Kindness, A Beautiful Way To Tell Another Person That There’s Hope And Love…

COVID-19 hit all of us and everything about it is bad - including the difficulties that all of us had to go through in terms of the non-availability of medical care and logistics.
Needless to say, COVID-19 brought out the worst in some of us. Conscience was dead, and humanity didn’t seem to exist. But where it is evil and bad, there is also goodness and kindness silently existing. And it’s important to acknowledge that. While there is only negativity and news of depression and sadness spread by media, we forget to appreciate the good we had and saw. I saw a lot of kindness around me during my most difficult days and if it wasn’t for that I would not have made it through.
Relatives of other ICU patients gave me references and contacts & tried to keep me strong with stories about how their loved ones overcame COVID-19, trying to arrange a cylinder for us, arranging injections that I could not, and even looking out for my husband when I had to be out of the hospital for running errands and arranging stuff.
People who sent meals/food for us while we were at the hospital, people who drove us on the day we were searching for a hospital, people who ran from one place to another to check on beds, people who sent medicines for me as I was also down with fever, people who opened their doors for me and let me stay with them, people who called & messaged to continuously check in on my husband’s health.
Some of my old school friends, seniors, hostel friends, colleagues that I had lost regular touch with – all the prayers and wishes pouring in from all of them has really touched my heart. A friend of a friend sent a cylinder at the hospital for my husband – no questions asked, no penny exchanged.
Act of sheer kindness! Got a message from him a few days later checking in on my husband’s health. Did not even know his name, but what an impact his kindness had on us.
So, let’s also acknowledge all the goodness and kindness that we saw. Life is not fair and sometimes we do not get the best of it, but when we do, we should take a moment and appreciate it. After 15 days of battling for his life in the ICU, when my husband got discharged, I consider myself lucky and thank my stars and my God for sending such people my way – some known friends and a few unknown who touched my life in a way that they will never know!
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
A feeling of 'not being all there', 'spaced out', can be post COVID 19 brain fog, seen as one of the complications, especially in long COVID.
“Feeling out of it” – That is the best way I can explain what I felt one day when I was isolating myself at home after testing positive for COVID 19.
Now, I know it sounds like some abstract gibberish when I say it, and I don’t blame you. I articulated exactly what it felt like with much difficulty, and this is the best I could do. But I felt it. It was real.
Kindness always pays, even if you do not expect a reward for being kind. It is the way to be a true human being.
Kindness is God’s way of telling you – “Hang on there! Hold on to that flame of hope and, trust me with all your faith. You are just a wee bit away from crossing that burning bridge!”
Although that year was the beginning of my dream to fly, it did have more important reasons to be remembered for. Because that year was not just about finding my wings, but it was also more about the empty nest syndrome that hit my mother for the first of all times.