Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Entrepreneurship
February 20, 2022

The Missing Piece Image Consultancy Founder Neha Mathur Says, ‘Don’t Overthink!’

Neha Mathur, the founder of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy advises the budding entrepreneurs to refrain from overthinking.

Pragati Adhikari

Excerpts from an interview with Founder Of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy Neha Mathur who believed in her idea to help individuals be their truest authentic selves.

When did you start your company, The Missing Piece Image Consultancy,  and what was the intention?

I started The Missing Piece Image Consultancy 4 years ago on the basic idea of acceptance, of self and of others. The idea was to help individuals be their truest authentic selves in the way they dress and present themselves.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?

My own insecurity to take the “perfect first step” to start my business. Learnt along the way that I just had to jump in and figure out along the way.

What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company/in the initial few years?

Not choosing the right mentors, not doing enough research and homework before collaborating with others.

If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Founder of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy, Neha Mathur says, “Don’t overthink things… just take the leap and rest will all get figured out along the way!”

The Missing Piece helps individuals bridge the gap between their true selves and the image they would like to project based on their personal and professional roles by working on a 360 degree approach on Image Management, Communication and Etiquette. Image Consultant Neha Mathur journeys through the multi layered process of self discovery to enable and empower individuals to find their missing piece.

(Women’s Web, in collaboration with HEN India, will present a series of interviews with women entrepreneurs on Mondays. ‘HEN- Her Entrepreneurial Network’ is a community of Indian Women Entrepreneurs, connected by a vision to inspire, inform and support each other.)

Image Source: Facebook

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Pragati Adhikari

Editor at Women’s Web, Designer, Counselor & Art Therapy Practitioner. read more...

3 Posts | 14,066 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
February 18, 2022

Why I Won’t Dismiss Gehraiyaan As ‘Just A Film About Rich People And Their Infidelity’

Gehraiyaan, I think, is about a woman who is independent enough to live a life without playing victim, following what her heart wants.

Rummana Abid

I have seen a lot of negative reviews doing rounds on the movie Gehraiyaan and I felt I should also give my two cents about it.

What the movie seems to be to a lot of people, it is not to me.

It is not a movie just about beautiful locales or about good looking actors in branded clothes.

Read Full Article
Social Issues

‘No Dowry, Only Gifts’ Is Just A New Face For An Old Tradition

“You are the first girl in the world who does not want to go. Almost all women have their first delivery at their mother’s house,” her mother-in-law tried to convince her.

Aditi

“We don’t believe in taking dowry. We only want the kids to be happy. We come from an educated family. All we want is for you to pay for the wedding. That’s how it works in our religion,” Karan’s father told Jia’s family.

“Absolutely, we understand. Don’t worry; we will take care of the same,” replied Jia’s father.

“Didn’t we decide on splitting the expenses, Karan? Why do we have to pay for the wedding? Isn’t it your wedding too?” Jia messaged Karan, who was sitting across the room with his parents.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues