Women’s Flight!

Don't try to hold us down, in the cage of stereotypes, for we know our worth and our ideas we will put forth.
Don’t try to clip our wings
With scissors of societal norm
We have been oppressed
For way too long.
Don’t try to hold us down
In the cage of stereotypes
For we know our worth
And our ideas we will put forth.
Don’t try to stop our flight
With your condescending backbite
For we are meant to soar
Unnerved by your gender-based uproar.
We are no longer distressed damsels
We are queens in our own castles
Proving ourselves in various fields
Talents of multitasking we women wield.
Let’s spread our wings
And fly till great heights
Supporting each other
In our emancipated flight.
Image Source: Dzhulbee from Getty Images via Canva Pro
