You Cook, But I Will Eat From Outside

Not everyone is born to become a Masterchef, some people of course by God's grace, become one. So what if her cooking is average or she needs time...
Not everyone is born to become a Masterchef, some people of course by God’s grace, become one. So what if her cooking is average or she needs time…
“Thanks to the online recipes, cooking blogs, youtube videos which helped me with great tips …not able to watch my favourite TV shows or sit with kids and play” a housewife complained during a session.
As we all know India is a complicated country, we are born with an assumption that women have to cook, clean, sweep and keep things tidy and be organized. A job you really can’t tell a man as our society will mock if he quits his job and becomes a stay at home dad.
Sadly if a working woman doesn’t become a certified culinary expert she will have to go through all the criticisms in the family, nagging and even divorce from some extent.
Even if she loves going out to work or climbing a ladder to be a good professional, there will be no support or career advancement. She still has to cook for the entire family regardless of being in a nuclear or a joint family system.
Even girls under ten are re-routed to the kitchen from the study room and playgrounds. Believe it or not, some of these girls could have been sports champions if they got a chance to play with their friends.
From a very tender age, the girl has no time to develop her skills, talents or even study hard to become a professional. On one side the family yells at her to finish the housework and on the other side, she will be left with siblings to take care of.
Recently I read an article, according to UNICEF girls between 5 and 14 years spend 40 per cent time doing household jobs. In some rural areas, they have to collect water and firewood.
We talk about educating girls, women empowerment but still in our society there are women who waste all their time and energy cooking for the family due to cultural priorities and social obligations.
Most of the families in rural areas can’t afford to keep a maid for help. These housewives are forced to be in the kitchen for long hours, have no time to socialize, have friends, spend time with their parents or develop any skills. They end up with poor eating habits as they will never get time to sit or enjoy the cooked food with the family. They will be in a rush to finish the housework which is a never-ending task.
On some days the wife has to eat alone when the husband goes out for dinner with his friends. Why do only men have that choice?
On the other side of the coin. I appreciate some ladies who started cooking blogs, youtube videos, some of them entered the Asia book of records for cooking in 30 minutes.
The pandemic too gave them a chance to show interesting ideas and hacks on cooking.
I am sure these ladies by now must have been the goddess in the house.
Not everyone is born to become a Masterchef, some of the course by God’s grace. So what if her cooking is average or she needs time. We must still learn to appreciate the hard work she has put in and stop criticizing.
Image source: A still from The Great Indian Kitchen
Mother of two amazing kids. A postgraduate in Commerce, gave up a 12 year old career in shipping and logistics industry to spend time with my children while focusing on writing to create a positive read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.
This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value, but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes.
On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media.
In the second year of college, Aahil came into my life, giving me a sense of the addictive power of love. It's then that I lied to my dear, affectionate maa for the first time.
My mother’s universe revolved around watering my dreams, making sure they survived and thrived. I could see it every time she secretly undertook a pilgrimage to College street, after slogging at household chores all day, just to surprise me with my favourite book. I could see it in her words after every parent-teacher’s meeting in school. “I know you will go a long way, Mani,” she would tell me, her eyes brimming with tears. I could see it every time she stayed awake to give me company, in my nocturnal tete-a-tete with study materials, before exams.
When my elder brother teased maa about her affinity for me, she nodded and smiled. “A princess needs more care to thrive in this indifferent world,” she would say, ruffling his hair. She would tell me about her unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, during our cosy afternoon siestas.
“You know, Mani, It was my dream to learn English. My brothers conversed in English, like native speakers. They went to missionary schools, whereas I went to a Bengali medium school. When I told my mother about my dream, she said that the goal of a woman’s life was to learn the nuances of housekeeping in order to shoulder the responsibilities of raising a family. She said that educating me in an English medium school would be a liability for my father, and that my brothers would be doomed, if they did not have respectable careers. I did not utter another word about my aspirations, ever. I dug a grave in my heart and buried them, instead,” Maa said with a faraway look in her eyes.
Zomato released an ad featuring PV Sindhu's dad cooking, on #IWD2020. With the hashtag #SoWhatIfIDontCook it celebrates women for their skills and work other than cooking, unlike that expected of an 'ideal' woman.
Zomato released an ad featuring PV Sindhu’s dad cooking, on #IWD2020. With the hashtag #SoWhatIfIDontCook it celebrates women for their skills and work other than cooking, unlike that expected of an ‘ideal’ woman.
“Better than a man who loves and respects is a man who cooks,” said somebody. And what about a woman? Well what about her? Isn’t she supposed to know cooking?
The advertisement aired by Zomato on International Woman’s Day 2020 is a breath of fresh air. Yes, she works and doesn’t know cooking. #SoWhatIfIDontCook, she asks. Perfectly ok.
Cooking is not an issue. I prepare food for myself every day and quite enjoy doing it. But slaving away in the kitchen is quite another matter.
Cooking is not an issue. I prepare food for myself every day and quite enjoy doing it. But slaving away in the kitchen is quite another matter.
While I ran about in the sprawling open courtyard of my mother’s house in a somewhat sleepy little village in rural North Bengal, I remember my granny sitting on a low stool cooking in the dimly-lit kitchen. It was already dusk and a few hours later, a tasty dinner was served. My parents had gone down to spend a few days during the Durga Puja holidays.
After my mother’s family moved to Kolkata, I often used to visit my maternal uncle’s place. Here, the kitchen was big and bright, but granny still continued to cook. Her specialty was a chicken dish which no one ever in my family has been able to replicate. Maybe it was the spices she used or her loving and caring hands that were behind the deliciousness.