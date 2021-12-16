Not Influencers, But Well-Wishers

In my younger days, I sort of believed that my mother would be responsible for my wrongdoings and would comply with every instruction as I hated anyone admonishing my mother for my faults. But, as time went by...
I wanted to proclaim that I was no influencer.
From my childhood, I was used to hearing my mother chide me for any mistake committed, stating she would be held responsible for all my wrongdoing. It seemed this was the norm as the mothers of a household were supposed to be the torchbearers for their offspring.
In the younger days, I sort of believed this and would comply with every instruction as I hated anyone admonishing my mother for my faults. But, as time went by, I began to reason out the logic behind this. Wasn’t the father equally responsible, if at all others could be blamed for an individual’s mistakes?
Our patriarchal society had entrusted the mother as the primary caretaker (although her name didn’t figure when accolades were won) and she had the onus of moulding “perfect” individuals.
The world has developed beyond measure but we have still not liberated the woman from the shackles of endless responsibilities. She has to bear the brunt of society not only for her trivial errors but also for those of the children she has painstakingly delivered. Is it not enough that she as a “glorified servant” of the household look after each of their needs?
We, as mothers, as women of a new era, can only guide, mentor and tutor our children. We are no influencers. In this technology-driven era, when surrounded by advice from numerous sources, ranging from Youtube influencers to bloggers to man-made Gods, the decision-makers are these youngsters.
Maternal advice either falls on deaf ears or are scoffed at. We are ridiculed by stating a hundred new theories that they have learned (ranging from gentle parenting to being a helicopter mom). Little do they realise that our experience and the umbilical cord bond is beyond all these theories.
We fail miserably only when we are despised, disrespected and belittled. But, perhaps this will change when the realisation dawns. Till then I plead that don’t hold moms as the influencers as we can only “take them to the water, not make them drink”.
