I come from an India where the value of a soul lies in Karma and Sanskar & where the value of a person lies in the make of his car...
I come from an India that sing praises of the eternal, enchanting love of Radhe-Krishna
I also come from an India where the value of a spouse-to-be solely lies in looks, wealth, degree, and Pedigree
I come from an India where Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to shower wealth
I also come from an India where normal Lakshmi is killed if she doesn’t bring enough wealth
I come from an India where “good” men are raised as Providers and Protectors
I also come from an India where men are ridiculed if they desire to be stay-at-home fathers
I come from an India where maternity and motherhood are held in ultimate honor
I also come to an India where Women in Boardrooms and Legislative Chambers are a mere handful
I come from an India where the value of a soul lies in Karma and Sanskar
I also come from an India where the value of a person lies in his power, reach, and the make of his car
I come from an India where Siva, the ultimate man, is worshipped in the form of Ardhanarishwara
I also come from an India where any man who considers his wife an equal partner gets tagged #Henpecked
I come from an India that has gifted the Elixir of Yoga to the entire world
I also come from an India where the very Yoga is dismissed as regressive in our Educational Systems
I come from an India where the culture has survived for 1000s of years
I also come from an India, that knows to adapt and accept change to thrive another 1000 years…
Image Source: triloks from Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro
Manju Nambiar hails from the southern state of Kerala, India. A computer engineer by profession, she now works in one of the leading firms in San Jose, California where she lives with her husband and read more...
