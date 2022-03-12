Why Every Man Wants To Be An Indian Cinema Hero Who Has No Real Respect For Women!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
And if the movie will not sell without objectifying women, doesn't it say something about our society wanting these from Indian Cinema?
The Indian Cinema may not have a common genre. They range from action to romance to horror to thriller. So, the genre is definitely varied. But, what is so uniformly common in Indian Cinema is the subtle and sometimes overt patriarchy, that flows so freely.
To start somewhere on this huge topic, I would like to talk about this movie.
There is this top grossing movie of the decade or century, a fantasy male superstar movie. The problem is not it being a male superstar movie, but in the introduction of the lead female actor. In her first important introduction scene, she is seen with a pretty veil hiding her face, with heavy jewellery, a full time princess look.
In the sequence of events, she comes out and fights with all these burglars with her sword. So, the person out there, behind the camera is trying to communicate something with us, that, see I have given the woman a role of the warrior. No problem with that. But, what is irksome is the surprise on the people’s faces to see her fight. “Wow! A woman fighting!”. Wow, really.
In the movie, the male superstar is seen lifting an elephant with one hand, moves mountains, stops huge statues from falling and for him, that is wow. But, for a woman in the same movie, a sword fight is the highest peak of her attributes.
When many spoke up about this, we were told we were “creating an unnecessary issue” but the crux is – to end patriarchy, we need to end such depictions too.
Even if we were to disregard that movie, there are numerous other examples in Indian Cinema; a startling majority of movies.
In most of these movies, the male and female prototypes are typical. There is this one movie, for example. From the moment, the man, aka the superstar sets eyes on the female actor, aka not a superstar, because rarely are women seen as superstars – his eyes concentrate on her beautifully tanned, perfectly shaped and waxed – legs. He shakes in his place every time he looks at her legs. And during the whole movie, he moves about flaunting his masculinity as an aura around him, thereby, reducing her, demeaning her and degrading her to just a symbol.
Meanwhile, the whole movie portrays the superstar as an honourable victim, amazing at his job, a dissatisfied son, an amazing fighter, top notch dancer, so handsome that girls are seen swooning around him, and more. Absolute multitalented star, while the woman is reduced to a pair of tanned legs.
Now, the glaring question to everyone involved in the movie is this! Will the movie not sell if you don’t show her legs? Will the movie not sell if you show woman as she truly is in real life, the real multitasker with amazing brains? And if the movie will not sell without objectifying women, doesn’t it say something about our society?
The people who make such movies and pray to such superstars are ready with an advice to people who have issues – Don’t watch it.
Of course, I don’t want to watch, and of course I won’t watch it, unless I want to criticise it, but I have an advice, “don’t make such movies!”
And I will tell you why.
Because these movies are the nurturers of what I call – rape culture. Here’s how.
So, these movies undoubtedly endorse objectifying women and reduce them to nothing, by adding beauty to the faces and legs, by making up songs about how gorgeous women are. Basically, the are masking patriarchy with beautiful paint and bring it out as worshipping women.
These movies are watched by men. Men who roam about on the roads, men who hang out in the parks waiting to ‘eve tease’, that is, sexually harass the next girl walking by with the same horrible songs, men who study with other women, men who work with other women.
Suppressing and degrading women has successfully been normalised up until now. But, now the movies come right in and they start to take it to the next level. These movies are not normalising patriarchy and objectification of women, they are actually telling you that it is superstar level to follow patriarchy and objectify women.
Everyone wants to be a hero, everyone wants to be like the superstar. How do you become one? These movies show you how. They show you that to become a superstar, looks are important, hitting a few guys is important, feeling entitled is important, arrogance is important, seeing and creating songs on women’s legs is important, forcing yourself upon them, going after them even if they reject you, and considering it your right to touch their legs and other body parts is important. All these are important to become a superstar and these movies show you that.
The superstar does all this, and if you want to become a superstar, you must do the same. And bingo, there we have, the mindset of the next guy touching the next girl without her consent. Consent is a joke in Indian Cinema, and that is why so many fans do not understand the importance of consent.
So, how easy was it for the portrayal of Indian Cinema to pave way for a non consensual act? The bigger question is how hard is it to curb this and set a better example?
How long will a woman be compared to a coke bottle? How long will her body parts be made songs of? How long will she be compared to a car to be rode? You have compared a woman to a chewing gum, and you say feminism is over-rated. How long really for the truth, the glaring obvious truth to set in?
Every person involved in the making of such a movie, should think twice and think hard on what message they are sending in. There are a million people out there, waiting for the next movie to come and to help them model. A bit of introspection can go a great way for the Indian Cinema.
Image source: a still from the film Kabir Singh
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Sridevi rules hearts in her death even as she did during her versatile career. More on this incredible actor, who's never spoken ill of others in the industry.
Sridevi rules hearts in her death even as she did during her long and versatile career. Here’s more on this incredible actor, who’s also known for never speaking ill of others in the industry.
At first, I thought that the news was a hoax. Like most celebrity death news! But, when the news actually turned out to be true, it took me some time to register. It still feels so unreal. Death comes like a thief for some and for some like the prince who walks right into your door. It reminds you of how life is such a precious gift and how it’s all temporary!
I still remember my first Hindi film at the age of 5. It was Disco Dancer and I was a Mithun-Mandakini fan then. But, the next movie completely changed my preferences for life. It was Mr.India. I was mesmerised by Sridevi’s histrionics on-screen. Since then, I have never seen any other actress come close to Sridevi’s versatility and electrifying screen presence.
How does Indian cinema fare in terms of female representation? And how much does it have to do with the serious lack of female writers being included?
How does Indian cinema fare in terms of female representation? And how much does it have to do with the serious lack of female writers being included?
How do Indian films portray women? Especially, the ones that have done really well at the box office? After all, these are the movies that impact the largest number of people. Would Indian films do a much better job of it if many more of our stories came from women? How does the number of female writers on the team influence the representation of women in the film?
I had to find out some things. I’ve tried to explore these questions by taking a look at some of the top Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films (I considered only movies of those three languages because Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood are the biggest film industries in India) of the years 2016 and 2017.