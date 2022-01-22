Dear Girls In Their 20’s, Take A Note Of These Points!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
If you are a girl in your 20's, there are some points you have to take a note of if you want to avoid ending up in an exhausting 30's.
ATTENTION!!! young girls. Here are a few things to be noted if you are in your early 20’s
This is one thing which we fail to do. All of us get into this rat-race of studies/job/partnership, we often forget about ourselves. To avoid ending up in a physically and mentally exhausted 30’s, start focusing on yourself.
‘ You are your priority ‘. Repeat that daily and you can see wonders coming in your way.
The pitfall of growing up in an Indian household is that emotional neglect is prime. Never did we get a space to open up about our feelings, manage them, and at times challenge them. If you are one among those, who were deprived of this emotional security, start working on it. Indulge in things that make you happy and at peace.
Go out and find time for those guilty pleasures.
Girls!! Nothing gives you the power which money can give. Small steps matter. Hence start your financial investments as early as possible. I believe, at the end of the day, it matters more than anything else.
Relationships, be it with friends/parents/partners require constant effort for it to be nurtured. YES!!! you have to put in a lot of effort and time. Understand that, there is so much more in a healthy relationship than a few sugar-coated words. Keep the people who allow you to be who you are rather than pulling you down.
And on the top, MARRIAGE can wait.
If your parents never get it right, don’t worry. You don’t have to end up in the same plight. Things may not work as peacefully and silently as it happened in their times. So never settle for something lesser than what you deserve so early in your life.
Keep investing and growing yourself, so that one day you get what you deserve.
Image Source: Still from a Youtube Video
Nidhi is from Kerala currently residing in Chennai. She is in research for the past 3years. She writes about anything that fascinates her and that includes societal issues, relationships, career, mental health, etc. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Mothers do things for you out of love, so please treat them with respect and dignity at your home, especially in front of your in laws, and ask your in laws to share responsibilities.
Motherhood isn’t just a word. It’s a world in itself…of love, labor and commitment that goes beyond a lifetime, when we don’t really have a concept of flying the nest and mothers are required to be battle ready to shoulder every responsibility at any age.
As a new mom I too had my share of struggles like every woman, and reached out to my mom for help. Sadly, since she had health issues of her own she agreed reluctantly and was uneasy throughout her stay, which disappointed me. Only later did I know that she had suffered from serious menopausal problems that made her edgy and nervous in difficult situations, and it left me with a sense of regret of not taking the effort of understanding her troubles.
If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.
In my childhood, I would lazily walk up to the door, collect the newspaper and read the headlines. At times if any story caught my attention, I would mark it for further reading in the evening after school. Checking news has become a part of my daily routine.
Now the pattern has changed to google news, since through the sorted out tidbits, I can avoid negative news. It doesn’t always work, and many times some shocking news is trusted my way. As I lazily scroll through the news, there are a lot of things that leave a bitter taste in my mouth, especially those of crimes against children.
Every Thursday, the Women’s Web expert panel with the support of Healtheminds, answers questions from readers facing relationships issues, emotional and mental challenges and other such issues.
In this edition of #ReachOutThursday, 26 year old woman talks about her fear of arranged marriage and another woman about an abusive marriage where her husband hits her 10 month old baby, because her in-laws don’t want a girl child.
Hi,
Destroying stereotypes to bring up a more gender equal generation is a slow process, but it can be achieved if every parent decides to do it in their homes.
The other day, on a reading group, there was a post which spoke about how a 10-year old girl scoffed at a boy for getting a Cinderella book issued through the school library saying “It is a ‘girls’ book”.
There was an immediate flurry of comments and within no time all the mothers of little boys and girls were speaking up about similar issues they faced about their children. One mother posted a story about how her son was bullied and called a girl for liking the colour pink. Another posted about how her 3-yr old girl was subjected to “Isko badi hokar khana hi toh banana hai! (She has to grow up someday and cook anyway!)” just because the little one showed interest in cooking.