Short Stories & Poetry
March 8, 2022

Break The What This Women’s Day?

The IWD 2022 theme is #BreakTheBias, so the poet wants to know - whom are they asking to do this? Because women have been breaking the bias anyway, just not heard always.

Srimathi Gopalakrishnan
Tags:

I do not know whom it is that they call

When they say #breakthebias

Women, for one, have been breaking it

For a long time now

Toxic cycles, generational trauma, glass ceilings

To name a few

You can of course feel good

Crossing your forearms

And smiling for pictures

That are nothing but a bunch of nauseating crap

We don’t really give.

However if you really are in a breaking mood today,

Break your silence and ask yourself this

Do I really care?

Image source: YouTube

