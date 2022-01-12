My MIL Was Niggardly About Giving Me Lunch…But A Kind Colleague Shared Her Food With Me!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
After some time, unable to bear it any longer, I signed off from the home lunch. My MIL must've heaved a sigh of relief because my portion of groceries would be saved!
Until I married I had never imagined even in my wildest dreams that my diet/ food intake could assume such alarming proportions and affect conjugal harmony. Having stepped into my marital home I discovered to my bewilderment that the four female inmates were frugal eaters. My spouse and his dad ate moderately well.
The family faced a dilemma: my requirement surpassed those of the ladies but most certainly couldn’t be clubbed with the men’s. Why? Simply because they were MEN. “How could you even think of it”? They snubbed me often. (Incidentally, the parents-in-law refused to accept contributions from either of us). They probably expected me to be demure and submissive since I was ‘‘eating off” their money.
So each morning as I left for work I was served three chapattis with a few spoonfuls of curry. Can you believe this curry catered to the ladies’ lunch the previous day, and dinner for all six inmates? The horror of horrors, it crept into my lunch box too. The chapattis made at the crack of dawn were fine till breakfast but by lunch, they turned leathery; the accompanying curry insipid, tasteless.
After a few months, unable to bear it any longer I signed off my lunch except on Sundays and public holidays. My mother-in-law must have heaved a sigh of relief because my portion of groceries would be saved.
Now the flip side. Many times I touched the office around lunchtime after a hectic morning of interviews, surveys et al. There was no time to order a takeaway or the peon was missing. Under such circumstances, a kind colleague by the name of Vasantha — an editorial assistant in the bureau — came to my rescue. Many a times, finding me hungry, she would share her meals with me, even though that meant she didn’t have her fill.
Of course, some days when I managed to buy lunch I would share with her without fail. Once I proposed — if she could make some extra portions (she was an excellent cook) and carry it for me, I could pay her on a monthly basis. Her words still ring in my ears “ Mai tere ko khana bechungi? Nehi nehi … jitna hoga usi se dono kha lenge.” (Will I sell food to you? No, no…we will manage with whatever we have.) I was overwhelmed and speechless.
Believe me, she was not affluent or wealthy. Her spouse was merely a railway clerk and the couple had two children to look after. Evidently, generosity springs from the heart, not from one’s socio-economic status.
Thus it went on for a long time. Bonding over the food we grew to be personal friends. A few years ago I quit the organization. About the same time, Vasantha’s husband retired and they moved back to their native Kollam, Kerala. We are separated by distances, but I can never forget her humane kindness.
My parents didn't realise how low, consistently, he made me feel with those scathing remarks over my complexion, body weight and even the size of my breasts.
Prateek had turned mysteriously taciturn since my return from the US. This bothered everyone in the house except me. I kind of found my solace in his silence.
Anyway, after waiting for a couple of months we decided to take him to an expert, Dr Ravi. A few sessions down, the doctor decided to talk to me about it.
Let’s imagine a play – the title of this drama could be: Who kills the daughters??
Date and time: A beautiful morning of spring season.
Venue: A primary care OPD in a remote village of Gujarat
Cast: Primary health care doctor and a 20-year young migrant woman.
Background: A woman comes to OPD with her baby girl for a urine pregnancy test as she is 20 days late in her periods. A doctor prescribes urine test and she come back with report. (Camera, Light, Action…)
Woman: Madam, my report has come.
As newlyweds with no idea how to cook, Supriti recounts a very honest account of how she and her husband captured the kitchen when left to their own devices.
I was a novice in cooking when I got married. My husband had a cook who was working for him prior to our marriage, and she was well trained in everything. My in-laws were in a different city, so my transition to the married life was pretty much smooth. But as they say –‘Happiness doesn’t last long’ and meri hasti khelti zindagi ko kisi ki nazar lag gayi…
It was a bright Sunday morning. A lazy day. As a corporate lady back then, I had finished off the week’s pending chores on Saturday and planned a relaxed Sunday for ourselves. Just when I settled on the couch with my cup of coffee, my phone beeped and it was my cook. My throat instantly dried up and my heart pounced in mouth in anticipation of the upcoming distress. The husband stirred me up, and I called her back to realise that she had some allergy and is down with fever.
This daughter in law would love to be friends with her mother in law, if only they could relate to each other as two human beings.
Dear MIL,
Before I met you, I had never dealt with such a complex relationship before. Initially I absolutely disliked you for your views. Though your son had chosen me and ours was a love marriage, yet you insisted on asking me things like whether I know how to sing Rabindra Sangeet or what Bengali dishes I could prepare. You were taking a damn regressive interview of my qualities as a traditional Indian wife and frankly, being the liberal, independent woman of today I found it irksome.