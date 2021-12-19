The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Entrepreneurship
December 19, 2021

30 Tips To Improve Your Website Performance & Convert Visitors To Customers

Improve your website performance and convert casual visitors to paying customers - these tips will surely make a difference to your business.

Anu Handa

Improve your website performance and convert casual visitors to paying customers – these tips will surely make a difference to your business.

When I look around, I see lot many entrepreneurs launching e-commerce websites with great zeal and enthusiasm.

But how many are actually making profits?

Sadly, not many.

What can be done to make the websites convert traffic into customers?

To answer this question let’s understand the factors that influence a website’s performance:

I call it ‘DRC’, and it stands for Driving Traffic, Retaining Traffic and Converting Traffic.

You’ve probably cracked the code if you are doing the above three right.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

A lot has been written regarding driving quality traffic to one’s website, whether paid or organic.

So, in this article, I’ll focus on the other two aspects of retaining traffic and converting traffic.

To be a pro at the above, you need to understand what is going on in the customer’s mind.

Let’s see how to improve your website performance by following these logical steps!

A. Retaining Traffic

In order to retain a percentage of quality traffic to your website for some time, the best thing you can do is to reduce the bounce rate. For the unversed, a high bounce rate is when a large number of visitors leave your site without taking any action. It clearly signals to the search engines that they are simply not interested. The following tips discuss how to reduce bounce rate.

TIP #1  Clear Message in the Prime Real Estate

The offered products should be clearly mentioned in the Prime Real Estate.

  • The first piece of content visible to you when you visit a website is its prime real estate.
  • Very few visitors scroll past  this area, if they do not find anything of interest.
  • “What your website offers,” should be conveyed loud and clear in this area.

TIP # 2  Keep an eye on your Website’s Loading Time

  • Slow speed is the biggest contributor to  increase in bounce rate.
  • Every Millisecond Counts.
  • Mobile websites take more time to load and are accessed by more number of users. Remember a majority of them are accessing through unstable mobile data which further increases the loading time.

TIP # 3  Have a Responsive Website

  • In a responsive website, text and data adjusts itself to the size of the device, whether it’s a desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile.
  • A non-responsive website is inconvenient to browse and should be a total no-no in today’s time.

TIP # 4  Check if you are ranking for Wrong Keywords

Many a times, it has been noted that a website ranks for keywords similar but unrelated to its products. The traffic coming from these wrong keywords add to the bounce rate.

For Example, if a website is selling Kurtas, maybe a beneficial keyword is “Embroidered Kurtas.” But it might be ranking for the keyword “Embroidery Tutorials.”

Now, in the above case, the traffic coming through the wrong keyword is looking for something not available on the website.

Certain things on the website irritate the user and should be avoided at all costs.

TIP # 5  Avoid POP Ups

  • Pop-Ups irritates the user.
  • It hinders the users natural search process.

TIP # 6  Avoid lengthy Forms

  • Nobody likes filling lengthy forms.
  • Refrain from asking irrelevant personal info.
  • It’s the reason for most drop-offs.

TIP # 7  Breathable CONTENT

  • Don’t scare off your visitors with congested content.
  • Give gaps after every 2-3 lines.
  • Use Bullets.
  • Make it scannable.
  • Let your content breathe.
  • White space is equally important.

TIP # 8  Downloads/Signups Are Working OK?

Check from time to time that the Sign Ups, Login and other such functionalities are working fine. At times, certain technical glitches can happen, which surely drives away a prospective customer.

TIP # 9  Check Multi-Browser Compatibility

Check whether your site is working fine in all browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer etc.

TIP # 10  Check Multi-Device Compatibility

Check whether your site is working fine in all devices and all models in case of mobiles.

TIP # 11  Place little Ads

  • Too many ads disrupt the smooth reading process.
  • Place them strategically

There can be one thing that you may be doing unknowingly wrong?

TIP # 12  Open External Links In New Tab

  • Opening External Links in the Same Tab will lead to visitors leaving you site, so make sure you are doing that in a new tab.

How to Increase Time on Site?

TIP # 13  Good Content

An interesting headline compels the user to click and read the full content.

  • Always start with a hook, so that the reader is compelled to read more.
  • Use interesting Headings
  • Provide complete details in your content, so that the visitor is satisfied by getting all information at one place.
  • Images add interest and break the monotony of the text.
  • Videos help increase time on site.

TIP # 14  Don’t just sell, educate them, start a blog

  • Too much promotions turn off the customers.
  • Inform and educate them. This helps establish a bond of trust between you and your customers. A very good way to do that is by starting a blog on your website.

TIP # 15  Include CTAs

Add Call to Action buttons like “Download Now” or “Subscribe” suggesting user to take further action.

TIP # 16 Inter-Link your Content

Interlink your content to other relevant pages on your website, so the reader spends more time on the site

How to get them interested?

TIP # 17 Provide Detailed Product Description

  • Provide complete product details like size, color, weight, purity etc and all the relevant parameters.
  • At least 2-3 high resolution images should be included.
  • Clear returns policy and COD details should be provided.

TIP # 18 Competitive Price

  • Research your competition and find out the industry average. Decide your product’s price accordingly.

TIP # 19 Offers & Discounts

  • Offers and discounts help draw crowds and assist in clearing stocks.
  • But don’t make it a regular feature otherwise customers don’t value the discounts.

Sounds good? Read on for more tips to improve your website performance! 

B. Converting Traffic

Why do customers leave just before making a payment?

TIP # 20 Simplify Check-Out

  • Customers leave the purchase in-between if the process is complicated.
  • Simplify the check-out and remove any unnecessary steps in between.

TIP # 21  No Hidden Costs

  • No. 1 reason for cart abandonment are hidden charges.
  •  These can be in the form of Shipping Charges, taxes etc.
  •  Customers are not mentally prepared to pay that much.

TIP # 22  Install SSL Certificate

  • If you are accepting payments through credit cards, having SSL on your website is important.
  • SSL tells the visitors that your website is secure and increases their trust that you are a legitimate business.

TIP # 23 Multiple Payment Options

  • Provide multiple payment options.
  • Apart from credit cards, all popular wallets, NEFT options should also be provided.

TIP # 24 Have a FAQ Page

  • A “Frequently Asked Questions” Page helps in clarifying any doubts the customer might have.

TIP # 25  Provide Contact Details

  • Many websites refrain from providing their address on their contact page.
  • But if you do so, customers feel they know you better and the place you operate from.

How do you win their trust?

TIP # 26  Transparency and Clarity

  • Tell them what you do, how you do.
  • Show them behind-the-scenes videos.
  • Show them what all materials are being used in the products.
  • This helps to build trust.

TIP # 27  Put Testimonials & Reviews

  • Encourage your customers to post reviews on your Social Media Pages.
  • You should also put customer testimonials on your website.

TIP # 28  Word of Mouth

  • Contrary to popular belief, word of mouth does help in online purchases too.

TIP # 29  Personal Brand

  • The biggest challenge SME’s face: Lack of trust from customers especially if you are a new business.
  • Online Shopping is still seen with suspicion in India, especially if the transaction amount is big.
  • Build your personal brand, do fb & insta lives, be approachable on SM Handles, be a public figure, get interviewed.

TIP # 30  Human Factor

  • Even if all the required info is available on the website, still customers feel the need to talk to a human before making a purchase.
  •  It’s a good practice to provide a customer support number on your website.

To conclude, I must remind you that the demand-supply theory works in the digital realm too.

A good website can help you sell a product or service that is needed by the consumers, one that solves their problems.

So, before launching your e-commerce website, make sure you have a good business model in place.

Good Luck!

Image credits Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash 

First published here.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Comments

About the Author

Anu Handa

Anu Handa is the co-founder at Startup Bindaas. She's a Website Coach and helps Small Businesses launch Rockstar Websites. Her expertise lies in Launching Website based Online Business, Driving Organic traffic & Ranking on read more...

3 Posts | 1,397 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
December 17, 2021

11 Problematic Issues Showing The Other Side Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

A popular show that promised to move away from saas-bahu toxicity, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah nonetheless shames its characters in many ways.

Ashwini Nath

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is aired on SAB TV and Sony LIV OTT. The show doesn’t need any introduction as it is a very popular family time entertainment.

Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, the first episode aired in 2008 and since then, the show has been on air for 13 long years. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 with over 9K votes. The show started in an era when typical saas bahu serials were at their peak. As per its producer, the show aimed to bring laughter to the family living room to replace those toxic saas bahu serials, and in its initial days, it was quite successful in achieving that. The show became an instant hit as it was inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya ne Oondha Chashma by the legendary columnist Taarak Mehta.

However, there are certain issues which make the show problematic for its viewers, especially the younger generation. Its toxic misogyny, casual sexism and upholding of the patriarchy on the small screen is really a matter of concern.

Read Full Article
Newsmakers
December 15, 2021

So You Think All Miss Indias Join Bollywood? These Beauty Queens Chose Different Paths Like Writing & Even Joining The Army!

As we celebrate Harnaaz Sandhu bringing home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, we look at former beauty queens pursuing interesting careers ranging from joining the army to writing books.

Aditi
beauty queens

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe and has brought home the title after 21 years. She stated, “From a young girl with fragile mental health who faced bullying and body shaming to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realising her true potential. From an individual who once doubted her own existence to a woman who is aspiring to inspire the youth. Today, I stand proudly in front of the Universe as a courageous, vivacious and a compassionate woman who is all set to lead a life with a purpose, and to leave behind a remarkable legacy.”

Indrani Rehman was the first Indian to represent India at the first Miss Universe pageant held in the year 1952. It has been 69 years since then and we’ve had many women who participated and won the Miss India title. How many Miss India winners do we actually recall?

I am sure the names that pop in your mind are all in the entertainment industry. Beauty pageants are often considered to be a stepping stone into Bollywood and it is taken for granted that this is what the winners will be pursuing. However if we look at the percentage of winners who have opted to pursue acting or modelling as a career, it will hardly be less than 10%. So what happens to the remaining? Are they not successful or are they lost in oblivion?

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues