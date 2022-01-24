Cyber-Violence Is A ‘Real’ Threat To Women & It’s About Time We Take It Seriously!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
With cases like the 'Bulli Bai App' coming into the picture, it's high time that we take cyber-violence against women seriously!
Opening a new account on any social media platform is damn easy, but are the consequences of being on social media ‘ideal’? Ask yourself!
Finding your DMs brimming with thirsty messages from random people, friend requests from people you don’t know, seeing creepy comments on your pictures, all this makes you believe how easy it has become to harass people. And being a woman active on social media platforms, I can tell you that the situation gets even worse for us.
The developments in technology are acting as catalysts in creating a new world of gender-based violence. Online gender-based violence is not a new phenomenon, but it is a continuum of violence that women face offline. The root causes of all forms of gender-based violence are the same.
Gender-based violence has been described by the World Health Organization as a global public health problem of epidemics proportions and a fundamental violation of human rights. New forms of gender-based violence have emerged with the help of technological advancement that turns into cyber violence against women, which is spreading rapidly and poses a significant risk.
My heart aches to say this but we ourselves have normalised cyber-violence. It has become OKAY for us to read comments like “looking cute babe”, “you look hot”, or receive messages like “hey dear”, “Why are you not replying to my messages, where have you been, I saw you in a café, you were in black dress”, on Facebook and Instagram. And after being getting ignored for days, they start calling you “bitch” and “slut” and start abusing you here and there and start threatening physically. Are you feeling the intensity of the threat because you don’t know this person, or because he knows A to Z about you?
While there are no formally recognized definitions, academics, researchers have tried to define this technology-based violence against women. Research by Association For Progressive Communication defines technology-related violence as encompassing acts of gender-based violence that are committed, abetted, or aggravated in part or fully using information and communication technologies such as phones, the internet, social media platforms, and email.
In July 2020, the World Wide Web Foundation found that we face a parallel pandemic of cyber-violence, with 52 per cent of women reporting having experienced some form of online abuse, and 87 per cent of the belief that the problem of cyber-violence was getting worse. Cyber-violence has severe impact on women’s well-being, affecting them psychologically, emotionally, and socially. They could even face financial and economic loss because of the violence. This is also the reason why many women deactivate their accounts and stop expressing themselves on online platforms. This hinders women’s free expression. The violence which takes place on an online platform is a powerful force leading to women’s self-censorship.
The Khap Panchayat and other such groups have said that women should be kept away from technology because it is not good for them. Victims have been blamed that they should behave ‘maturely’. They are made to understand their limitations and refrain from posting their photos, thoughts, etc.
Executive director of the UN WOMEN, Phumzile Nlambongcuka expressed her apprehensions that because of this hostile online culture women would restrict themselves from the internet due to the pervasiveness of cyber violence. To be disconnected from technology in the 21st century would be like having your freedom disrupted, your right to work, your right to meet people, your right to learn, your speech freedom being infringed.
So, if women become so intimidated and traumatized from such experiences, they should understand that it is the whole world that will be lost to them. Internet is being cored as a social structure and a crucial platform for active citizenship and voice and agency.
By not recognizing cyber-violence as serious violence, we will be putting society and future generations at risk. Doing this makes them more vulnerable to violence and harassment. In a world where they should not be expected to disengage, this violence is restricting their freedom of movement, their right to express, their right to choose. With cases like the ‘Bulli Bai App’ coming into the picture, it’s high time that we take cyber-violence seriously!
Image Source: Still from Mental Health and Human Rights Info Website
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.
Neelu might have outwardly forgiven Ramesh, but in her mind, which once was filled with unconditional love for Ramesh, there was now a seed of resentment.
Ramesh’s footsteps paused at the entrance of the hotel’s ballroom. Inside, his school’s reunion party was going in full swing. The air was heavy, as expensive perfumes and the aroma of food from the buffet table, mingled. There were low murmurs, tinkling laughs and clinks of cutlery.
Ramesh had not wanted to come, knowing that she would be there. She, Neelu, who once had been the love of his life. Taking a deep breath, Ramesh entered the room. His eyes found Neelu almost immediately. She still looked the same. Maybe there was now grey in her hair and a few wrinkles on her face. But her vivacity, her mannerisms were still the same. Things, that had first attracted him.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
This new year, we list 5 NGOs you can volunteer or donate that works for women empowerment. Do something really wonderful this year!
This new year, we list 5 NGOs you can volunteer or donate that works for women empowerment. Do something really wonderful this year!
Supporting someone is always a good thing. It is an amazing thing to hold someone’s back. This new year, pledge to support a woman, to live an empowered life. Here are a few organisations that are changing the lives of women, you can choose to volunteer or donate.
Majlis began in 1991 as a response to the need for lawyers with a gender-perspective who would fight cases for women. Majlis is based out of Mumbai. Their vision is to provide access to justice for all women. With this broad vision in mind they work towards ensuring that rights of individual women are protected by providing legal counseling, legal representation. They advocate for a culture of rights through dissemination of information about laws and educating women and others about the legal system. Through articles and advocacy they attempt to prevent the passing of discriminatory laws against women.
A first of its kind – The Gender Vulnerability Index (GVI) by Plan India brings forth some startling revelations about the status of women and girls.
A first of its kind – The Gender Vulnerability Index (GVI) by Plan India brings forth some startling revelations about the status of women and girls across India!
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it”. – Peter Drucker
Everyone knows that the status of women and girls in India needs improvement, but do we have a common set of data and understanding that we can all use to work in this space?