
“Hukum chala request na kar.
Naachi ja, baby rest na kar.
Patient hu tere husn ka,
Patience meri test na kar.”
COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.
Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.
We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.
Desire alone is not enough to heal our lives, action will. The Japanese art of Kintsugi assumes great relevance here.
Desire alone is not enough to heal our lives, action will. The Japanese art of Kintsugi assumes great relevance here.
“Will I laugh as much if you told me the same joke one more time? Then why am I saddened by the same thought over and over?”
If you can’t get rid of 10 reasons to dislike yourself, just find one reason to love yourself and follow it. Fill that void, that’s making you hollow, with love and kind words to yourself.
From learning to value myself to seeking knowledge and embracing life-long relationships, here are 8 lessons that life has taught me.
From learning to value myself to seeking knowledge and embracing life-long relationships, here are 8 lessons that life has taught me.
Yesterday morning, I decided to go back in time and review my life for the last 10 years. Until I was 18, the strongest and most dominant of emotions in my head were joy, fun, happiness and confidence, which have been amalgamated by many other emotions like anger, fear, sadness, self-pity and disgust.
Here are some life lessons I have learned.