The Lost Daughter At The Oscars Is A Tale Of Conflicted Motherhood That Could Be One Of Us Too!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Trauma left behind by parents can have a long shadow, no matter where in the world these stories happen. The Lost Daughter is one such Oscar nominated movie - a must watch.
Trauma left behind by parents can have a long shadow, no matter where in the world these stories happen. The Lost Daughter is one such Oscar nominated movie – a must watch.
The 2021 movie ‘The Lost Daughter’ available on Netflix is complex and interesting. The movie is based on the 2006 book by Elena Ferrante, translated from Italian. The protagonist Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) is a college professor in her late 40s who ventures on a solitary holiday to a small coastal town in Greece. Leda is divorced and has two grown-up daughters, Bianca and Marta.
Initially, Leda is shown enjoying her holiday. Then she encounters young mother Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her boisterous family. Leda develops a strange fascination for the relationship between Nina and her daughter Elena. It takes her back to the time when her own daughters were young. This triggers a set of unsettling experiences.
Elena goes missing on the beach and is found by Leda. But Elena’s doll can’t be found and the little girl is inconsolable. For some reason, inexplicable to the viewer at that time, Leda has taken away the doll and hidden it in her room.
Scenes of the present are interspersed with flashbacks of a young, exhausted Leda fed up with caring for her daughters single-handedly. Her husband Gianni is just too busy with work to chip in. You can’t help but empathize with the young Leda struggling to be a good mother. Leda is also frustrated that she cannot pursue her career. Finally, she is driven to leave her husband and children for three years. She also has an affair with a fellow academic she meets at a conference.
Leda tells Nina at a shop that being away from her daughters for three years was ‘amazing’. But, she gets upset and quickly leaves the shop after her confession. In another scene, Nina admits she is depressed with motherhood herself. She too is having an affair as she finds her husband too controlling.
Why does Leda take the doll? Does the doll give her chance to play out her maternal fantasies? Is it to get over some deeply buried guilt that she abandoned her daughters when they were young? It’s anybody’s interpretation.
And, there is this scene of the young Leda peeling an orange to ‘make it look like a snake’ as requested by her daughters. The orange peeling scene is repeated in the end too. What is the significance of the scene? Is the young Leda simply bonding with her children or is there a darker interpretation? At the end, is she uncovering layers of herself as she peels the orange? Again, it’s up to the viewer to decide. Debutant director Maggie Gyllenhaal, has a superb touch but leaves many things hanging.
The film received considerable critical acclaim. Olivia Colman deserves an Oscar for her depiction of a complex woman torn between her own ambitions and motherhood. Gyllenhaal has turned a comparatively low-key, subtle book into a gripping psychological drama. The film has been nominated for three Oscars in 2022 – best actress (Colman), best supporting actress (Jessie Buckley as the young Leda) and best adapted screenplay. This dark but though-provoking movie is well worth a watch. And, a long discussion.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am currently a freelance journalist. I have worked with the print media for several years - newspapers and magazines. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Gehraiyaan, I think, is about a woman who is independent enough to live a life without playing victim, following what her heart wants.
I have seen a lot of negative reviews doing rounds on the movie Gehraiyaan and I felt I should also give my two cents about it.
What the movie seems to be to a lot of people, it is not to me.
It is not a movie just about beautiful locales or about good looking actors in branded clothes.
“You are the first girl in the world who does not want to go. Almost all women have their first delivery at their mother’s house,” her mother-in-law tried to convince her.
“We don’t believe in taking dowry. We only want the kids to be happy. We come from an educated family. All we want is for you to pay for the wedding. That’s how it works in our religion,” Karan’s father told Jia’s family.
“Absolutely, we understand. Don’t worry; we will take care of the same,” replied Jia’s father.
“Didn’t we decide on splitting the expenses, Karan? Why do we have to pay for the wedding? Isn’t it your wedding too?” Jia messaged Karan, who was sitting across the room with his parents.
This poignant post imagines what Mother's Day must be like for a unfortunate mother who lost her daughter due to the depravity of men who see women only as objects for the taking.
This poignant post imagines what Mother’s Day must be like for a mother who lost her daughter due to the depravity of men who see women only as objects for the taking.
As I see my social networking pages flooded with Mother’s Day notifications, my mind goes back to the one mother whose face I could not take out of my mind. Everytime I saw her face I felt for her, I felt an urge to reach out to her and say, “I feel your pain as a mother and I am with you”. I am talking about the mother of Nirbhaya, the ‘daughter of India’. Here is my ode to this unfortunate mother who must be missing her daughter the most on this day, when everyone is celebrating motherhood.
X-X-X-X
The father and daughter bond plays a great role in how confident the daughter will be as a teenager or an adult. The first part of a 3-article series on this.
The father and daughter bond plays a great role in how confident the daughter will be as a teenager or an adult. The first part of a 3-article series on this.
“I don’t want to compere in the school annual day.”
“I am not interested in talking to people.”