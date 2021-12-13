MTP Act 2021- A Critical Analysis

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Change of the abortion laws for the benefit of pregnant females is one part of the expulsion of gender discrimination. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill (MTP Bill) 2020, was an advancement enactment in such a manner, as it dwindled the amount of dangerous illicit abortions.
Change of the abortion laws for the benefit of pregnant females is one part of the expulsion of gender discrimination. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill (MTP Bill) 2020, was an advancement enactment in such a manner, as it dwindled the amount of dangerous illicit abortions.
With progressions in ultrasonography and hereditary advances, numerous fetal mutations and hereditary issues were being analyzed following 20 weeks of incubation. The fact that the end of pregnancy was not legitimately allowed past 20 weeks of incubation made extraordinary misery for females and featured the need to expand the upper limit of the end of pregnancy.
Simultaneously, there has been more noteworthy mindfulness throughout the globe on the rights of women to make choices about their bodies. The MTP Bill, 2020, has come as a much-needed refresher extending the service time for lawful abortion to 24 weeks for specific categories of females and eliminating the breaking point for abortion within the sight of a critical fetal irregularity.
The Amendment has been approved by Lok Sabha on 17th March 2020 and passed by Parliament and the President of India, and has become law as of March 25, 2021 (Arora, Verma 2021).
The MTP act was amended for extending access of females to protected and legal abortions services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian, or social grounds. The revisions incorporate replacement of certain sub-areas, the addition of certain new provisions under certain segments in the existing Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, to build upper incubation limit for the end of pregnancy under specific conditions and to reinforce admittance to abortion care, under severe conditions, without compromising the nature of safe abortion.
It is a step towards the wellbeing and safety of the females and numerous females will be profited by this. As of now a few petitions were gotten by the Courts looking for consent for aborting pregnancies at a gestational age past the present permissible limits on grounds of fetal irregularities or pregnancies because of sexual violence faced by females.
The changes will build the ambit and access of females to safe abortion and will guarantee honor, autonomy, secrecy, and equity for females who need to end a pregnancy. (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 2021).
Unsafe abortions of women are among the most widely recognized reasons for maternal deaths in India. According to a study conducted by the Lancet, In 2015, 15.6 million abortions were done annually in India.
Of these, 78% or 12.3 million were directed outside healthcare services, 16% in private healthcare facilities, 6% in public healthcare facilities, and 5% through traditional unsafe methods. (Singh, Shekhar, Acharya, Moore, Stillman, Pradhan, Frost, Sahoo, Alagarajan, Hussain, Sundaram, Vlassoff, Kalyanwala, Browne 2018).
Just 20% of abortions occur in public sector facilities and 52% in private, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 2015-16. Further, NFHS 2015-16 showed that “just 53% of abortions were performed by enrolled medical specialists. The rest were done by midwives, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANM), or dais [traditional birth attendants] as we call them in the villages.
Additionally, experts needed for the medical boards that should authorize post-24 weeks abortions – gynecologist, pediatrician, radiologist, or sonologist- – are hard to come by. (International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) and ICF. 2017).
Rural India, where 66% of the country’s populace lives, reports a 70% deficiency in the number of obstetrician-gynecologists, as indicated by the 2019-20 Rural Health Statistics Report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Statistics Division 2020).
In the initial three months of the pandemic, due to limited access to contraception around 1.18 million abortions from unintended pregnancies were anticipated (Chandrashekar, Sagar, 2020). & 1.85 million women in India couldn’t get access to abortions, as per the non-profit IPAS Development Foundation. (Ipas Development Foundation 2020).
A few clinics revealed a higher number of abortions contrasted with earlier years, even as out-patient offices stayed suspended for a while to give COVID-just administrations. (Ghosh 2021).
To start with, the proposed amendment still requires one medical specialist to approve the end of pregnancies as long as 20 weeks old, and two medical specialists for pregnancies between 20-24 weeks old. The general upper gestational cutoff for ending pregnancies has been expanded from 20 to 24 weeks. However, it is molded for a “certain category of women.”
This class has not been characterized in the Act yet will be prescribed by the MTP Rules. Subsequently, it did not depend on on-demand or isn’t at the pregnant individual’s will yet on a medical specialist’s opinion. This is, truth be told, a stage in reverse from the draft MTP Amendment Bill of 2014, which recommended that pregnancy as long as 12 weeks old could be ended “on request of a woman.”
It is imperative to have abortion on demand or freely because medical specialists frequently falter because of dread of an indictment under the IPC, as well as disarray and confusion about the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012. The contentions between these laws additionally chillingly affect medical specialists’ readiness to perform abortions. The law should move from being specialist-driven to one that depends on a pregnant individual’s choice, made in consultation with their doctor.
Second, the Bill gives that in instances of fetal “abnormalities”, there will be no upper gestational cutoff on end. With this change, the enactment keeps on progressing eugenic goals, shown in the public statement, which explicitly expresses that the Bill expects to extend admittance to “protected and legitimate abortions on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian or social grounds.” Eugenic goals support the view that certain foetuses are undesirable and unwanted, propelling ableist reasonings.
Besides, the Bill thinks about just eugenic explanations behind terminations following 24 weeks of incubation. If safe abortions can be performed at any phase of the pregnancy if there should arise an occurrence of fetal “abnormalities” then, at that point they ought to be allowed on different grounds, for example, an abrupt change in conditions because of partition from or demise of a partner, or a change in financial conditions, abusive behavior at home, and so forth.
Disability rights advocates have contended that foetuses with potential abnormalities ought not to be singled out for abortions. This supports the thought that people with abnormalities have less worth than people without inabilities and that all babies with “abnormalities” ought to be ended.
It ought to be the sole attentiveness of the pregnant individual, in discussion with their primary care physician, to carry a pregnancy to full term or to abort, regardless of whether the baby has an expected inability, psychological hindrance, and additionally other ailments.
Third, the Bill orders the government to set up a clinical board in every state and union territory. This board will be answerable for the determination of substantial fetal “abnormalities” that require the end following 24 weeks.
This sort of outsider authorization is difficult and has recently come about in serious postponements in abortion choices. A Pratigya Campaign investigation of MTP cases between the range of 2016 and 2019 showed that courts depend to a great extent on clinical board opinions, which consider different elements, including the viability of the foetus.
With an assorted arrangement of the boards as well as an absence of uniform law on abortions, it will be difficult to arrive at a decision rapidly, and this could bring about pregnancies arriving at cutting edge of the gestational period before the end is allowed, if by any stretch of the imagination. (Pratigya Campaign for Gender Equality and Safe Abortion Report 2019).
Additionally, establishing boards at the state level creates critical access difficulties for those living in rural areas, particularly among marginalized people. Even when boards established are at the district level, the availability of a few expert specialists is suspect given the powerless health foundation in many parts of the country.
Numerous intrusive assessments can be slandering for the individual and can affect their psychological well-being, driving them to fall back on hazardous abortions.
Fourth, the MTP Act can be described as a ‘family planning law, confirmed by Explanation II to Section 3(2): “Where any pregnancy happens because of failure of any device or strategy utilized by any woman or her better half to restrict the number of children, the misery brought about by such undesirable pregnancy might be attempted to comprise a grave physical issue to the psychological well-being of the pregnant female.”
This patriarchal burden of ‘motherhood’ on all women, and the support of conventional gender stereotypes to limit admittance to reproductive medical care services, assumes a critical part in a woman’s choices to pick lawful or unlawful abortions, or even to reveal their longing to get an abortion.
The Bill replaces the expression “by any married woman or her husband” with “any woman or her partner”, and adds “or preventing pregnancy” after the expression “limiting the number of children”, which is a positive advance and in accordance with what the 2014 draft amendment Bill had proposed.
Nonetheless, this arrangement confines abortion to a heteronormative structure, as the imagination of the law is restricted to the utilization of contraceptives to limit children or prevent pregnancy inside a ‘partnership’ that is probably going to bar many marginalized groups, including sex laborers.
Fifth, the acquaintance of Section 5A with the Act is hazardous in that it permits a medical specialist to uncover details of the individual whose pregnancy has been ended to any individual “approved by law.”
This is an infringement of confidentiality and privacy, and the expansion of a penal provision will additionally make a chilling impact and deflect specialists from giving abortion services.
At last, the proposed amendment utilizes “women” all through, in spite of the fact that admittance to abortion services is basic for cisgender women as well as for transsexual, intersex, and gender-diverse people.
Hence, any legal structure on abortion should guarantee that all people, regardless of gender, have access to protected, reasonable, and lawful services. The word ‘women’, accordingly, ought to be replaced by ‘individual’.
While the proposed MTP Amendment Bill permits unmarried women to get abortions and expands the gestational limits in restricted conditions, it is as yet far shy of being a rights-based enactment.
Moreover, the ‘restricted conditions’ won’t be characterized in the MTP Act yet just in the MTP Rules, which might be arbitrary and is probably going to be drafted with no consultation with partners. (Jain 2021)
There is no question that the 2020 amendment to the MTP Act 1971 has not thought about the women’s decision of abortion rather has left open the discussion with regard to the need-based approach over the right-based approach as well as pro-choice over pro-life.
The inquiry here is, without giving a decision of abortion to the women are we truly following it in soul or simply in the letter. Likewise, as characterized by different judgments, privacy is a multidimensional and complex idea past uncovering the name and incorporates the security of decision.
Consequently, the right to privacy should be characterized and reflected with such an approach alongside the special cases, and adjusting other existing basic rights. (Rai, Sheikh 2021).
While explicit changes like the augmentation of gestational limits, the inclusion of unmarried women are commendable, the amendment still leaves women with different conditionalities, which much of the time become an obstacle in admittance to safe abortion.
With the overall qualifier of ‘grave injury to her physical or psychological wellness or extreme physical or mental irregularity of the baby,’ the women’s agency ends up taking a backseat, requiring approval from the law at each stage in the manner.
The other issue with the end of pregnancy following 24 weeks is the medico-legitimate discernment towards the end of pregnancy. Therefore, women who wish to end a pregnancy past 24-weeks and don’t fall under the domain of ‘fetal irregularity’ may need to thump on the entryways of the courts, once more.
At this stage, with explicit arrangements requiring further clearness, for example, the class of women who might be permitted to end pregnancies between 20 to 24 weeks and subtleties on the functioning and accessibility of medical boards, we might dare to dream that a portion of the lacunae would be tended to as and when the guidelines are declared. (Nair, Singhi Thusoo 2021).
We shouldn’t fail to remember that it is the woman’s womb that carries the foetus. It is her body that delivers the hormones. It influences her psychological as well as physical wellbeing.
Subsequently, it ought to be her choice whether she needs to remain with the pregnancy or end. The decision of abortion is the activity of a woman’s sexual and reproductive rights.
The autonomous choice of women’s sexual and regenerative wellbeing should be perceived and regarded at its center. Taking into account that there is no forthright help given by the government in taking appropriate consideration of the people with irregularities, the right to life of foetus suggestion should be reevaluated.
The States’ control ought to be negligible as it is the woman and her family who has to take care of the kid, and the socio-economic conditions in India don’t leave a helpful climate of ‘honorable life’ for that kid, making it a far off dream.
Such a circumstance clears the way for illicit abortions, raising maternal infections and deaths. Additionally, the injury the mother experiences realizing that the kid will be brought into the world with irregularities or the kid might die upon birth ought to be cut. (Rai, Sheikh 2021).
Image source: An image from Pexels
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.
“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.
For the sake of women's rights everywhere, it's time to speak up against men taking decisions about women's bodies. It is Alabama and abortion today. It is all of our rights tomorrow. Our silence can be fatal.
For the sake of women’s rights everywhere, it’s time to speak up against men taking decisions about women’s bodies. It is Alabama and abortion today. It is all of our rights tomorrow. Our silence can be fatal.
Last week in the US, 25 all white male senators voted to advance the most restrictive abortion ban in the country and the Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, a woman, signed it into law. If enacted, the law would permit abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.
Earlier this month, the bill had been passed in the Alabama House. All except for two of the 76 Republican male lawmakers voted in favour of the bill. What is shocking is that the Bill’s sponsor in the House is a woman, Republican state representative Terri Collins. What is even more shocking is that she cautioned that she would kill the bill if it included any exceptions for rape and incest. Along with six other Republican women in the House, Terri Collins voted to pass the bill. Nearly all Democratic House members decided not to vote and walked out of the House in protest.
There were expectations that the 2021 amendments to the MTP Act would make it contemporary & progressive. But it's still a far cry from being truly inclusive.
Merely legalising abortion does not guarantee accessibility or necessarily translates into access. A lot of work remains to be done still.
In its 50 years of existence, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act has been amended only twice, once in 2002 and in 2021. In the meantime, there has been remarkable progress in medical technology.
This includes, availability of safe and simple technologies for abortion like manual vacuum aspiration and medical drugs. There are diagnostics that help identify severe foetal anomalies closer to and after 20 weeks gestation.