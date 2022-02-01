As A New Mom, I Decided That This Right Belonged To My Sister!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A baby's first solid food is traditionally fed to it by the mother's brother (maama). But should all hell break loose if a mother gives that right to her sister instead?
This isn’t a male-bashing story. Neither is it a story about a 30+ woman and her passive-aggressive quibbles. The story is pretty simple.
I am an over-excited new mom and it was time for my son’s Annaprashan. A few days over 5 months, my boy needed to be fed solid food for the first time. Bengal, the much revered and adored state I come from, regards this day as one of the biggest and most important in a child’s life.
Plus, I don’t mind the can’t-be-finished-ever amount of food and desserts this day demands. Naturally, I wanted to do it for my son.
The funny thing, however, was the fact that I was told I needed his Maama (Maternal Uncle) to do the holy ritual of feeding him. Apparently, the gods wanted it that way.
Well, I don’t agree.
I don’t think the gods wanted anything else other than the child to move on from latching onto my breasts every time he is hungry and try some real food, for crying out loud. The gods have also wilfully and quite generously gifted me with a brain, along with a conscience that is perfectly capable of telling crap from gold.
I do not have a brother. Therefore, my son doesn’t have a Maama. He, however, has a Maashi with two good hands that can feed him exactly the way a Maama would.
Voila! (Non- existent) problem solved.
If I say I broke a tradition that’s been going on “since the Vedic age”, I might get looked at as “a feminist” who refuses to follow misogynistic practices and does what she thinks is right “without caring about” some relatives/ people who might raise eyebrows, or even “get hurt.”
The truth is that I am exactly that feminist, and also quite unequivocal when required.
I refused to go looking for a substitute distant cousin or dharam Maama and gave my sister the right she was born with. The right to call my son her own the way a Maama would.
And if in the process someone did “get hurt,” I am sorry but honestly, not sorry.
Meanwhile, stay safe, stay healthy and share this story if you like it. It might bring upon others just the right kind of inspiration and reassurance we all need from time to time.
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
I do not want to burden myself in my old age with controlling my son and daughter-in-law’s life. I wanted my own freedom; that wisely meant I should give freedom to my children as well.
In most of the marriages that happen in India, a girl leaves behind her whole family and comes to live among people who are strangers to her, at least in the beginning.
I would say, that is one of the biggest risks a human takes in life. Sometimes it works out well, but then we also hear cases of domestic abuse, beatings, demands for dowry, and many more which chill our bones. Leave alone those cases which are assumed to be ‘normal’ like marital rape, gaslighting, demand for boy baby, etc.
The author asks a very pertinent question of society and her marital family. One that is possibly the last straw in the oppression she has adjusted to as a married Indian woman.
“Learn the rules of this family now that you are a part of our family” these were the first words uttered by my father in law to me.
“Forget how you did this in you Mom’s place. Do it our way now” were the kind words spoken by my mother in law.
Brought up in Mumbai, my marriage had me shifting to a new city, Delhi, and the first few months were depressing. But this is how I dealt with it!
I was born and brought up in the city of Mumbai and married into a family in Delhi: a city of amazing food, cool winters, state of the art metro, lively parties and warmhearted people.
Mumbai treated me like her child. She pampered me, she made me happy, she wiped my tears, she gave me my education, my job, my friends and the rest of my family. Mumbai, you make me so happy. Even today, I cannot wait to get back to you. Do you know the feeling you get every time your mom hugs you ? That is the same feeling I experience every single time I step into Mumbai. Mumbai, tu sach main meri jaan hai.