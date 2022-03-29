Letter From A Feminist Mom To Her Daughter As She Steps Into The Future

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
There shall be no interference or dominance on our part. Both your Papa and myself have had stormy lives. We sincerely wish you to be...
Dear Daughter,
I thought of writing this to you while we are approaching a turning point in our lives.
You are 28 y/o, settled in your career as a physiotherapist, and are now planning to live away from us as an independent working woman.
I think this is a brilliant idea as it will eventually mould you into a self-reliant woman rather than a ‘princess’ mollycoddled by her doting papa. This I feel is the need of the hour since you are our only offspring. Once the two of us depart this world you will have to manage your life single-handedly.
At this juncture let me offer you some advice and suggestions (based on personal experiences) which may help you in your onward journey in life.
Friends and relatives are already bombarding you with the same old stereotyped query: when are you getting hitched? Don’t pay heed to their words. You are the one to make decisions regarding how to run your life.
Marriage is no longer the be-all and end-all of a woman’s life.
Since your childhood, you silently witnessed how your mom was mistreated and mentally persecuted by your Dad’s parents and sister because I refused to toe the line with them and subscribe to archaic beliefs and customs.
Though your Dad is a devoted, faithful husband, several times, instigated by his family he inflicted physical violence and torture on me. For a woman what can be more shattering than being battered by her spouse?
Sometimes I wish I hadn’t married at all. Then I would not have had such harrowing experiences.
Therefore, my child, I have no objection in case you decide to give matrimony a miss. Let not domestic considerations, wifely duties and child-rearing cramp your zest for life. ‘Drink life to the dregs’ in poet Tennyson’s words.
Marriage appears no big deal, considering that divorce has become a household word in our society? Extra-marital affairs are on the rise. Instances of domestic violence – plus or minus dowry – are commonplace.
Wedlock appears to be losing its sheen and sanctity. My late parents often remarked that marriage is a gamble. With every passing day, I get more convinced that it is indeed.
Unable to find a suitable groom despite frenetic searches, I have seen dispirited spinsters turning spiritual or religious-minded – via self-proclaimed godmen/ gurus, satsangs(congregations) galore. Some prefer to dedicate their life and soul to their religion within the precincts of their homes.
I fail to see the connection between spinsterhood and spirituality.
Do prayers and ritual worship help to quench desires of the flesh, sexual passions, craving for physical love? Who knows?
You must not succumb to social pressures and adopt this mindset. All I want is to see you happy. Whatever it takes.
Living life on ones own is no bed of roses; at some point or the other loneliness or lack of companionship is bound to creep in. Does the concept of a live-in relationship appeal to you?
People commonly believe ‘live-in’ to be here today gone tomorrow. Not really. Long-term commitment can be fostered in a live-in arrangement if the partners want it that way.
Haven’t we come across such couples in our social circle?
Now, should you enter a live-in arrangement, rest assured I will stand by you like a boulder to shelter you against vitriolic comments and reactions of society.
I have always been a rebel. I am glad to realize how I have successfully kindled the fire of rebellion in your heart too. Now is the time to cock a snook at society and plan your future as you like it.
I will embrace it wholeheartedly if you identify with different sexuality if you come out as belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.
Why shouldn’t I?
You’ve got just one life and the right to live it on your terms. Moreover, there is no dearth of talented, globally renowned figures in this category. From Socrates, Oscar Wilde, Martina Navratilova onward to Vikram Seth and John Lennon the list is endless…
For quite some time now we have been airing our respective views on the subject of platonic love. I gather that platonic love involves deep affection, utterly bereft of romantic/sexual inclinations. People of any gender can maintain a friendship without sexual tension or attraction.
When you love someone platonically, you might recognize some basic signs. You may discover similar interests, views, tables of values. You may even discuss your innate feelings towards and relationships with other individuals. Sincere friendship, solid support, encouragement, mutual understanding, enjoying each other’s company may be clubbed under platonic love.
Before putting down my pen, let me assure you once again, my child, that your future is in your own hands. I wish you to be an empowered woman who does not regret the decisions she takes and marches ahead undaunted by your surroundings, brimming with courage and confidence.
There shall be no interference or dominance on our part. Both your Papa and myself have had stormy lives. We sincerely wish you to be full of joie- de-vivre now and forever…
Image credit: a still from short film Dost- Safi Mother-Daughter, YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Am a trained and experienced features writer with 25 plus years of experience .My favourite subjects are women's issues, food travel, art,culture ,literature et all.Am a true feminist at heart. An iconoclast read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
It's a classic case of abuse, where your abuser first makes you believe that no one will love you, but them. And that you are not worth anything if they move away.
Trigger Warning: This speaks of violence against women and domestic abuse and may be triggering to survivors.
I was watching the reality show Lock Upp yesterday, in which Poonam Pandey talks about her abusive relationship.
She was with this guy for 4 years. And he would beat the shit out of her. She owes a 4 storied house with a staff. She paid for everything. Yet her then partner would have complete control over her life. He would not let her take her phone out of the room. Remember she paid all bills.
Instead of mourning over the irreplaceable loss of those accomplished youngsters, people took to social media, to shame them for "being out that late with men".
Trigger Warning: This deals with accidental death, loss, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
On the 2nd of November, 2021, a fateful accident took place in the state of Kerala, killing two beauty pageant winners and a friend.
However, instead of mourning over the irreplaceable loss of those accomplished youngsters, who once made their families, cities, and the state proud, our people took it to social media, to morally harass the departed. They shamed them for being out that late with men, especially Ansi on religious grounds. They ridiculed their parents for their wrongful upbringing and pointed out how these youngsters set the wrong example for others to follow. Their loved ones were so hurt, it caused Ansi’s mother to contemplate suicide, out of the fear of facing society’s judgments.
You're already loved, says Vijayalakshmi Harish to her future daughter, speaking of all that she wants for her, as a mother, and as a woman.
You’re already loved, says Vijayalakshmi Harish to her future daughter, speaking of all that she wants for her, as a mother, and as a woman.
The Indian girl child is told often enough that she doesn’t deserve better. That she’s nothing more than a womb. That she can’t possibly ask for more. Yet, women refuse to give up on the dream of equality, of seizing their place in the sun. Starting 6th October 2018, as part of the conversations we have at Women’s Web for the International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, we present a special series in which a few of our best authors write about #GirlPower. Some write from their own experience as girls, some about the significant girls in their lives, and some even to future daughters – a rich tapestry of emotions that is woven with love, bravery, inspiration, hope, fear, pain, and so much more.
In this letter to her future daughter, penned so beautifully from the heart, Vijayalakshmi Harish tells her all about the dreams she has for her, and about the long line of wonderful women that she is the heir of.
It’s always expected that the son has to bear all responsibilities of the parents. Not the daughter. Her one and only responsibility is to take care of her parents-in-law.
It’s always expected that the son has to bear all responsibilities of the parents. Not the daughter. Her one and only responsibility is to take care of her parents-in-law.
A medical emergency in 2018 forced my father to relocate to the nearest city, which is Kolkata, West Bengal. Of his three daughters, I was the only one around. Hence the responsibility was totally mine. After a couple of days in the Intensive Care, Baba stabilized and came home. Since then I have been around helping them with every need of theirs. My sisters have also been a pillar despite being away physically.
Every time I meet someone, I am rewarded with, “Oh you are just like the son they never had.” Or “You will put all the sons to shame.” Another well-wisher pointed out, “Not even the sons can do what you are doing.”