The Real Story Behind Battling My In-Laws, Their Son & Depression…

My in-laws just wanted my money. They took more than 15 lakhs from me and booked a flat in my husband's name.
Dear Readers,
I had been away for 5 months, but today I had to come back. I have been enlightened and I want to share it.
Five years back I got married, an arranged marriage, and three years back I started counselling for depression. The torture from my mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law was bad but what broke me was my husband’s betrayal.
Five months back I found out I am pregnant. I was so happy, but they all didn’t even come for the scans. I sank further into depression and was diagnosed with high BP in my second month. When my parents found out about it, my dad came and took me away.
My MIL said that “Don’t come back until we call you.” Her own married 35-year old daughter still stays in her maternal home with her son but she asked me to leave.
After coming here, we met another gynaec and she was shocked with my BP and asked me to start the medicines to control my BP else I might lose the baby. My parents cried daily seeing me like that, but I had to get back on my feet, my colleagues, parents, and my immediate family helped me.
In the last few months, they never talked with me once. When I called my husband he just shouted at me. He doesn’t want to see my baby. My in-laws just wanted my money. They took more than 15 lakhs from me and booked a flat in my husband’s name, but I pay the EMI. After that, I was told that I have to pay money separately in the house because I eat there, but I always continued to bear it thinking that it will get better.
In my 6th month, I was crying thinking about him and how will I raise my baby when I felt my baby’s kicks for the first time. That moment I felt as if my baby is telling me that “You’re not alone, I’m here”. That was the moment I felt enlightened, my baby is with me, and from that day something changed, I no longer cared about the man who tried to break me.
From now on I have only my parents, my baby, and my immediate family that are still trying to make me happy. My BP is now at 130/90, without the medicines for reducing it, a smile is back on my parents’ faces and they have finally stopped blaming themselves for my condition.
After three years of counselling, I have finally accepted that I was sad only because “I CARED ABOUT WHAT OTHERS THOUGHT”. Once I have accepted that my happiness is not because of others but for me myself, I am happy, there are positive thoughts all around me and the smile is finally back in my place.
To everyone out there whatever reason you may be sad about, learn to accept that you are the only one who can make u happy!!
A baby's first solid food is traditionally fed to it by the mother's brother (maama). But should all hell break loose if a mother gives that right to her sister instead?
This isn’t a male-bashing story. Neither is it a story about a 30+ woman and her passive-aggressive quibbles. The story is pretty simple.
I am an over-excited new mom and it was time for my son’s Annaprashan. A few days over 5 months, my boy needed to be fed solid food for the first time. Bengal, the much revered and adored state I come from, regards this day as one of the biggest and most important in a child’s life.
She was seeking validation from men for the 'perfect' feminine appearance... until she realized that pandering to the male gaze was eclipsing her own identity.
Like most people my age, I grew up admiring Poo and Shanaya – the Bollywood women who had straight and shiny hair, manicured nails, glowing skin, perfectly painted lips, and a flat stomach all the time. I believed that’s how girls had to look in order to be desirable.
Something else I believed was that attracting metrosexual men named Rohan, who also happened to be the sons of South Delhi’s fictional business tycoons like Yash Raichand and Ashok Nanda, was the only ambition that a twenty-year-old woman needed to have.
Let’s not forget that, according to KJo, a Rohan Raichand/Nanda could only fall for girls like Pooh and Shanaya who opened their mouths just to say “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” (How dare you look so beautiful?) or “Wo (boys) mere liye chillaaye, seeti bajaaye, that’s more my thing.” (The boys whistle and go crazy for me – that’s my thing).
Dear in-laws - do not be the reason your daughter in law gives up on her marriage, as she is her own person who knows how she wants to live her life.
Hello ladies, I really am requesting all you people to read this at least once, and please do share your experiences too.
So I got married a few years ago to my mom’s childhood friend’s son. My parents are financially stronger than them, so they thought that their money would keep me happy. And my MIL wanted to use my parents’ and siblings name and my salary so it was win – win for both, well not really, because I became the loser in all this.
Prerna had not called me once in the last nine months. I had called her once three months earlier. She was polite and aloof, as one would be with a stranger.
“You are making me terrified.” Prerna looked at me wide-eyed.
We were in the food court below Prerna’s office. It was lunch hour. The place was packed, but the two of us were oblivious to the crowd.