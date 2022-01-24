Tell Me Your Ghost Story

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
You still have to fight demons, some succeed in killing you! You must still walk, even if you went lame, or you bleed, monthly, weekly or hourly...
Decluttering the tarred breath,
Oh so is it done?
So easy,
Was
It
Really?
Or have you paid price?
None saw behind,
When you peg away through the failures,
They see the untainted white guise,
Below it, you have scars,
Speak up now when you have time!
Don’t
Believe
In
Next time
Like you did last time!
You kept mum believing they’ll believe
but
They
Never
Change.
Earlier they threw stones
To stop you
Now they make a castle so high of expectations or assumptions,
From where they can see,
How do you dig the land deep enough to form an elevated platform finally?
They’ll
Be
keen
Always.
In you…
Princess
They have time so free!
Do you too?
No,
You still have to fight demons,
Some succeed in killing you,
You must still walk,
Even if you went lame,
Or you bleed
Monthly
Weekly
Or hourly
You bear all sorts of thuds before
Or listen!
This time if you feel like relaxing
Don’t hesitate!
Unlike you did last time.
You ain’t answering anyone.
What?
When?
Why?
Relax until you reload yourself.
The alter ego appears each time you gave grace to the mirror!
Pretty you or pretty not?
Who decides?
All of them have ghost stories
Not everyone has the guts to narrate!
Unlike you did last time!
Unlike you did last time!
Image Source: Rahul Pandit from Pexels via Canva Pro
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A working professional in an embassy and a freelancer French language trainer. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers and writers. Author of Ibiza by Geetika Kaura ( read more...
