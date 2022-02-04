An Open Letter Of Gratitude To Ayushmann Khurrana

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
With such ease, he asked, “What do you have to disclose?” I’ll take the three children from your previous marriage.
Congratulations, we have reached a new benchmark!
Our cinema industry has evolved over the years, and it has recently been focusing on society’s outcasts, with actors like Ayushmaan Khurrana being particularly impressive.
Since he has such a stranglehold on Hindi cinema, every film is eagerly anticipated by many. He sheds light on issues that have been ingrained in society for centuries. He handles these issues with such ease that we are supposed to applaud. When Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan was released, the LGBT community gained a lot of acceptance. While such things do not require acceptance because they are completely normal, they must be accepted as they are! In contrast, I’ll discuss this in another blog.
In this post, I’m sharing my joy, and my readers may interpret it as an open letter of gratitude to this versatile actor.
I saw his most recent film, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” in which he worked again with the LGBT community to show how science has progressed and how our society must progress as well.
First and foremost, I must emphasise that this is not a review. I just wanted to share that Ayushmann has shared two aspects that need to be accepted in society, and it is not a publicity stunt. The science behind easily changing the orientation- “real orientation” One must see obstacles in the beginning, as he confessed, as any common boy of a government school who hasn’t had exposure to such things finds it difficult to accept such drastic changes, as a boy or a girl is God’s gift! Nobody has a say in the matter. Isn’t that right?
Even if the feeling is completely different on the inside! When Vani, the actress who played Mansi, who was trapped inside the body of a boy by birthday, decided to go and get the operation done, his boyfriend understood. Ayushmann approached a roadside eunuch to learn more about the concept.
This entire thing is not just, mark my words, wherein this movie he struggled to accept this less understood concept, he won my heart with something else.
He proposed marriage to Mansi, but she declined because she felt she needed to disclose something before making a lifelong commitment. Something he must be aware of!
This statement of his captivated me. In India, where divorce, with or without children, is still frowned upon, and where a girl’s parents still advise their beloved daughter to adjust in a marriage where she suffocates, he portrays it with such ease. Divorce in India is still punishable by life imprisonment for many women, or by a character certificate with a stamp indicating that a woman bears sole responsibility for the broken marriage.
Is this the case? The girl is not solely to blame for all of this. It could be anyone. Either a girl or a boy. We must accept that people of all genders have flaws.
Furthermore, not all broken marriages are the result of flaws; it is personal differences that cause them to mutually decide to take different paths.
To be honest, he has a pure heart. We need many more people like you, even though we know you’re one-of-a-kind.
First published here
Image Source: Still from movie trailer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A working professional in an embassy and a freelancer French language trainer. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura ( read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
As long as cishet actors do an LGBTQIA+ movie once in a while, it’s 'not a problem for us'. Because it comfortably 'guards' our cultural queer/transphobia by reminding us that films like CKA are still an exception and not a norm.
Make no mistake. I am a huge Ayushmann Khurrana fan! The 2012 Shoojit Sircar helmed Vicky Donor was a refreshing shift from the pile of same-old Bollywood machismo. From a sperm donor, a man battling baldness (Bala), a son coming to terms with his middle-aged parents’ active sex life (Badhaai Ho!) to a gay man in love (Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan), Khurrana has shown the manifold possibilities of progressive humane storytelling. He successfully reminded the average Indian masculine ethos that men can be vulnerable, anxious, insecure, and well, gay.
And now, he is back with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Here, he plays a fitness provider who falls in love with a Zumba instructor (played by actor Vaani Kapoor). But that’s not all. Kapoor plays a transgender woman and Khurrana a typical heterosexual, cisgender Punjabi man. What follows, according to some media outlets, is a “twisted” love story.
I am ecstatic that mainstream Bollywood is bravely pushing the narrative boundaries. Indian web-series and anthologies like Sacred Games, Feels Like Ishq, Ajeeb Daastans, Ankahi Kahaaniyan have successfully mainstreamed lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer stories into the consciousness of Indian and Indian diasporic consumers of popular culture. However, this tectonic cultural shift needs more active discussion, especially when it comes to the Ayushmann led LGBTQIA+ narratives.
Is there a thing called normal sexuality? Has the awareness about the LGBT+ community evolved over the past few decades in India?
India boasts of having the highest number among the youth population in the whole world. This supposedly highly opinionated and headstrong chunk of our society has so much to offer on so many issues. What does the youth think about the LGBT+ communities and their issues? Do they think that there is, indeed, a thing called, ‘normal sexuality?’
Here are a few conversations I had with on-campus people regarding sexuality, its ‘normalcy’ and LGBT+ issues.