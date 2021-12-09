He Gave Me A Drink That Made Me Dizzy…And Then I Heard The Click Of Handcuffs Around My Wrists

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Growing up as a victim of sexual abuse had bred a sense of mistrust in me. After a long time, I met this good-looking surgeon capable of delightful conversations. One afternoon, he suggested we grab drinks at his place.
Trigger warning: This story is about sexual assault and may be triggering for survivors.
Dating apps have always remained a grey zone for me. My last relationship crashed and burned four years ago for no fault of my own. It led me to believe that no matter how hard I tried, my outspoken, opinionated nature would never enable me to find myself a suitable partner.
Growing up as a victim of sexual abuse as a child had bred a sense of mistrust in me and another tumultuously abusive relationship at 19 had fuelled the same fire. With a history like that, my therapist was not very surprised to see me at their office every week. In all honesty, I had a wide range of issues to be worked on, starting from PMDD and anxiety to body dysmorphia and depression. Due to these, going out with strangers or meeting new people was a harrowing experience. Despite of all my shortcomings in the dating pool, upon the insistence of few friends, I decided to create a profile on a dating app.
It was a lousy start. Most men were downright rude, offensive or vulgar. I still managed to strike up a conversation with a couple of courteous people. A few days later, as the conversations furthered, I entered a zone where I was comfortable with the idea of meeting one of them over coffee.
He was an intelligent, good-looking surgeon, capable of making delightful conversations. A highly accomplished, educated doctor, he had a penchant for his field of study. I was amazed at his ambition and intellect while we ended up figuring out a few mutual friends on our first date itself. We had a lot in common and he confessed to have found me extremely attractive and intelligent. I enjoyed his company and we started to see each other often, over a couple of drinks or coffee.
When I mentioned about my intimacy issues, he retorted on how I need not worry about that with him since he is more keen on getting to know me in order to bond well. I never sensed anything off-putting with his personality.
One afternoon, he suggested we grab a couple of drinks at his place. It did not strike me as odd because I had been over at his quite a few times and even met his friends. As the afternoon commenced, he poured me a drink with just 30 millilitres of vodka in it. We sat and talked about our families, the relationships with our parents and some other ordinary topics. Thirty minutes into the conversation, he poured me my second drink, with the exact same quantities. A few minutes after I had finished it, I begun experiencing an unusual dizziness.
As my horrors came true, everything that went on after that is still etched on mind as frozen frames of a motion picture. The sequence of events went on with me noticing that my clothes were missing, darkness encapsulating the room and my mind at warp speed and the only question being asked by me was, “What the hell is happening?”
Moments into my unexplained ordeal, I could hear the click of handcuffs around my wrist. In the state of utter confusion I still managed to ask him if he had a condom on. All he did was nod and hastily flip me around, shove me about, bend me over as he foisted his will upon an inebriated woman. Consent was tossed out of the window.
The bigger horror followed soon after. As I faltered underneath him, waiting in the furry handcuffs as he violated me, I mumbled once again, “You do have a condom on, right?” To my sheer shock, he blurted “No! I took it off long time ago. It was not fun with it on.” At the end of his sentence, he pulled out to finish on my belly and hurled a napkin at my face. I quickly slipped into my dress, grabbed my belongings and sprinted downstairs without as much a goodbye.
A few days later, I dropped him a text to let him know how hapless, weak and violated he made me feel that night. To my utter dismay, he responded with, “Don’t use such words for me. I am not that kind of a creep who does all this.” In that moment, I learnt a rocky lesson of life. It doesn’t matter how civilised a person appears to be or if they hold a MD or not, if they are not made to understand what consent is, they are eventually going to be a monster to someone.
(Dear readers, if you’d like to drop a message to me or this organisation I work with closely, the links are:
https://www.instagram.com/19.tigerlily/
Image source: Still from Pink
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Renuka didi's stamina and energy level had almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. She waited anxiously for a reply.
The point here is, a divorce or a separation is not the be-all and end-all and definitely need not be an end. It can be the start of yet another reasonable, tenable and sustainable future.
I heard my phone ring close to midnight and was a bit alarmed, ‘I am going to take a giant step, a big decision’ – in almost a whisper, uttered Renuka Didi over the phone. ‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Her stamina and energy level almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. This wish of hers was followed by a big respite. We just kept quiet. Her troubled mind waited anxiously for a reply.
Subsequent to this announcement what followed was self-doubt. Renuka just could not imagine what her life ahead would be – “can I manage everything now?” Never have she thought about her divorce and remaining ‘single’ in her mid- 40s, she seemed flabbergasted. She lacked confidence about not only managing her finance but also doubted her competency. On hearing nothing from the other end, I said ‘Chak De Renuka Didi. We all are with you.’
I am a working mom, working from home, of a 2-year-old toddler. One word that defines me is “exhausted”, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
I am a working mom, working from home, of a 2-year-old toddler. One word that defines me is “exhausted”, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
Motherhood is more difficult than math, it has no logic, no formula, no theorem. You solve one problem, and a new, a completely different kind arises the next second!
Motherhood is portrayed as fairy tale, but after 2 years I have realized it’s not so. I keep asking my, more experienced counterparts when it gets easy, “It never gets better, you get” someone whom I fondly call my babypedia told me once. Now finally, after sleepless nights, tantrum sessions, multiple meltdowns, over-exhaustion, nights of back pains and night feeding, public display of whining and wailing, I have finally accepted that it never gets better, in fact, it gets more difficult every day.
As someone who had conformed to social expectations of a 'good woman', I had lost out on so much. I 'discovered' myself again when I let go of these chains after my recent separation.
As someone who had conformed to social expectations of a ‘good woman’, I had lost out on so much. I ‘discovered’ myself again when I let go of these chains after my recent separation.
We probably have heard and read several times, how a woman is expected to conform to the norms of society. It is drilled into us to such as extent that we actually become an embodiment of someone else’s ideology, irrespective of whether it benefits us or not.
Some of the many things I have come to embody as a growing up girl was to dress properly, sit properly, behave properly, don’t backtalk, don’t laugh too loud, don’t wear tight clothes, don’t spend too much time outside etc., and the ridiculous list goes on.
Sexuality of women is denied in a country obsessed with virginity. Isn't it inhuman to have them wait till they get married to have sex?
Sexuality of women is denied in a country obsessed with virginity. Isn’t it inhuman to have them wait till they get married to have sex?
Author’s Note: Priya di and I were flatmates until she got married. She was someone we all ran to for advice and someone we all looked up to. I went to meet her after her marriage and this was her confession, as we sat in her well mowed lawns drinking tea. This is published with permission.
I was born and brought up in Chandigarh. My father worked for the Govt. and my mother was a school teacher. If I look back now it was a great childhood.