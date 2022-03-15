How I Found Home Within A Home

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Remembering my hometown, memories of my favourite spot near the window resurfaced, leaving me emotional and yearning for that place.
Reminiscing my hometown with a friend, I realised how much I miss it. I always missed my hometown, but my excitement of shifting elsewhere after 28 years of being in the same place had sort of taken over the innate emotion of ‘I miss my city.’
All along, I have lived in Kolkata, and the attachment I have to the city is very tough to explain. Sometimes, I also understand it myself.
I grew up in a joint family, and in the Indian context, you share everything with your family- the space, resources, goals etc. It’s natural for a family in India to have multiple generations under one roof.
I, for one, have a qualm for such sorts of structures in the family, but that is entirely my opinion, and I choose to look at whatever positives I could muster from my experience.
Living with at least 8 to 10 people in a 3 BHK is almost like living in a very dramatic hostel. You learn your way around the crowd- you pick out a space to call your own, you do everything to have a sane life.
I have spent 27 years of my life navigating things in my home. Being an only child, I always needed the authentic me-time somewhere in the home. But, I never had an entire room to myself until college.
Irrespective of that, I found a sweet spot in my home to call my own.
On the window sill in the room, I spent all my time. I jokingly tell my mother that I have a capsule home within the room because there is only one spot I can call my own.
The amount of memories I have on that window sill is insurmountable. Some of my best conversations happened there, the best photographs I took there. In fact, I had introduced my pet dog to my space, and we would often chill there.
All of my acquaintances, including my friends and family- were well aware of my ‘khirki’- my corner. I remember this recurring dialogue everyone said when we did a phone call or a video call. They said:
“Oh tum toh khirki pe hogi, I am sure.”
That window has given me so much companionship. Even now, when I am away from home, where I can get all the luxury and freedom, my heart misses my spot. That place has become a fond memory.
Whenever I go back to my old home, I thoroughly enjoy my window time- just sitting there, staring out and living the best time of my life.
I know some people might not understand how a mere window is something to reminisce about- but my spot taught me humility, and I believe if I could find such peace and happiness in a small place- I’ll be the happiest.
So, there is no limit to my resilience and quest to find goodness anywhere. Because, at the end of the day, it’s always going to be meri khirki, mera ghar.
Image credits Sonika Agarwal on Unsplash
Women are still considered as ones who are solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives towards a much-needed shift in mindset to share the load of housework?
Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room, but a recent video by Anu Menon, where she offers quite the riotous solution to make sure that men share the load with women as equal partners, is a great conversation-starter on gendered expectations around household responsibilities.
It is a formidable task to shift one’s perspectives and unlearn notions that have been wittingly or unwittingly fed to us over the years. But, moving away from archaic rules and misogyny is something we must strive to attain as we step into the new world.
They made her feel that she had committed a grave blunder by stepping out to enjoy. The guilt of not mourning properly weighed down heavily on her.
It is more than a month since my father has passed away. The pain. The grief. The denial persists.
Our cellphones have not stopped ringing since the day Baba passed away.
It is surprising that people who have never called my mother have decided to call her now. They are people who have never bothered to enquire how my father was faring when he was alive, or how my mother was managing her husband’s illness. Not a call, not a visit! But they chose to call the moment my father made an exit.
Four years ago, I had an arranged marriage and my life changed only for worse. Here’s why I don’t want anyone going through what I did.
Dear people, this article is not a warning to anyone against arranged marriages. I am not against those. In fact, I do support arranged marriages having seen how blissful they can be. However, there are certain things you ought to keep in mind.
Don’t just fix your marriage because you want to change a friendship into a marital relationship, or make business deals or even since it would be good for the family. First and foremost, think of the couple. I am guessing since would-be bride and groom are people you’ve raised, you probably know them pretty well.
Whether it’s wearing shorts or creating a nuclear family, true empowerment for women is about making your own choices.
Women’s Day has passed and we all felt pretty empowered on this particular day. Thanks to the articles, videos and ads flooding the social media. However I had a very different day and some varied experiences. Here is a snapshot.
I was travelling to the bank on the metro when I bumped into a long lost friend. She was married for almost 3 years and was staying with her in-laws. After the usual tete-a-tete she started denigrating her mother-in-law.