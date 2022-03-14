Just Let Me Be

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Stop pressuring and manipulating me to be the woman you want me to be. I know what I want and motherhood is my decision.
To everyone who says I’m wasting my professional degree,
Motherhood is beyond and above all degrees for me. Creating a new life and nurturing it, is the biggest gift and the biggest job for a mother, and that is something I’m more worried about not being wasted. The work I do as a professional can definitely be done by others and may be even better than me. So, I’m okay with anybody else doing my job. But, I know that nobody else can take care of my baby better than me. Hence, I’m not ready to share this responsibility with any nanny or daycare.
To everyone who asks, “So you do nothing now?”,
I understand, maybe you wanted to say that I don’t earn money now. I agree to it without getting into details of how I’m managing numerous expenses without touching my previous savings. But, I do not agree that I’m doing nothing, though again I do not wish to go into details. But, I request you all to rephrase your dialogue of ‘you do nothing’ to ‘you don’t earn money’. While rephrasing, you will understand how insulting and hurting the phrase is, and I still believe there’s so much good in you which will definitely stop you from hurting anybody intentionally.
To everyone who says, “You have no place in this world if you’re not making money”,
Ask my little one. For him, I’m his invaluable treasure. Anyway, I agree with this phrase of yours too. But for me, I want to make money to fulfill mine and my family’s needs and wishes and not for the world to do my valuation.
To everyone who says that I should not be ignoring my own dreams,
First of all, thanks a lot for being so concerned. But, please be aware of my dreams first. I’ve always dreamt and wished for being with my baby, at all times he needs and wants me, for seeing his first smile and many other smiles and laughs, for comforting him whenever he cries, for breastfeeding him till the time he likes, for training him to achieve his daily milestones, for keeping him safe and happy on my own, and the list goes on. Hence, I’m clearly living my dreams.
P.S.: To all who are reading and maybe getting offended: “my views, my ideas, my thoughts, applicable to my life only”.
A viewer is just a click away from the overdose of nudity, extramarital affairs, violence and brattish behaviour which has become the norm.
The OTT content market has seen a sharp surge in viewership since March 2020. For people who were homebound, OTT shows came as a blessing in dry times.
Unapologetically so, I have been a regular watcher of all kinds of shows on various OTT platforms.
During these two years, as a regular viewer, I have seen a rise in aggressive and violent shows perhaps because it is easy to dish out content on OTT that would not have been possible on television or movies.
COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.
Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.
We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.
Many women might find themselves suffering from a lack of self esteem and a need to do more, if they had to be just stay at home moms. An honest confession.
Women have played many roles historically – homemaker, freedom fighter, activist, and many more. Yet, whether she is single, married or a mother, she is assumed to be the primary caregiver to the family. Women are now everywhere in the workforce, and honestly, I feel proud when I read their success stories. Managing a successful career and a family is not an easy task.
Over the years things have changed drastically, but in our society, working outside home is still taken as optional for a woman.
I often find it difficult to spend on myself, and it is not about the money. It is all about deciding what I would rather spend my money on and that is what it should be all about.
Have you ever bought things for all your family and then denied yourself something you wanted? I have done that, more than often.
I have stood many times watching others shop without a care in the world while I just pick up something, looked at the tag, and put it right back on the counter. I have been trying to shop ‘expensive’ for years and I just can’t.