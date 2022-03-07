The First Woman SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Always Wanted To Make A Difference!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
The first ever women SEBI Chief, Madhabi Puri Buch once again establishes the fact, 'women who take charge, bring important changes!'
The old saying, ‘It’s a man’s world’ no longer holds because the world we live in today is being run by women equally. Recently one such woman made headlines, Madhabi Puri Buch on March 1st took charge as the new chairperson of markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)
The IIM, Ahmedabad Alumni succeeded Ajay Tyagi who completed his five-year term. Thanking Mr Tyagi, she said, “Looking forward to building on the strong foundation that you have given us.”
Madhabi Puri Buch was appointed for a three-year term by the government.
As she said in an interview with Reddit, “I always wanted to be able to make a difference.”
Madhabi is the first woman chief of SEBI. Apart from being the first woman chief of the Sebi, she also became the first person from the private sector to head one of the most important financial institutions in the country. She is also the first person since 2002 who is not an IAS officer, to be appointed the SEBI chief.
Madhabi is no stranger to the working of SEBI, having served as a former Whole Time Member of SEBI between April 2017 and October 2021 before being appointed the chief.
Her workings at SEBI were preceded by her long-standing career at the ICICI bank since 1989. Been a mentee of KV Kamath, the founder of ICICI himself, Smt. Buch has served at the Bank for 12 years holding different positions.
During this time, she was the Head of Marketing and Sales, the Head of Product Development & the Head of Operations. Later Mrs Buch moved to ICICI Securities, where she became the managing director and chief executive officer. She also held the position of executive director on the board of ICICI Bank.
But even the strongest of people cannot escape grievances that might come their way. Madhabi Puri Buch was faced with grave tribulation in 2008 when she was among the corporate leaders who were held hostages in the Mumbai hotel on the night of November 26 when the country’s financial capital was under terror attack.
She was at the hotel along with her husband Dhaval Buch, then a director at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Taking this as a part of live she continues inspiring so many!
According to her LinkedIn profile, Smt. Buch was the Head of Business Development at Greater Pacific Capital, Singapore from 2011 to 2013 and a Non-Executive Director at Idea Cellular from 2011 to 2017.
Besides, she has held non-executive director roles in several organizations, including Max Healthcare, Zensar Technologies, Innoven Capital, and also served as an independent director of the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM).
She is the founder-director of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd, a consulting and incubation firm, and the co-founder of The Cancer council. She also held a position as a lecturer at West Cheshire University, United Kindom.
Madhabi Puri Buch stepping as the first female chief of SEBI has not only marked a milestone in history but has also paved a path of stepping stones for many young women to keep working hard towards their goal, to keep their ambitions high, and to follow their dreams.
It is a world where women are taking charge, bringing change, facing challenges. Madhabi Puri Buch assumes the top post at Sebi at a time when the markets are volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Also, amidst the recent criticism that SEBI has been facing over its handling of lapses at the National Stock Exchange case. But I am convinced, a woman like Madhabi Puri Buch, with years of experience on her hand, is not only capable but also well prepared to handle whatever came her way.
And as we near Women’s Day, we look back as well as forward to many women leaders like Madhabi Puri Buch who keep on accomplishing new heights every single day. They hold their head up high as they make their path and walk on it, creating not just history but a world where women leave their marks as well as create space and opportunities for other women.
