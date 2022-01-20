Why Should I Get Married When All I See Is People Unhappy With It!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
After turning 22 I was subjected to questions about marriage, but how do I convince myself when all I have seen are troubled marriages.
After celebrating my 22nd birthday there was a series of questions that I had to answer, When are you getting married?’ ‘Why don’t you get married?’ ‘Really Didi, you will be marrying very late”!
But how do I marry anyone when all I have seen is women getting troubled in their marriage. My sister is one such woman and her experience is what make me believe how marriage can turn your life into disaster.
My sister was a dotted kid. She was the most loved child, and hence her wedding was a grand one. Little did we know the person we were getting her married to wasn’t right. Issues started in the very first year of their marriage.
Her in-laws staying with her didn’t lessen any pain. The rants, the over exceeding expectations and not being considered as a family member even after marriage took toll on her, affecting her mental heath. Now whenever I see her its like a different person standing before me.
When getting married only thing one needs to know, especially a girl is ADJUSTMENT. ‘Every one needs to adjust’ that is what parents say. But how do you adjust with a partner who is far away from being supportive, instead treats you like a stranger.
When romance is a dream not achieved, how do I make my heart understand that marriages can be good? How do I convince myself when all I have seen is people adjusting to it not enjoying it or even living it.
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya was just like any other normal girl who grew up reading Cinderella and Rapunzel, wishing to meet her Prince charming someday. Though not a topper, she scored well in school and college and fulfilled her parent’s dream by joining as HR in a reputed financial firm.
After she settled in her career path, her parents began their hunt to find the perfect groom and complete their responsibility in life. Finally, after seeking permission from the stars in her chart, they fixed her wedding with Rahul, who according to them, got a tick for most of their eligibility criteria. She obliged and got married to him as per their wish.
Unlike the earlier wives or girlfriends, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?
Behind every successful woman, there is a ‘Kaam Waali Bai’ and a ‘Calm Waale Spouse’.
Similarly, behind every successful married man, there is a fabulous understanding woman. She could be the warm cuddler, a fierce tigress or someone who will hold the mirror to show the true picture.
You need to stop listening to your daughter and your wife, or else your daughter will never get married. These women don’t know about the society or how it works
My father didn’t understand why I wouldn’t want to marry a boy who drove a Mercedes. Only my mother did.
An Indian daughter is raised to marry her off.
I was 26 and ‘still’ single. My father had been looking for a suitable boy for me for 3 years now. In his quest, he had travelled to Delhi, Bangalore and many such places. Girls younger than me were getting married and every time my father came back from attending such a wedding, he would be upset for days.
Any marriage is a gamble. But isn't an arranged marriage, something most Indians find themselves going through, an even bigger one? How does it really work?
The arranged marriage system has come a long way in India through the advancement of the internet. But despite the technology, is the risk much higher today, given our changing lifestyles, transitional mindsets and complicated attitudes, with parents and children both relying on each other’s judgment?
“I am getting married next month!” Announced my friend on one of our whatsapp groups. I assumed it was a joke. I sent a laughing emoticon. Soon some other friends started congratulating her. She thanked everyone.