Pop Culture
February 4, 2022

An Open Letter Of Gratitude To Ayushmann Khurrana

With such ease, he asked, “What do you have to disclose?” I’ll take the three children from your previous marriage.

Geetika K. Bakshi

Congratulations, we have reached a new benchmark!

Our cinema industry has evolved over the years, and it has recently been focusing on society’s outcasts, with actors like Ayushmaan Khurrana being particularly impressive.

Since he has such a stranglehold on Hindi cinema, every film is eagerly anticipated by many. He sheds light on issues that have been ingrained in society for centuries. He handles these issues with such ease that we are supposed to applaud. When Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan was released, the LGBT community gained a lot of acceptance. While such things do not require acceptance because they are completely normal, they must be accepted as they are! In contrast, I’ll discuss this in another blog.

In this post, I’m sharing my joy, and my readers may interpret it as an open letter of gratitude to this versatile actor.

I saw his most recent film, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” in which he worked again with the LGBT community to show how science has progressed and how our society must progress as well.

First and foremost, I must emphasise that this is not a review. I just wanted to share that Ayushmann has shared two aspects that need to be accepted in society, and it is not a publicity stunt. The science behind easily changing the orientation- “real orientation” One must see obstacles in the beginning, as he confessed, as any common boy of a government school who hasn’t had exposure to such things finds it difficult to accept such drastic changes, as a boy or a girl is God’s gift! Nobody has a say in the matter. Isn’t that right?

Even if the feeling is completely different on the inside! When Vani, the actress who played Mansi, who was trapped inside the body of a boy by birthday, decided to go and get the operation done, his boyfriend understood. Ayushmann approached a roadside eunuch to learn more about the concept.

This entire thing is not just, mark my words, wherein this movie he struggled to accept this less understood concept, he won my heart with something else.

He proposed marriage to Mansi, but she declined because she felt she needed to disclose something before making a lifelong commitment. Something he must be aware of!

With such ease, he asked, “What do you have to disclose?” I’ll take the three children from your previous marriage.

This statement of his captivated me. In India, where divorce, with or without children, is still frowned upon, and where a girl’s parents still advise their beloved daughter to adjust in a marriage where she suffocates, he portrays it with such ease. Divorce in India is still punishable by life imprisonment for many women, or by a character certificate with a stamp indicating that a woman bears sole responsibility for the broken marriage.

Is this the case? The girl is not solely to blame for all of this. It could be anyone. Either a girl or a boy. We must accept that people of all genders have flaws.

Furthermore, not all broken marriages are the result of flaws; it is personal differences that cause them to mutually decide to take different paths.

To be honest, he has a pure heart. We need many more people like you, even though we know you’re one-of-a-kind.

First published here

Image Source: Still from movie trailer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, YouTube 

 

 

Comments

About the Author

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A working professional in an embassy and a freelancer French language trainer. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura ( read more...

28 Posts | 32,106 Views

