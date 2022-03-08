Break The What This Women’s Day?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
The IWD 2022 theme is #BreakTheBias, so the poet wants to know - whom are they asking to do this? Because women have been breaking the bias anyway, just not heard always.
I do not know whom it is that they call
When they say #breakthebias
Women, for one, have been breaking it
For a long time now
Toxic cycles, generational trauma, glass ceilings
To name a few
You can of course feel good
Crossing your forearms
And smiling for pictures
That are nothing but a bunch of nauseating crap
We don’t really give.
However if you really are in a breaking mood today,
Break your silence and ask yourself this
Do I really care?
It seemed as if the writers of The Fame Game deliberately condemned and punished protagonist Anamika just because she wanted to act in her self-interest
I remember reading the last two chapters of The God Of Small Things (1997) and feeling completely lost about why so much suspense was created, and why the writer had chosen an uncommon narrative style if the story had to end in such a predictable and uncomplicated manner. While I enjoyed reading the book, I was left feeling a bit dissatisfied by the ultimate revelation – the reason behind all the complications in the plot.
I had the exact same unsettling feeling after I finished watching Netflix’s recent release, The Fame Game (2022). Basically, the entire series seemed to be gripping and impactful, but somehow, the ending ruined it all for me.
Here are my (very personal) thoughts on why the series had a terrible ending.
This is not harmless. Even if the touch is non-sexual, it underlines the fact that random people can touch our bodies without our permission.
A couple of days ago, a video circulated on Twitter.
The video showed a young lady being repeatedly touched on the arm by a senior minister, while he explained the evacuation process. It was a group of people, and yet, the minister touched only the girl. Apart from touching her arm, he also squeezed it, and when shaking hands, covered her hand with both his hands.
Ever since I saw this video, the word consent has been whirling around in my head.