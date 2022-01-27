It Was A Normal Work From Home Day For Her…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Confused, Sarah waved Shaalu from her room to pick up Kabir while presenting the data to the team. Kabir was just outside the door...
It was 2:52 pm and her lunch was getting cold on the table next to her laptop. Sarah was busy updating the sheet that was to be presented in the meeting at 3 pm when her house staff Shaalu brought her hot water cup which she used to have after lunch. Seeing her untouched plate, she went back to the kitchen without disturbing her.
The meeting started and with everybody presenting their data before her, she got the chance to gulp the food and wait for her turn. Just when she was about to speak and unmuted herself, her baby Kabir woke up with a cry. Confused, Sarah waved Shaalu from her room to pick up Kabir while presenting the data to the team. Meanwhile, from her leg, she closed the door so that noise could be reduced.
By the time, her meeting got finished, Kabir was just outside the door banging it hard for his mom to come and pick him up. Sarah came and picked him up, comforting him with kisses and hugs. A fifteen-minute break from work meant ‘Kabir time’ for Sarah, and that usually meant playing or dancing with him, and sometimes making him eat meals.
A tsunami of emails was waiting for her to be replied to when she went back to her work desk. However, Kabir doesn’t get the schedule of her mom so Shaalu had to involve him in one or the other activities, otherwise, he would cry the hell out of the home.
After some time, Kabir came to Sarah’s desk as her room door was normally opened and saw his mom busy. But as soon as he touched her and did a ‘Peek-a-boo’, it was all about Kabir, once again. Sarah picked him up and gave him a pen and paper to him to help him explore writing, and since it was a new activity, it kept him busy for another half an hour.
Shaalu was cooking daal for dinner as she had to leave by 6. Sarah was also finishing up her work and writing the pending things in her diary, and Kabir was feeling sleepy again. A quick half-hour nap was his ‘power-nap’ to spend the evening in full energy with his dad. This half-an-hour time was the only time when Sarah used to have her tea with no work, not professionally or personally. A time that was required for her to gain peace and connect her to herself.
As Sarah was about to call Sahil to get his location, the bell rang, and it was him standing at the door. Kabir woke up and was excited as he missed him the entire day. Shaalu had gone by then, so Sarah took over the ‘fort-of-kitchen’. Cooking was not her forte, but she liked to explore different cuisines for her ‘food-lover’ husband. So, she cooked an Italian snack for him which both Sahil and Kabir liked. Sahil told Sarah about a movie he heard on the radio while coming back from the office and that was today’s dinner movie for them.
‘Daal-roti’, Netflix movie, and lots of office gossip were ‘the end’ to a normal ‘work-from-home’ day of Sarah.
Image Source: iridiumvishal from Getty Images, Canva Pro
