A poem of pain and sacrifice. The author talks about how sacrificing little things made her loose her self identity.
Gave life, forgot dreams
Lost strength, missed self-esteem
Sacrificed emotions, burnt passions
They were champions, left her behind
Played with her sentiments
Forgot her sacrifice
She thanked their attitude
Which ignited a fire in her
And she walked to fulfil her passion with strong emotion
She is me and she is you
Who always forgets self-expectation.
Image source: An image from Pexels
