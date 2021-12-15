Women Are Yet To Get Their Independence!

A thought-provoking poem about women's independence. Women still have to reach home by 8 pm and independent India still doesn’t let women dress as they please.
India got its independence 75 years ago
While we praise sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru
Lost are the names of the women fighters who contributed equally to them
We seldom talk about Matangini Hazra, Kittur Rani Chennamma or Jhalkar Bai.
Most of us wouldn’t have even heard of them
Fast forward to 2021, in the era of technological revolutions where we have reached interstellar space…
Still women are struggling to reach home by 8
While Bollywood movies still glorifies character like Kabir Singh and slut shame characters like Veronica.
We live in era were we are judged by the clothes we wear
Visible thighs and cleavage is enough to slut shame
Independent India still doesn’t provide women independence to dress
Speak your mind? Too opinionated
Doesn’t speak? Attitude issues
Outgoing? Easy to go
Reserved? Too proud
Western dress? Too modern
Indian dress? Too old fashioned
Standing here I question you!
Is this freedom where you are supposed to walk, talk, work, wear, behave according to some stereotypical guidelines set by the society for women??
The day 48% of our population can be whoever she wants to be is when we truly get independent! #notindependent
Image Source: Still from Wake Up Sid
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
We wish to see more Bollywood movies where Muslim women are portrayed as regular women with regular life problems, instead of succumbing to some stereotypes that Bollywood tends to use for them repeatedly.
Let us begin the discussion of a movie that presented to us the stereotype of the Muslim Indian woman. The movie, Nikaah, arguably did a disservice to Muslim women by portraying them as one-dimensional characters, hapless and easy victims to men’s wills. This film provided an insight to what many Muslim women go through – the marriage, the talaq given at a whim, and the re-marriage and the consummation they must go through before they can get another talaq from the second husband. As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says, “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”
How has the portrayal of white women in Bollywood changed over the years? Here's taking a look at this most 'immoral' of all characters in our cinema.
How has the portrayal of white women in Bollywood changed over the years? Here’s taking a look at this most ‘immoral’ of all characters in our cinema.
She smokes…she drinks…she seduces ‘our men’…she is the white ‘characterless immoral slut’ of Bollywood.
It’s surprising and blood-boiling when you read this, right? But sadly, this is the reality. This is how we project ‘white’ women or foreign actresses in every-Bollywood-movie-ever. Maybe it’s time for us to look at how we are also not that ‘pure and pious’.