From Dolce & Gabbana to ‘Smart Like Shabana’: How I Embraced My True Self

She was seeking validation from men for the 'perfect' feminine appearance... until she realized that pandering to the male gaze was eclipsing her own identity.
Like most people my age, I grew up admiring Poo and Shanaya – the Bollywood women who had straight and shiny hair, manicured nails, glowing skin, perfectly painted lips, and a flat stomach all the time. I believed that’s how girls had to look in order to be desirable.
Something else I believed was that attracting metrosexual men named Rohan, who also happened to be the sons of South Delhi’s fictional business tycoons like Yash Raichand and Ashok Nanda, was the only ambition that a twenty-year-old woman needed to have.
Let’s not forget that, according to KJo, a Rohan Raichand/Nanda could only fall for girls like Pooh and Shanaya who opened their mouths just to say “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” (How dare you look so beautiful?) or “Wo (boys) mere liye chillaaye, seeti bajaaye, that’s more my thing.” (The boys whistle and go crazy for me – that’s my thing).
The ones around me in high school, through their actions and words, constantly confirmed my beliefs regarding desirability – my juniors gave me a lot more attention after I got my hair permanently straightened and the number of strokes of concealer on my acne scars became directly proportional to the compliments I received about my looks.
My self-consciousness led me to wake up thirty minutes earlier than the rest of my dormmates just so that I could make my hair look neater and my skin clearer. Soon, I started waxing my legs every alternate day in order to ensure that I had absolutely no body hair. I even refused to play holi with my friends in 2019 because I feared that the colours would harm my skin and stayed indoors to wax my legs, instead.
I didn’t expect things to be any different at university. So, I spent more time on perfecting my ‘college looks’ than I did on learning how to write academic papers (and how not to plagiarise). Validation from the boys my age became much more important than appreciation from my professors.
Throughout my first semester in college, I rushed home on Friday mornings just so that I could make myself more appealing for the week starting from Monday. Once at home, I would spend hours oiling my hair, shaping my nails, and applying skin lightening face pack. I can never forget how much I had cried after gaining a little bit of weight at the beginning of my college life. When I now look back at my first year, I realise that it was I, more than anyone else, who subjected myself to these regressive and unhealthy notions of femininity.
It took me a while to understand that the Rohans who just had money and looks cared only about money and looks at the end of the day. In other words, if they were attracted to me for the way I looked, they could never see the person I actually was – they could only see the image I had created of an ‘ideal KJo girl’.
I applied to myself what Laura Mulvey referred to as the ‘male gaze’ and felt the need to fit into the mould of a woman whom most men would find likeable. Two years of male-gazing myself ended with me feeling lost about my own identity.
I spent my entire end-semester break at the beginning of 2020 watching every random chick flick on Netflix. They, despite being light mood-enhancers, made me feel extremely hollow from within. I somehow couldn’t find myself in any of the female protagonists in those movies. That made me feel scared and worried because if I wasn’t a ‘delicate darling’, I would never end up with a handsome and shallow man who was absolutely nothing without his father. But, then…had my self-worth been reduced to how many spineless men I could attract? When I heard myself think, I realised how empty-headed I actually sounded.
My story doesn’t end the way Sanju’s did in Main Hoon Na because mine has a happier ending. While she unwent a physical transformation to attract a mindless man who had mocked her physical appearance earlier in the film by referring to her a jhalli, I became conscious of the fact that men like Lucky would be unlucky for my personal growth.
Over the past two years, I have slowly and steadily changed my definition of self-care. Today, I can say that not straightening my hair, not waxing my legs, cutting my nails every week, adding extra sugar to my coffee on bad days, and staying far away from Rohans and Luckys are all a part of my new self-care routine.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
"The cops might ask me, if they touched me... They will just ignore what I say until and unless I have been hurt. That’s the problem, we wait for a disaster to happen to take action."
The music blaring loud in her headphones, she walked past a bunch of guys loitering on the street, towards her stop.
Naina had no choice but to go by this particular lane from her home to the bus stop. A bunch of jerks would always be at that corner building loafing around. Since people would always be around in the mornings, Naina did not really care about their presence. It used to affect her initially but later she managed to put on her headphones and listen to loud music ignoring them until she crossed that corner. And many a times she noticed, she was not the only one going through the ordeal. Evenings were easier. She would get off a stop earlier and catch an auto directly to her home.
"Why don’t you tell her that we are not living together, that you have ruined my life, that I cannot be your wife?" demanded Maya. "Fine this time, I will," said Rohan.
The flight landed at Dabolim Airport! A paradise on earth, Goa is a tiny emerald on the west coast of India, place of sandy beaches & parties, lush greenery, sparkling waterfalls, and the calm countryside is the face of Goa. It has the beauty of the crystal clear water on the beautiful canvas of Mother Nature, being a former Portuguese’s colony, the culture in Goa is considered more liberal as compared to the other parts of the country.
Two years ago, Rohan and Maya’s marriage was fixed by their family – Maya’s sister was married into the same family. As the marriage was fixed within the family, Maya was not insecure of her future; she was confident enough that Rohan would take care of her. The love she had been searching for years will be showered on her by Rohan.