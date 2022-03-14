The Moment I Realized His Fear Was So Much More Than Mine

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
We often tend to confuse fear of marriage as nervousness but a guy I met helped me understand the reality.
I had been seeing guys for marriage for a long time and somewhere deep inside, I always had a fear; a fear of commitment, a fear of responsibility, a fear of losing my freedom and what not. I thought my fear had reached its maximum limit until I met this one person who changed my perception.
I met this guy almost six months back through a matrimonial group and we spoke for less than twenty minutes in our first meeting, as it was with parents and I’m sure you all know how matrimonial meetings can be! Later, when we met alone for a second time, he shared with me his fears of marriage for the first time. I thought it was cool and even though I was scared, I still had the courage to make this decision. I thought he’ll be fine once he gets comfortable. But to my surprise, we met almost 5 times and nothing changed.
It wasn’t that he didn’t like me. He spoke to me properly and he did confess that this was the first time he had met someone for 5 times but he was still unable to make up his mind. Even though our meeting was arranged by parents, there was some connection that built up over time during these meetings.
When he finally said no during our last meeting, I started seeing other guys again. But after two months, he texted me all of a sudden and asked me to meet him. I met him because I never forgot about him. We met again, had our favourite coffee, went for a drive and he seemed a bit more positive. Due to his fear, he asked me for 2 more days and I thought it would be a yes for sure since he himself showed up this time.
Shockingly, he still told me that he is confused and doesn’t know what to say. I was so mad that I asked him directly about what it is that makes him so scared. I told him that I understand marriage is a huge decision, but even though I am scared, I’m still ready to do it.
I was very anxious and since he was unexpressive, it took me a lot of time to make him comfortable so that he could share his thoughts. Finally, he told me that he is scared of responsibilities and commitments. He shared that today, he is free to make any decisions without thinking twice as it’s only him, but after marriage or kids, he needs to think twice before making any decisions. I realized this fear is deeply ingrained in him that even love, friendship or comfort cannot take it out.
I share this incident because we often hear that he or she is scared of marriage and we take it very lightly. But I think that a lot of the time, we tend to confuse that fear with nervousness. I can say that I actually met someone who is so scared to get married that I realized that I was only nervous and not scared.
The biggest takeaway from our last marriage was that I realized his fear was and will always remain more than my fear.
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
A viewer is just a click away from the overdose of nudity, extramarital affairs, violence and brattish behaviour which has become the norm.
The OTT content market has seen a sharp surge in viewership since March 2020. For people who were homebound, OTT shows came as a blessing in dry times.
Unapologetically so, I have been a regular watcher of all kinds of shows on various OTT platforms.
During these two years, as a regular viewer, I have seen a rise in aggressive and violent shows perhaps because it is easy to dish out content on OTT that would not have been possible on television or movies.
COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.
Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.
We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.
Priya was the victim of a shocking matrimonial site fraud. In this brave interview, she tells us how the charming man she met online took her money & confidence.
In her late 30s and looking to get married, Priya (name changed), a successful HR professional from Hyderabad was duped in a matrimonial site fraud. The man who contacted her was a smooth-talker, charming and even showed her pics of his cute ‘daughter’. He knew the right things to say, and Priya, like many other women fell for this scam.
In this interview, she tells us her story. How the scam happened, how she lost her savings, her timely action in helping the police, and red flags that women should be alert about when they meet someone online or on a matrimonial site.
We got married the way we wanted - without any rituals, a crowd, makeup, heavy bridal costume, a lot of food wastage, dowry, and stress!
We got married the way we wanted – without any rituals, a crowd, makeup, heavy bridal costume, a lot of food wastage, dowry, and stress!
From the day I learnt what marriage is, I never wanted to get married. For a free bird like me, marriage was something that put a woman in a cage forever.
There were many people and many reasons why I felt that way until I met him – my husband. After two failed relationships I never thought about getting married and that too with a person who was almost a stranger to me.