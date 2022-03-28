Jalsa Is An Outstanding Portrayal Of Inner Conflict Of What’s Right Or Wrong, That Will Keep You On The Edge

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are simply brilliant in their characters, and keep the palpable tension of the film alive without compromising a bit in the portrayal of their own resilience and motherhood.
In the last decade, OTTs have given us quite a few brilliant movies that were not only entertaining to watch but also worthy enough to trigger thoughts and leave an impact that lasted long.
Very recently, the movie Jalsa on Amazon Prime turned out to be somewhat similar for me. In fact, while I intended to watch it on a relaxing Sunday afternoon, expecting it to be a thriller or a whodunit murder mystery, genres that I am completely fond of, I was surprised by the fact that the movie was a lot more than a thriller. It is a complex story of inner conflicts, of how the world and the people around us behave, and how two wrongs do not make one right.
The movie stayed with me long enough to invite me to write a few words about it.
So, the premise of the story is that a hit-and-run accident turns the lives of two women, upside down. On the one side, there is a celebrity journalist cum single mom to a differently-abled kid, Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) and on the other is Ruksana (Shefali Shah), who is a cook and caregiver at Maya’s residence. Through how their lives unfold following the incident, our very notion of morality, fear, truth, and survival are challenged.
As the film progresses much like a slow-burn, almost psychological thriller, giving out too much would ruin the pleasure of watching this gem of a movie. However, certain scenes, which are the results of the deft handling of the director, need special mention.
For instance, there is a scene where Maya’s son calls her weird following a quarrel in the house. And Maya, who is already perturbed and unsettled, shouts at her son in a fit of uncontrolled rage. The dialogue begins with, “You know what is actually weird…” and then the dialogues are silenced as they are being delivered by the screen mother to her screen son. Audiences understand very well what is being said but the director skillfully refrains from giving it a sound.
Jalsa is the finest portrayal of guilt and self-reflection that Bollywood has given us in a while. Inner conflict is at the heart of the story but Suresh Triveni is careful enough to heighten the conflict by not letting the two lead women confront each other. One suffers from guilt and remorse while the other is brimming with pain and anger. At no point in this film would anyone feel lost or restless as to where the story is leading audiences to.
The film puts forward the lives of two women in their 40s, which in itself, is quite a brave move. Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are simply brilliant in their characters. These two powerful actresses keep the palpable tension of the film alive without compromising a bit in the portrayal of their own resilience and motherhood. All the other actors have done their part well, especially Rohini Hattangadi, who plays the part of Maya’s mother.
This aesthetically and technically strong film has a runtime of a little over 2 hours, but the captivating drama that it is keeps you on the edge till the climax, which is equally brilliant. It’s a must-watch for sure and you would certainly unfold several other depths as you watch it on screen.
Sumana is a freelance content writer and strategist, working in the field of digital marketing for over a decade. A Master's in English Literature from Presidency College, Kolkata, she is passionate about writing on read more...
