A Gaali, Is It A Word? Even As A Joke?

Whenever my dad was about to utter the BH***** word I used to add a Beeeeep sound I learned from the television to cover the abusive words.
“Violence against women and girls continues to be the most pervasive and pressing human rights issue in the world today,” said Secretary-General of United Nations Antonio Guterres. Every day we fall upon such instances and it is not something to ignore or just read. Steps have been taken as well.
Some organisations are continuing to work day and night to help such women, some are even homeless if they raised their voices. Okay, that’s something highlighted and I sternly believe that day will soon come when the morning will arise when we no more have to celebrate a special International day against violence against women.
I am here spreading light on abuse which in most cases is not even abuse. That is talking in abusive language, even as a joke. Using words like BH*****D or BEN K* TA and many more. These words are painful and enough to kill the self-respect of a girl.
Throughout my life, born and bred up in a Punjabi family I have not detached from this ritual. Though mine is not intentionally yet in a joke. Yet my belief is even as a joke, it’s lethal, not welcomed. At least I wouldn’t!
While writing this article I had nostalgia, when I was in my teenage I took responsibility on my shoulders, whenever my dad was about to utter the BH***** word I used to add a Beeeeep sound I learned from the television to cover the abusive words. To which my father let go of this habit until I grew up, yet it came back after several years. Can we, our generation change this now?
Image Source: aleksandrdavydovphotos via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A working professional in an embassy and a freelancer French language trainer. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura ( read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Rules are not made by elders but made by everyone depending on their needs. Some of these rules make living together easy and comfortable.
Recently I had written an article here on Women’s Web about my daughter being my new family member and not a caretaker or a cook.
The responses to my attitude of not becoming dependent on my daughter in law for cooking for the family, cleaning the house or taking up my responsibility has been both positive and negative, depending on whether it is coming from sensible or insensible people. Many people are upset with me for misleading their daughters/daughters-in-law by expressing my devilish thoughts which will throw family culture to hell.
Honestly, I don’t understand… how I can do that? Am I that powerful?
Is it easier to preach empowerment to other women, than to apply the same to those inside one's own household? Asks a daughter-in-law.
Is it easier to preach empowerment to other women, than to apply the same to those inside one’s own household? Asks a daughter-in-law.
Trigger warning: This post includes a mention of suicidal thoughts and may be triggering for survivors.
Dear Mother-In-Law,
Dilution of laws is an injustice to genuine victims, who're forced to leave their struggles halfway because the abusers use loopholes in the law to escape.
Dilution of laws is an injustice to genuine victims, who’re forced to leave their struggles halfway because the abusers use loopholes in the law to escape.
Trigger warning: This contains discussion of domestic abuse and abuse at the hands of law enforcers, and may be triggering for survivors.
In a recent Odisha HC court ruling for survivors of gender-based violence, the court observed that many women find the criminal justice system complex, confusing and intimidating. Many do not know where to turn to help.
Listen to Her, a 7 min short film by Nandita Das is about two things - that domestic violence is not only physical, emotional violence is more sneaky, and that women can help each other by just holding space.
Listen to Her, a 7 min short film by Nandita Das is about two things – that domestic violence is not only physical, emotional violence is more sneaky, and that women can help each other by just holding space.
I feel the urge to write this piece in the wake of some harsh criticism I have found on the internet for the 7-minute long short film written, acted, directed and produced by the filmmaker and actor Nandita Das. The film has garnered much critical acclaim for its content and message, that come at the right moment when women are more unsafe at home especially during this nationwide lockdown.
National Commission for Women reports a huge surge in the number of domestic violence cases registered particularly during this period. Yet, this could be the tip of the iceberg.