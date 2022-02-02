How Does Self-Talk Help During Pregnancy?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Traditionally, when I was pregnant, my grandma told me to ‘listen to bhajans, don’t go out after sundown, be happy, eat well.
In recent years we have seen a rise in more knowledge sharing on the need for positive affirmations. Manifesting positive thoughts can help you to challenge and overcome self-sabotaging and negative thoughts. When you repeat these positive thoughts, you start believing in them and make changes to achieve them. Simply put, manifesting brings similar results as that of daily exercises to your physical health.
Why is manifestation important during your pregnancy you may ask? With so many physical and emotional changes that you are going through, positive affirmations help to ease anxiety and fear, because our thoughts and emotions affect our unborn babies and impact their development. Manifesting positive thoughts will make you and your baby thrive throughout this transition phase. Just like you need to exercise to keep your body strong and healthy, you need to train your mind to have the birth you desire.
Remaining physically active is well recognized as being an important part of your pregnancy, and you can exercise as advised by your gynaec. As your baby is developing physically, there is also mental development happening simultaneously inside your womb.
The child is learning its first lessons on survival instincts from its primary source – his/her parents. If you are happy, you give that happy energy to the baby developing in your tummy, and it is more likely that your baby is born a calm and happy baby. If you are anxious, have fear, you also give that negative energy to the baby and you are more likely to have a cranky baby.
As humans, we have developed a tendency to be attracted to negative thoughts more than positive ones, even though both are floating around us. We often miss paying equal attention to our smaller blessings and wins which we take for granted.
So all I am saying is to let the negative thoughts, fears, and anxiety be. Don’t swipe them under the carpet. Instead focus more of your attention on what you still have around you that is good, that works for you. For example, you are blessed to be pregnant, you have access to good nutrition, a family to be with you perhaps, to medical attention.
Such self-talk will help you to remain more often in a positive zone, where you can offer a happy environment of growth to your baby. Positive affirmations like I am happy, I am strong and capable of handling my pregnancy, I am going to have a happy, healthy baby give you the confidence even if it is your first pregnancy, and you pass this confidence to your child in the womb.
Positive affirmations are a way of communication with the baby. Another way for you to communicate is for you and your husband to talk to the baby as often as possible. Avoid fights or being unhappy and anxious. And both of you read all you can about pregnancy, childbirth, and child development articles, so you are as prepared with as much knowledge as possible.
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Suicide as a result of depression kills a large number every year, a high percentage of whom are young adults and teenagers. What can be done?
As an ex-professor at an engineering college with nearly two decades of connection with young students, my heart is aching as I write this. Today the rate of suicide is more than ever in India.
In recent times, deaths due to suicide have become alarming – the main thing to be noted is that most of those who attempt suicide are young students in their late teens or young adults.
Self-talk can be very powerful - it is the inner voice that tells us what to think of ourselves, and can affect your self esteem and choices.
It is common knowledge that we should eat properly and exercise for good health. However, I feel that it isn’t usually mentioned that we also need to have a healthy mind and to watch our self-talk.
We are always talking to ourselves in our mind, unless we are in deep meditation.