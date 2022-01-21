Respect Yourself And Walk Off And Walk Far Far Away!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
As an Indian, there are a lot of values I am proud of that make India, but there are also some twisted toxic logics that go beyond my head.
We as Indians have a custom of blind respect for anyone who is above you in relation or of course age.
There is this unspoken rule that no matter what happens you soldier on and be abiding. I often wonder that how many people have lost their sense of self in this process. Must be countless.
Putting the microscope on the much burdened Indian woman, who of course has the responsibility of bearing the entire clan’s honor in everything.
Its women who mend herself to be fit into her own house and then later her husband’s house. Time and again I have seen this in many relationships. I know, there is zero sense of respect that is given to this woman yet she is expected to bite down her words and never express her feelings.
Such a toxic practice leads to immense resentment towards women who have braved their way through life, who have cut ties with people that deserve nothing but disrespect.
The clash of the oppressed woman and the liberated woman is often seen in situations where there is a forced sense of giving respect to an elder who has been inhumane, giving time to relationships that are conditional and making oneself small for everyone’s convenience.
Here is where I would side with the liberated woman and plead the oppressed one to take heed and follow sooth. Break the boundaries and tell people that they have time and again humiliated you.
Cut off ties with anyone who has been horrible to you in every sense. Because life is too precious to give anything to anyone who is beneath us in values.
Image Source: Still from Thappad
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya was just like any other normal girl who grew up reading Cinderella and Rapunzel, wishing to meet her Prince charming someday. Though not a topper, she scored well in school and college and fulfilled her parent’s dream by joining as HR in a reputed financial firm.
After she settled in her career path, her parents began their hunt to find the perfect groom and complete their responsibility in life. Finally, after seeking permission from the stars in her chart, they fixed her wedding with Rahul, who according to them, got a tick for most of their eligibility criteria. She obliged and got married to him as per their wish.
Mothers do things for you out of love, so please treat them with respect and dignity at your home, especially in front of your in laws, and ask your in laws to share responsibilities.
Mothers do things for you out of love, so please treat them with respect and dignity at your home, especially in front of your in laws, and ask your in laws to share responsibilities.
Motherhood isn’t just a word. It’s a world in itself…of love, labor and commitment that goes beyond a lifetime, when we don’t really have a concept of flying the nest and mothers are required to be battle ready to shoulder every responsibility at any age.
As a new mom I too had my share of struggles like every woman, and reached out to my mom for help. Sadly, since she had health issues of her own she agreed reluctantly and was uneasy throughout her stay, which disappointed me. Only later did I know that she had suffered from serious menopausal problems that made her edgy and nervous in difficult situations, and it left me with a sense of regret of not taking the effort of understanding her troubles.
Kudos to Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 for making us proud but here’s why something didn’t seem completely right about her answer.
Kudos to Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 for making us proud but here’s why something didn’t seem completely right about her answer.
It was a beautiful moment to watch our own Miss India being crowned as Miss World 2017. Kudos to her for making India proud!
I also heard her answer to the question, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” Her answer was “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think it is just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. A mother should get the highest respect.”
Indian men are not just clueless about the pain their women go through, but also entitled. The Great Indian Kitchen is an eyeopener.
Indian men are not just clueless about the pain their women go through, but also entitled. The Great Indian Kitchen is an eyeopener.
Watching ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ is not a mere coincidence on women’s day weekend but a reason to bolster my ramblings into coherent thought.
On the face of it, it is too real, and ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ will come across as a sure shocker for many. “She should know what she’s getting into!”