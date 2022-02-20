The Missing Piece Image Consultancy Founder Neha Mathur Says, ‘Don’t Overthink!’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Neha Mathur, the founder of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy advises the budding entrepreneurs to refrain from overthinking.
Excerpts from an interview with Founder Of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy Neha Mathur who believed in her idea to help individuals be their truest authentic selves.
When did you start your company, The Missing Piece Image Consultancy, and what was the intention?
I started The Missing Piece Image Consultancy 4 years ago on the basic idea of acceptance, of self and of others. The idea was to help individuals be their truest authentic selves in the way they dress and present themselves.
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
My own insecurity to take the “perfect first step” to start my business. Learnt along the way that I just had to jump in and figure out along the way.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company/in the initial few years?
Not choosing the right mentors, not doing enough research and homework before collaborating with others.
If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
Founder of The Missing Piece Image Consultancy, Neha Mathur says, “Don’t overthink things… just take the leap and rest will all get figured out along the way!”
The Missing Piece helps individuals bridge the gap between their true selves and the image they would like to project based on their personal and professional roles by working on a 360 degree approach on Image Management, Communication and Etiquette. Image Consultant Neha Mathur journeys through the multi layered process of self discovery to enable and empower individuals to find their missing piece.
