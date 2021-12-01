In ‘Chhorii’, A Pregnant Woman Comes To A Village Where Baby Girls Are Offered As Sacrifice!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Chhorii starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is another horror movie challenging the patriarchal standards that persist in society!
Adding to the list of horror movies that use the genre to challenge patriarchal standards, Chhorii is a scathing look at the so-called moral standards using which women are judged and turned into ‘witches’.
When does a chhorii (girl) become a chudail (witch)? Like the brilliant Bulbul from last year, Chhorii asks this question poignantly, making us search deep within ourselves for the answer. Bulbul becomes a witch in order to protect the women and girls of her village when she dies after suffering patriarchal torture at the hands of her husband and brother-in-law. Why is the witch in Chhorii a witch?
An amazing Nushrratt Bharuccha stars as Sakshi, a pregnant woman who comes to a remote village with her husband to escape loan sharks. But all is not right there, and Sakshi can sense it. The real horror is the patriarchal nature of their hosts, rather than the supernatural beings. Will Sakshi be able to escape with her and her unborn child’s lives? Watch Chhorii (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) to find out.
My best friend (an economics major who happens to be wildly feminist) once mentioned the history of witchcraft and capitalist notions of normalcy. Another time, I read an Instagram comment about the pro-life stance having to do with economics. It was the duty of women to bear children and supply more labourers to be cogs in the capitalistic machinery, so they could not be allowed to have abortions. Considering all this, of course, women who deviate from the patriarchal, capitalistic standards are deemed witches. How else can they be controlled?
The idea that women are treated as merely means to an end is taken to the extreme in Chhorii. Baby girls are literally offered as sacrifice in return for a good harvest. I interpreted this to be a metaphor for women in patriarchal society being used and treated badly, just to gain profits (financial or otherwise). And of course, we still have witch hunts – they may take different forms now, but they are still essentially the same – for those women who refuse to be caged in by these oppressive norms.
There is a point in the film when Sakshi accuses Bhanno Devi’s (the matriarch who enables the patriarchal men in her family) life as being a sham. Bhanno Devi retorts that her life is not a sham, but Sakshi’s life is. That line will haunt me for longer than the ghosts in the movie!
We like to pretend that we’re so progressive and it’s just the rural areas that still carry the patriarchy forward. But secretly, the supposedly liberal cities have not escaped the grips of the patriarchy either. Witch hunts are not a thing of the past. Just look at how society went after Taylor Swift for dating ‘too many’ men and not settling into the monogamous family unit that the patriarchy favours so much. Not even female celebrities manage to escape it! That’s how strong the grip of the patriarchy is.
But we must continue becoming witches. That is our only hope if we want to dismantle the patriarchy (and other oppressive systems that force us into boxes). We must make it difficult for them to control us. As the line from Taylor Swift’s The Last Great American Dynasty goes, we have to have, “A marvelous time ruinin’ everything”.
Image source: Still from Chhorii
'Dr Saloni will take care of everything,' my MIL said. My cowardly husband refused to go against his mother’s wishes. I was left to fend for myself!
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
Live-in relationships are legal in the eyes of the law. Read on to know more on the rights of women in live-in relationships.
Live-in relationships may sound exciting. But sometimes they become complicated, especially for women and the children born from a live-in relationship. It’s important to be aware of rights of women in live-in relationships.
Live-in relationships are where a woman and man live under one roof with mutual consent, like husband and wife, but without getting married. This has become very common in metropolitan cities these days, where two independent people simply do not want to get married. This relationship can be terminated without the consent of the other party.
Live-in relation may not be recognized completely at the social level, but Indian law does consider this relationship to be legal.
The only aim of a woman's life, in social terms, seems to be a successful marriage, even if she has to compromise on many things for it. What she wants doesn't matter!
Shikha, Sakshi and Shruti were best friends. They shared the same room in a PG hostel during 2 years of junior college. Their teenage friendship really bloomed and they grew into the closest of friends. After their junior college, Shikha opted for Medicine, Sakshi chose engineering and Shruti went for a graduation in chemistry.
In the course of daily life they got really busy. They were in touch for initial few years and then lost touch like all usual teenage friendships.
This reaction was not surprising at all – a powerless woman who had never been out of her veil, and who had always lived under the shadow of her husband could not be expected to have any self-esteem.
Shanti put down her brush and hurried towards the wash basin with her messy hands covered in shades of golden yellow and brown. She returned to give a quick look to the piece of art she had just completed – a painting of wheat fields in oil paint. This was one of the most beautiful landscapes she had painted. It reminded her of her childhood when she played and ran in these fields with her friends – the memories brought a smile to her face.
As she went back in time for a moment, the doorbell rang. “Oh my! Sakshi is already back from school, I am so late!” she thought.