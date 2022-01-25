Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Short Stories & Poetry
January 25, 2022

The Dream Was Still Haunting Me For So Many Days!

I’m not a perfect parent.  But as I get older, I continue to work hard to become the best version of myself for my kids.

Erin Paul

This is a short story about losing my daughter.

I opened the door, there was my neighbor standing . I could feel the worst fear even before he told me.

“Your daughter is missing”

“What” I replied.

When she didn’t come through the door at the expected time from school, I was about to call the school authorities.  That was the time he told me.

I started calling all her friends,  my family members until I got exhausted.

Around 10 p.m. I had to call the police.  My daughter’s missing was reported to the newspapers, our local residential association, shared on social media but no luck. It’s been 7 days. I got exhausted.  Sometimes I cried emotionally, sometimes uncontrollably.

I am telling you this because I need you to know that I deeply love and care for my children. They are well taken care of, and all their needs and most of their wants are fulfilled.

I kept my breathing steady and checked her usual haunts.

My bed, where she liked to relax and watch cartoons. No, she is not there.

Her sister’s room, where she loves to irritate and  torture her with endless questions. No, nowhere to be found.

Panic began to creep in..

I took a glance throughout the kitchen and living room. The bathroom. All was quiet, on the home front, no she was nowhere sometimes I kept imagining she is hidden in a room.

The tears of “how did I let this happen?” were threatening me. I thought of my sweet five year old, locked up in a room, wondering what  is happening and the image was almost too much to bear. The thought of her tiny fingers reaching out to me…”Mama please help” was echoing… “Mama open your eyes”

Suddenly I opened my eyes.. “Where am I ?”

“Was it a dream?”

My daughter in front of me, her gleaming eyes, her innocent smile woke me up in the morning.  I saw the worst fear. I told my morning prayers with her and thanked God.

I still feel awful, guilty and  ashamed that it all happened  as though this incident happened in real life. I can tell you that after this experience, I made sure to keep a closer eye on my children at all times. 

Image Source: Still from the Netflix Movie Ta Ra Rum Pum

About the Author

Erin Paul

Mother of two amazing kids. A postgraduate in Commerce, gave up a 12 year old career in shipping and logistics industry to spend time with my children while focusing on writing to create a positive

4 Posts | 2,099 Views

