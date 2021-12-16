The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
December 16, 2021

Not Influencers, But Well-Wishers

In my younger days, I sort of believed that my mother would be responsible for my wrongdoings and would comply with every instruction as I hated anyone admonishing my mother for my faults. But, as time went by...

Mary Binoy

In my younger days, I sort of believed that my mother would be responsible for my wrongdoings and would comply with every instruction as I hated anyone admonishing my mother for my faults. But, as time went by…

I wanted to proclaim that I was no influencer.

From my childhood, I was used to hearing my mother chide me for any mistake committed, stating she would be held responsible for all my wrongdoing. It seemed this was the norm as the mothers of a household were supposed to be the torchbearers for their offspring. 

In the younger days, I sort of believed this and would comply with every instruction as I hated anyone admonishing my mother for my faults. But, as time went by, I began to reason out the logic behind this. Wasn’t the father equally responsible, if at all others could be blamed for an individual’s mistakes?

Our patriarchal society had entrusted the mother as the primary caretaker (although her name didn’t figure when accolades were won) and she had the onus of moulding “perfect” individuals.

The world has developed beyond measure but we have still not liberated the woman from the shackles of endless responsibilities. She has to bear the brunt of society not only for her trivial errors but also for those of the children she has painstakingly delivered. Is it not enough that she as a “glorified servant” of the household look after each of their needs?

We, as mothers, as women of a new era, can only guide, mentor and tutor our children. We are no influencers. In this technology-driven era, when surrounded by advice from numerous sources, ranging from Youtube influencers to bloggers to man-made Gods, the decision-makers are these youngsters.

Maternal advice either falls on deaf ears or are scoffed at. We are ridiculed by stating a hundred new theories that they have learned (ranging from gentle parenting to being a helicopter mom). Little do they realise that our experience and the umbilical cord bond is beyond all these theories.

We fail miserably only when we are despised, disrespected and belittled. But, perhaps this will change when the realisation dawns. Till then I plead that don’t hold moms as the influencers as we can only “take them to the water, not make them drink”.

Image courtesy: An image from Pexels

December 13, 2021

The Idea Of Those Boys Smirking As They Read The Horrifying Passage In The Board Exam Paper Nauseated Her

Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.

kanika

Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.

With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?

This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?

My Fairy-Tale Wedding Where We Applied Sindoor On Each Other & Avoided Rituals Like Kanya Daan & Bidai!

Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!

Siddhi Dubey

I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha. 

We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.

Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!

