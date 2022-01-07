When I Was Going Through A Phase Of Loneliness…I Started Each Day With A Feeling Of Dread!

Loneliness in itself is not that bad. It's the self-pity and the perfect lives splashed across social media that makes the feeling worse!
This is me and try as I might, I have always liked company that came with a good amount of distance. My personal space matters to me a lot and given that I work as a writer for a living, I am often quite lost in worlds that people do not have access to – books, philosophy, emotions and mostly being an empath.
I am turned off by loud music, loud people, crowd and wild parties. Given this, I am a perfect combination for loneliness. I have been lonely. There have been times when I have been lonely for a good duration of six months. Thanks to the pandemic and the general mode of existence in the past few years.
Didn’t I go mad you might ask? Of course, yes.
Loneliness is a very subtle feeling and it is very difficult to sometimes realize that one is lonely. When I was going through that phase of loneliness, I started each day with a feeling of dread and depression. I had everything I wanted but there was this spark missing. I had my chores, work, food on the table, etc., but it seemed like that happiness was missing. I did not understand why?
And given that I was feeling so low for no reason, I concluded that maybe I am depressed. Thoughts of depression has a dark world of its own that includes constant fear, hypochondriac thoughts and general feelings of unworthiness. I felt trapped in it. The constant pressures of running a family, work, general chores and dealing with people who take the energy out of me seemed little to help me.
Then all of a sudden, I came across a friend who was on a break at my place for three weeks. That duration of three weeks helped me to put a finger on why I was feeling what I was feeling. The fact that I spent three weeks with my friend shopping, eating out, or being just plain crazy aka ourselves made me realize that all the while that I had been thinking I was depressed, I was actually lonely. It sounds like a cliché but it’s not. One might be in the midst of a crowd, family, work and can still feel very lonely.
So, after those three weeks spent with my friend, I came back to routine. Albeit a little stronger. I realized that not being around people you like, being away from home and long working hours with no time in between for oneself does make people lonely and depressed. But if you ask me, the solution to this problem is not hanging out with anyone and everyone. As I have experienced, it’s a recipe for an emotional disaster. But if people do not ward off loneliness what does?
The solution is self care and self investment. If you are lonely, go out and spend some time in nature. Just sit and listen to the birds. Watch the sunset or sunrise. Take up a hobby. Pursue your passion. You would definitely come across people you can gel with rather than compromise yourself by seeking random acquaintances.
Most importantly, loneliness in itself is not that bad. Its the self pity and the perfect lives splashed across social media that makes the feeling worse. On a lighter note, not all random acquaintances are bad. During my phase of loneliness I made such a strong friendship with the old security guard of our building that I am now often treated as an extended family with random mithais and gifts from his family during their personal celebrations. Smiley face? Yes!
