The Dream Was Still Haunting Me For So Many Days!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I’m not a perfect parent. But as I get older, I continue to work hard to become the best version of myself for my kids.
This is a short story about losing my daughter.
I opened the door, there was my neighbor standing . I could feel the worst fear even before he told me.
“What” I replied.
When she didn’t come through the door at the expected time from school, I was about to call the school authorities. That was the time he told me.
I started calling all her friends, my family members until I got exhausted.
Around 10 p.m. I had to call the police. My daughter’s missing was reported to the newspapers, our local residential association, shared on social media but no luck. It’s been 7 days. I got exhausted. Sometimes I cried emotionally, sometimes uncontrollably.
I am telling you this because I need you to know that I deeply love and care for my children. They are well taken care of, and all their needs and most of their wants are fulfilled.
I kept my breathing steady and checked her usual haunts.
My bed, where she liked to relax and watch cartoons. No, she is not there.
Her sister’s room, where she loves to irritate and torture her with endless questions. No, nowhere to be found.
I took a glance throughout the kitchen and living room. The bathroom. All was quiet, on the home front, no she was nowhere sometimes I kept imagining she is hidden in a room.
The tears of “how did I let this happen?” were threatening me. I thought of my sweet five year old, locked up in a room, wondering what is happening and the image was almost too much to bear. The thought of her tiny fingers reaching out to me…”Mama please help” was echoing… “Mama open your eyes”
“Was it a dream?”
My daughter in front of me, her gleaming eyes, her innocent smile woke me up in the morning. I saw the worst fear. I told my morning prayers with her and thanked God.
I still feel awful, guilty and ashamed that it all happened as though this incident happened in real life. I can tell you that after this experience, I made sure to keep a closer eye on my children at all times.
Image Source: Still from the Netflix Movie Ta Ra Rum Pum
Mother of two amazing kids. A postgraduate in Commerce, gave up a 12 year old career in shipping and logistics industry to spend time with my children while focusing on writing to create a positive read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Stop glorifying biological parenthood – other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple’s choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
That was the day when I got to know that Ma was a postgraduate. A brilliant student who was married off immediately after completing her education.
That was the day when I got to know that Ma was a postgraduate. A brilliant student who was married off immediately after completing her education.
I was in a meeting when I received a call from my mother’s nurse. “Soni Didi, Ma has gone missing.”
It took some time for my preoccupied mind to ingest those words. “Huh! Come again!” I responded in a muffled voice.
I didn’t want to hear anyone’s voices and see anyone’s face anymore! I removed my car from the parking lot and drove away. As far as I could get from everyone and from myself!
I didn’t want to hear anyone’s voices and see anyone’s face anymore! I removed my car from the parking lot and drove away. As far as I could get from everyone and from myself!
“Mummaaaaaaaa!” my child yells.
“Anusha where is my laptop charger? I can’t find it!” My husband asks me.