December 15, 2021

Women Are Yet To Get Their Independence!

A thought-provoking poem about women's independence. Women still have to reach home by 8 pm and independent India still doesn’t let women dress as they please.

Shradha Tiwari

India got its independence 75 years ago

While we praise sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru

Lost are the names of the women fighters who contributed equally to them

We seldom talk about Matangini Hazra, Kittur Rani Chennamma or Jhalkar Bai.

Most of us wouldn’t have even heard of them

Fast forward to 2021, in the era of technological revolutions where we have reached interstellar space…

Still women are struggling to reach home by 8

While Bollywood movies still glorifies character like Kabir Singh and slut shame characters like Veronica.

We live in era were we are judged by the clothes we wear

Visible thighs and cleavage is enough to slut shame

Independent India still doesn’t provide women independence to dress

Speak your mind? Too opinionated

Doesn’t speak? Attitude issues

Outgoing? Easy to go

Reserved? Too proud

Western dress? Too modern

Indian dress? Too old fashioned

Standing here I question you!

Is this freedom where you are supposed to walk, talk, work, wear, behave according to some stereotypical guidelines set by the society for women??

The day 48% of our population can be whoever she wants to be is when we truly get independent! #notindependent

Image Source: Still from Wake Up Sid

About the Author

1 Posts | 74 Views

December 13, 2021

