30 Tips To Improve Your Website Performance & Convert Visitors To Customers

Improve your website performance and convert casual visitors to paying customers - these tips will surely make a difference to your business.
Improve your website performance and convert casual visitors to paying customers – these tips will surely make a difference to your business.
When I look around, I see lot many entrepreneurs launching e-commerce websites with great zeal and enthusiasm.
But how many are actually making profits?
Sadly, not many.
What can be done to make the websites convert traffic into customers?
To answer this question let’s understand the factors that influence a website’s performance:
I call it ‘DRC’, and it stands for Driving Traffic, Retaining Traffic and Converting Traffic.
You’ve probably cracked the code if you are doing the above three right.
A lot has been written regarding driving quality traffic to one’s website, whether paid or organic.
So, in this article, I’ll focus on the other two aspects of retaining traffic and converting traffic.
To be a pro at the above, you need to understand what is going on in the customer’s mind.
Let’s see how to improve your website performance by following these logical steps!
In order to retain a percentage of quality traffic to your website for some time, the best thing you can do is to reduce the bounce rate. For the unversed, a high bounce rate is when a large number of visitors leave your site without taking any action. It clearly signals to the search engines that they are simply not interested. The following tips discuss how to reduce bounce rate.
TIP #1 Clear Message in the Prime Real Estate
The offered products should be clearly mentioned in the Prime Real Estate.
TIP # 2 Keep an eye on your Website’s Loading Time
TIP # 3 Have a Responsive Website
TIP # 4 Check if you are ranking for Wrong Keywords
Many a times, it has been noted that a website ranks for keywords similar but unrelated to its products. The traffic coming from these wrong keywords add to the bounce rate.
For Example, if a website is selling Kurtas, maybe a beneficial keyword is “Embroidered Kurtas.” But it might be ranking for the keyword “Embroidery Tutorials.”
Now, in the above case, the traffic coming through the wrong keyword is looking for something not available on the website.
Certain things on the website irritate the user and should be avoided at all costs.
TIP # 5 Avoid POP Ups
TIP # 6 Avoid lengthy Forms
TIP # 7 Breathable CONTENT
TIP # 8 Downloads/Signups Are Working OK?
Check from time to time that the Sign Ups, Login and other such functionalities are working fine. At times, certain technical glitches can happen, which surely drives away a prospective customer.
TIP # 9 Check Multi-Browser Compatibility
Check whether your site is working fine in all browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer etc.
TIP # 10 Check Multi-Device Compatibility
Check whether your site is working fine in all devices and all models in case of mobiles.
TIP # 11 Place little Ads
There can be one thing that you may be doing unknowingly wrong?
TIP # 12 Open External Links In New Tab
How to Increase Time on Site?
TIP # 13 Good Content
An interesting headline compels the user to click and read the full content.
TIP # 14 Don’t just sell, educate them, start a blog
TIP # 15 Include CTAs
Add Call to Action buttons like “Download Now” or “Subscribe” suggesting user to take further action.
TIP # 16 Inter-Link your Content
Interlink your content to other relevant pages on your website, so the reader spends more time on the site
How to get them interested?
TIP # 17 Provide Detailed Product Description
TIP # 18 Competitive Price
TIP # 19 Offers & Discounts
Sounds good? Read on for more tips to improve your website performance!
Why do customers leave just before making a payment?
TIP # 20 Simplify Check-Out
TIP # 21 No Hidden Costs
TIP # 22 Install SSL Certificate
TIP # 23 Multiple Payment Options
TIP # 24 Have a FAQ Page
TIP # 25 Provide Contact Details
How do you win their trust?
TIP # 26 Transparency and Clarity
TIP # 27 Put Testimonials & Reviews
TIP # 28 Word of Mouth
TIP # 29 Personal Brand
TIP # 30 Human Factor
To conclude, I must remind you that the demand-supply theory works in the digital realm too.
A good website can help you sell a product or service that is needed by the consumers, one that solves their problems.
So, before launching your e-commerce website, make sure you have a good business model in place.
Good Luck!
Image credits Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
First published here.
Anu Handa is the co-founder at Startup Bindaas. She's a Website Coach and helps Small Businesses launch Rockstar Websites. Her expertise lies in Launching Website based Online Business, Driving Organic traffic & Ranking on read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A popular show that promised to move away from saas-bahu toxicity, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah nonetheless shames its characters in many ways.
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is aired on SAB TV and Sony LIV OTT. The show doesn’t need any introduction as it is a very popular family time entertainment.
Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, the first episode aired in 2008 and since then, the show has been on air for 13 long years. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 with over 9K votes. The show started in an era when typical saas bahu serials were at their peak. As per its producer, the show aimed to bring laughter to the family living room to replace those toxic saas bahu serials, and in its initial days, it was quite successful in achieving that. The show became an instant hit as it was inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya ne Oondha Chashma by the legendary columnist Taarak Mehta.
However, there are certain issues which make the show problematic for its viewers, especially the younger generation. Its toxic misogyny, casual sexism and upholding of the patriarchy on the small screen is really a matter of concern.
As we celebrate Harnaaz Sandhu bringing home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, we look at former beauty queens pursuing interesting careers ranging from joining the army to writing books.
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe and has brought home the title after 21 years. She stated, “From a young girl with fragile mental health who faced bullying and body shaming to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realising her true potential. From an individual who once doubted her own existence to a woman who is aspiring to inspire the youth. Today, I stand proudly in front of the Universe as a courageous, vivacious and a compassionate woman who is all set to lead a life with a purpose, and to leave behind a remarkable legacy.”
Indrani Rehman was the first Indian to represent India at the first Miss Universe pageant held in the year 1952. It has been 69 years since then and we’ve had many women who participated and won the Miss India title. How many Miss India winners do we actually recall?
I am sure the names that pop in your mind are all in the entertainment industry. Beauty pageants are often considered to be a stepping stone into Bollywood and it is taken for granted that this is what the winners will be pursuing. However if we look at the percentage of winners who have opted to pursue acting or modelling as a career, it will hardly be less than 10%. So what happens to the remaining? Are they not successful or are they lost in oblivion?
A digital marketing career is great for many reasons - including the fact that you can often work from home. Digital marketing career options to consider.
A digital marketing career is great for many reasons – including the fact that you can often work from home. Here are the digital marketing career options to consider.
‘Career’ is a very important word for today’s youth. Everyone is anxious to set up his or her future life well. However, in our society, in many cases, parents are against young women going out to work. Many women also drop their careers at a peak after marriage as their in-laws are not supportive. So in short, women often face issues when it comes to having a job. In many cases, they cannot continue their career with a new life. But it not mandatory that you cannot have a new start.
Digital Marketing is a very popular term today, where all you need is a laptop and Internet connection to take up digital promotion. You can execute your work at any time, even while the TV is on at home! You can also learn digital marketing at home via online classes. The best part is, you don’t have to go anywhere outside your home.
Some of us bloggers would like to make money blogging, and while it does take some hard work, it is completely possible. Here are some tips on how that works.
Some of us bloggers would like to make money blogging, and while it does take some hard work, it is completely possible. Here are some tips on how that works.
“How can I make money blogging?”– This question is invariably posed at me by budding bloggers as well as online media platforms.
The blogging space has transformed in leaps and bounds over the span of last few years. From being a niche domain which was nowhere near being considered as a reliable career path, it has evolved into a becoming a hot and burgeoning profession with ample opportunities to rake in the moolah.