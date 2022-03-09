Why Kalpana Saroj, CEO of Kamani Tubes, Is The Original Slumdog Millionaire

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Meet Kalpana Saroj who is the CEO of Kamani Tubes with personal assets worth $112 million. Know why is she the original slumdog millionaire.
We now live in a world full of many successful women entrepreneurs, and just like all those powerful women, Kalpana Saroj had to fight off many societal prejudices to emerge as the first women entrepreneur of India.
A Dalit Girl with unshakable courage and a stubborn heart, Padmashree Dr. Kalpana Saroj not only had to fight societal prejudice but also faced many hardships in her life. With a will to never give up and keep going, she not only brought her dreams to reality but also paved the path for many women.
Born in Roperkheda village in Maharashtra, Kalpana Saroj belonged to a Dalit family.
At that time, it was difficult for the lower caste to enjoy freedom, independence, and basic education and we all know, child marriage was also very common. A girl child was considered a burden on the family and were married off at earlier age.
Kalpana Saroj’s maternal uncle used to call her a Zeher ki pudiya (little pocket of poison).
Her father was a police constable and was adamant about getting his daughter a good education for which he sent her to the local village school. Even though she was good at studies she faced a lot of discrimination at school. The children would not play with her as she came from a lower class.
Being a Dalit Student, she was not allowed to participate in school functions. Also, the parents of other children used to scold their children for playing with her.
This is very believable, right? I wonder what would be going on her mind at that time…
Because of societal and familial pressure, her father got her married at the age of 12. After which she moved to a slum in Mumbai to live with her husband and in-laws where she was treated like a maid, was starved, and was beaten like hell.
When her father went to visit her after six months, he was met with a walking corpse instead of his daughter. He decided to take her back.
She said that her marriage seems like death to her. But with the help o0f her father, she was able to get out of the living hell.
Upon returning home, she tried to resume her studies but she faced a lot of criticism and cruel comments from the people of her village for abandoning her marriage.
Unable to face the antagonism of the villagers to her attempts to become independent, she attempted suicide by drinking poison.
After spending 24 hours in the hospital, she didn’t wake up as the naive young outcast girl, but as a woman who would cross any hurdles and would never give up on herself and her dreams.
She realised how important life is. And she was given a second chance at it. She decided to achieve something big, something of her own.
She convinced her parents to let her move to Mumbai at her uncle’s residence for seeking job opportunities. With perseverance and determination, she was all set to turn her life around.
She started her first job at just 2 rupees in a garment factory & mastered the art of operating a sewing machine.
With her father out of job and her becoming the sole breadwinner of her family she realised the importance of money. She was not satisfied with her ordinary job and wanted to achieve something bigger. She decided to start her own business which led her to become one of the most powerful women entrepreneur in India.
She came across a government scheme, that offered loans to lower caste women. Two years later, in 1984, she procured the loan.
With this money, she started her business by installing some sewing machines and started working 16 hours a day. And this was not enough for her. With the profit from her business, she further invested her money in some furniture business.
Her journey took a new turn when she started KS Film Production and launched her first movie. The movie was dubbed in three different languages English, Telugu, and Hindi.
In 2001, when her fame reached places, the worker’s union of Kamani Tubes approached her in hopes of her saving their dying company. The worker was not being paid their wages for the last 3 years. The company was slowly getting buried in losses as well.
Initially, she was reluctant to take upon this new venture. Even her advisors termed it a suicide mission. But in her words, “All I thought about was the plight of the workers,” The condition of 3500 workers compelled her to take this challenge. As she was able to relate with them.
Within some time and a lot of hard work, she was able to turn around the distressed assets of Kamani Tubes Company and successfully steer the company back to profits.
Kalpana Saroj today is the CEO of Kamani Tubes with personal assets worth $112 million.
Her hard work and contribution received due honour when she was awarded the Padma Shri for Trade and Industry in 2013 and previously the Ninth Rajiv Gandhi award for Women Entrepreneurs in 2006.
She is involved in various social welfare activities and has founded the Kalpana Saroj foundation.
After many hardships and hurdles, Kalpana Saroj broke free from the society’s labels – Dalit, a school drop-out, child-bride, slum dweller, suicide survivor, to be widely acclaimed as the first female corporate entrepreneur of India.
Often described as the ‘original slumdog millionaire’, Kalpana Saroj has proved dreams can only become reality when you put in your hard work and dedication.
She is an inspiration for thousands of young girls who want to be like her.
