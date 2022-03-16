Kudos To The Makers Of Badhaai Do For A Nuanced Film Breaking Stereotypes About Gay People

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Badhaai Do is subtle, and touches the right chords with the audience who can feel the pain of people who might be different, but certainly not 'abnormal'.
The script writer of Badhaai Do should be lauded for etching out such fine characters and bringing out the taboos of our society. A society that still needs to be educated about homosexual and trans persons: that they are very much normal people and have emotions as much as we do.
Rajkumar Rao excels as the gay but entitled male who inspite of being a tough cop, finds it difficult to come out of the closet. How the character of Rajkumar Rao finds an emotional support in the character of Bhumi Pednekar, going through similar turmoil, forms the crux of the story.
Badhaai Do breaks the Bollywood stereotypes of cliched jokes on the LGBT community and loud melodrama related to this issue. It is subtle, and touches the right chords with the audience who can feel the pain of the people who might be different, but certainly not ‘abnormal’. It shows the reality of how people suffer and suffocate adhering to the norms of our society.
I would like to specially mention about how this movie raises questions on the adoption rules of our country. A homosexual couple are not allowed to adopt children, another proof of how even the system discriminates against them. They are denied the right to even prove that they could be great parents and could give a home to a child, just because the society thinks they are ‘against nature’.
Badhaai Do is really a must watch for us, as we all need to change our outlook and perspective towards the community who have to fight everyday just to lead a normal life.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Hailing from Assam,m a simple home maker with a flair for writing..Being brought up in a metropolitan atmosphere,I love to appreciate and imbibe the goodness of various cultures and people. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are still considered solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives to share the load of housework?
Women are still considered as ones who are solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives towards a much-needed shift in mindset to share the load of housework?
Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room, but a recent video by Anu Menon, where she offers quite the riotous solution to make sure that men share the load with women as equal partners, is a great conversation-starter on gendered expectations around household responsibilities.
It is a formidable task to shift one’s perspectives and unlearn notions that have been wittingly or unwittingly fed to us over the years. But, moving away from archaic rules and misogyny is something we must strive to attain as we step into the new world.
They made her feel that she had committed a grave blunder by stepping out to enjoy. The guilt of not mourning properly weighed down heavily on her.
It is more than a month since my father has passed away. The pain. The grief. The denial persists.
Our cellphones have not stopped ringing since the day Baba passed away.
It is surprising that people who have never called my mother have decided to call her now. They are people who have never bothered to enquire how my father was faring when he was alive, or how my mother was managing her husband’s illness. Not a call, not a visit! But they chose to call the moment my father made an exit.