Tripping Over Hemp Fashion

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
The abyss of consumerism throttles individuals at the top of their fashion game to fall prey to fast fashion. Thus, indirectly contributing towards exhausting resources and production of synthetic alternatives which wound our environment.
Now, in an attempt to undo the harm, the fashion world is turning wheels towards recycling, eco-friendly and sustainable products and brands. In this gradual process, Hemp fibre is becoming one of the prominent prospects, painting a green path allowing some relief to Mother Earth.
Cannabis sativa or Industrial Hemp is a fast-growing herbaceous species originating in Central Asia. It is widely used as a drug for its pharmaceutical properties and now, its use as a textile fibre is gaining popularity.
Hemp fabric history dates back to almost 10,000 years. Remanents excavated in countries like Iraq and China indicates an almost customary use of the fabric. 100% Hemp fabric was never popular due to its coarse nature, hence it remained the poor men’s fabric.
After the fabric was industrially softened, it was considered an option for clothing lines. However, its disappearance for a couple of years in between has had people now rediscovering it all over again.
Hemp fibre is almost 62% more durable than cotton, requires 400 times less water and time to produce is antibacterial and offers UV protection. The advent of Hemp in the Indian fashion scenario was pioneered by BOHECO’s BLabel and Hemp Fabric Lab. Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO) founded in 2013, is an agro-socio enterprise working towards a sustainable agricultural, textile and fashion future with hemp.
The motto BOHECO stands by while formulating Cannabis as the multifaceted, power-packed super fuel it is.
The modern hemp industry in India is at a highly nascent stage, even though, paradoxically, the use of hemp fibre and seed for a range of applications — rope, fuel, food — has been commonly acknowledged for several centuries in India’s rural communities. ~Mansi Shah, Hemp Fabric Lab
An extremely versatile fibre, Hemp can be blended with a number of other fibres (silk, muslin, denim, canvas, suede, fleece) to produce:
Besides investing in the production of fabrics, the label also actively engages with designers, students, and design institutes educating them about the benefits of Hemp. Their approach is to be an educator first, aiming to influence consumers to opt for slow fashion, make conscious decisions to reduce carbon footprints and the negative impact on the environment and a business afterwards.
Hemp speaks for itself. It is our hero. We don’t need any influencer to take it big, our mission is big enough to make a difference. ~Mansi Shah, Hemp Fabric Lab
Another notable mention regarding sustainable fashion label that has incorporated Hemp fabric into their line of clothing is SUI.
SUI is a conscious fashion label based in India and Singapore. Mahima Gujral Wadhwa, the founder had moulded the brand out of her efforts to make an impact, a change. They aim to craft versatile, relatable fashion while viewing nature through a sustainable lens and creating a green environmental impact.
Though we can not deny the fact that Hemp fashion is on the pricier side, the reason being the lack of acceptance of the fibre by major brands. Incorporation of this sustainable fibre by fashion labels at a large scale would lead to better bottom-line control and thereby a reduction in product prices. In addition to this, Hemp clothing belongs to the slow fashion line and thus it is meant to last longer and are biodegradable. This means a productive investment in the long run.
With sustainable labels surfacing up with rather innovative and eco-friendly solutions to the loopholes in the fashion industry, it is time for us to adopt ethical substitutes to fast fashion. Hemp might soon be synonymous with sustainability in the near future.
Thus, Hemp fashion should be a must-try on our list as responsible individuals!
…
Image Source: An image from Hemp Fabric Lab
Video Source ~ YouTube
This article was first published here
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
My house-help asked excitedly, “I am going for wedding. Can you let me wear your red & black saree? To be honest I was stumped for a moment; I didn’t know what to say but I still said yes.
I lent a gorgeous saree to my house-help for a wedding in her family. Soon I stated getting questions if I would wear that saree again or if I was okay to be seen wearing the same saree my house-help was wearing?
We are all so conditioned to give our used clothes to our house-helps but are we okay to wear the clothes they were wearing?
A few days ago she came excitedly to me, “I am going for a family wedding. I want to wear your red & black saree, Ill wash and give it to you after the function. Please can you let me wear it?”
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (SISP) is an ode to all of the lost women, who could have been sports stars, singers, bankers, lawyers, doctors, just... happy, if they hadn't been enslaved in matrimony, and then forgotten all about.
One of the cool things about my mother was that she was an ace athlete and a champion sculler as a young woman in the 1950s and 60s. I only found out about this side of her a few years ago. I imagine her in a paavaadai dhaavani, taking on the mighty Kaveri river so many decades ago.
I recently watched a Tamil film anthology on SonyLiv that she would have liked to watch – Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, (SISP) that has 3 stories of 3 different women – Saraswathi, Devaki, and Shivaranjini.
Like all the heroines in the anthology, my mother’s talents were sacrificed at the altar of matrimony. She pawned her gold medals and silver cups one by one to pay for expensive textbooks for us or a gift for a niece on her wedding, money for which she didn’t dare ask my father, because it was her niece… I remember how she caressed the cups and how her face hardened as she shoved them into her bag to take to the jewellers.
Sustainable fashion uses processes that are eco friendly - no pesticides, natural dyes, up cycling material, using less energy, etc. Here are 9 Indian designer brands that follow this.
Sustainable fashion uses processes that are eco friendly – no pesticides, natural dyes, up cycling material, using less energy, etc. Here are 9 Indian designer brands that follow this.
‘Sustainable fashion’ has been the buzzword for quite some time now. More and more designers are transforming their business models to produce eco-friendly clothing and cut down on industrial waste and chemicals. There is also a growing awareness among consumers, especially the younger generation.
But what exactly is sustainability in fashion? Fashion by itself has always meant fast consumption so how do you bring sustainability into an industry like fashion, that has always been associated with words like ‘superficial’ and ‘frivolous’?
'Think global, act local and source hyperlocal.' Make this your new mantra and shop smart and responsibly with these seven tips that the author has!
‘Think global, act local and source hyperlocal.’ Make this your new mantra and shop smart and responsibly with these seven tips that the author has!
We live in an era of consumerism. From kids to octogenarians- everyone is constantly bombarded with appealing commercials. Marketers do their best to compel us into buying things. Things that we can do without or settle with less fancy (read more functional) versions of. So how do you filter train your brain to be a rational shopper.
Ask yourself, do I really need it? Can I carry on without it? Is its absence hampering my daily functioning?