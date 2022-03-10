4 Inclusion Lessons For Work From Gangubai Kathiawadi

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
we all have our own set of challenges, but let’s dig deep within and draw out the powerhouse within us and ask for what we deserve.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a good film with very good performances, though with a rather linear arc, and is predictable.
But this is not a review. Instead, let me tell you about the 4 things that I found very appealing and applicable to all of us women.
Whether it was Gangubai fighting for respect and inclusion for her profession or whether it is us trying to find an equal footing, we all need that sponsor. Someone who is powerful and can talk for you, even when you are not present.
Gangubai found one in a tough world (Rahim Lala). Hopefully it is easier for us as many leaders today want to be sponsors.
Yes, we are capable of fighting our battles on our own, but we cannot undermine the importance of allies. Friends and supporters who will pull you up and create a more inclusive world.
Gangubai found an ally without even looking for one (the Journalist). We are fortunate to be surrounded by allies who want to make a difference. Don’t shy from taking their support.
Even while battling with her issues, Gangu realized the need to stand up for others like her. Be the change you want to see. As a woman leader (yes, we are all leaders!), stand up for other women!
In a world full of biases, marginalization, and prejudice, Gangu’s rise to power from nothing is remarkable. Where did she find that strength to push through? Through sheer grit and believing in herself. Of course, there were moments of doubt, sacrifice, and vulnerabilities, but she kept at it, without ever giving up. And didn’t hesitate to ask even when she wasn’t coming from a position of strength!
Yes, we all have our own set of challenges, but let’s dig deep within and draw out the powerhouse within us and ask for what we deserve.
Published here first.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
It seemed as if the writers of The Fame Game deliberately condemned and punished protagonist Anamika just because she wanted to act in her self-interest
I remember reading the last two chapters of The God Of Small Things (1997) and feeling completely lost about why so much suspense was created, and why the writer had chosen an uncommon narrative style if the story had to end in such a predictable and uncomplicated manner. While I enjoyed reading the book, I was left feeling a bit dissatisfied by the ultimate revelation – the reason behind all the complications in the plot.
I had the exact same unsettling feeling after I finished watching Netflix’s recent release, The Fame Game (2022). Basically, the entire series seemed to be gripping and impactful, but somehow, the ending ruined it all for me.
Here are my (very personal) thoughts on why the series had a terrible ending.
I told her, if we decide to take our relationship to the next level, she will have to meet mom by dressing Indian. You know what she did? She laughed uproariously and declared she would, provided I came to meet her parents in a dhoti!"
I reached the airport late and rushed through the security check because they had already started boarding. I was the last one to get onto the shuttle. As I struggled for leg space I found myself standing next to a strapping young man speaking into his mandatory blue tooth speaker.
I have no shame in admitting that I love eavesdropping. These bits of interesting conversations are the seeds to my fertile imagination. Hence I paid attention to his confessions.
“Dating Shanaya is a process. She is forever busy doing stuff. I have to adjust our outings accordingly! Just imagine! There are so many eligible women waiting to be my plus one and I chose her. Yet…” the young man, no, the whiny man-child complained.