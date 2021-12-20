As A 19-Year-Old Student I Fully Support Increasing Women’s Legal Age For Marriage To 21!

I don't care which party brings this into effect. So many of my classmates have dropped out due to marriage. Why are people objecting to this bill?
I blame myself for getting excited seeing the news that the legal age for marriage for women will be increased to 21. But fear not. The society showed me my place. I had the good fortune of listening to multiple news debates on this issue. Yeah, this is apparently an issue that has people speaking against it.
Anyone following the news would have heard the many wonderful arguments that are coming up. I watched two debates in Malayalam news channels that ended up talking about the same points.
The same person in both the debates believed that if women are not married by 18, they will find other ways to satisfy their sexual desires and the society will lose its values. I loved how they conveniently forgot about the existence of contraception, assuming becoming pregnant at that age was their issue with unmarried women having sex.
We are all waiting to turn 18 and just have sex. Not like we happen to have dreams of getting higher education, having a career, making a name for ourselves, earning money, or being capable of looking after our parents. Naah… just sex.
Another point was that this would interfere with our right to choose our partner and get married. For years men have suffered, having to wait till they turn 21 to get married. We will also walk that brave, dangerous, challenging path that you saviours have treaded upon.
Oh yes, of course, the universal adult franchise argument! Yes, choosing your leaders, who will form the government and govern you and your country, is a huge responsibility.
But I do share that responsibility with billions of others, spread over every age group. An 18-year-old girl, getting married, becoming a mother by 19 or 20 undergoes so many changes mentally, physically, and emotionally. It literally alters that girl so much in so many tiny and big ways. The two scenarios are so different from each other; you literally cannot compare them logically.
I can assure you all that almost no 18-year-old girl is sitting in their rooms right now lamenting how the society is taking away their right to get married.
I don’t care which party brings this into effect. I couldn’t care less about it. I don’t need to know rocket science to understand the society. It is no secret that there are still so many families from different religious backgrounds who get their daughters married at the age of 18.
Heck, I know so many of my classmates who have dropped out of college after getting married. It is cheap that politicians would object to this bill only based on political agendas. I have not heard even one actual, valid argument.
Having grown up in the country that still hasn’t passed the bill for 33% female representation in the Parliament, my expectations are almost nil for getting any good legislation. But it still hurts that there are so many parties who are so ready to oppose this bill with the dumbest arguments to defend themselves.
Bracing myself for another disappointment–a 19-year-old college student who is most definitely not sad that she is not married already!
Image source: Parched
I am a confused 19 year old feminist, trying to make sense of too many things at the same time, failing to do so with flying colours! read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A popular show that promised to move away from saas-bahu toxicity, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah nonetheless shames its characters in many ways.
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is aired on SAB TV and Sony LIV OTT. The show doesn’t need any introduction as it is a very popular family time entertainment.
Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, the first episode aired in 2008 and since then, the show has been on air for 13 long years. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 with over 9K votes. The show started in an era when typical saas bahu serials were at their peak. As per its producer, the show aimed to bring laughter to the family living room to replace those toxic saas bahu serials, and in its initial days, it was quite successful in achieving that. The show became an instant hit as it was inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya ne Oondha Chashma by the legendary columnist Taarak Mehta.
However, there are certain issues which make the show problematic for its viewers, especially the younger generation. Its toxic misogyny, casual sexism and upholding of the patriarchy on the small screen is really a matter of concern.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let's look into the practical issues more closely.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let’s look into the practical issues more closely.
The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and will be introducing a Bill seeking the Amendment soon.
On the face of it, it seems like a great move, but if you look at the ground reality, is it really such a good idea to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21?
There might be many more such things, but here are 5 things that are termed normal when done by men but absurd when done by women. Add yours in comments.
There might be many more such things, but here are 5 things that are termed normal when done by men but absurd when done by women. Add yours in comments.
The fight against patriarchy, misogyny and chauvinism is not a new topic. The demand for freedom and equality is a long going process. Every day women are questioned and judged for their lifestyle and choices. But the irony here is that for the same lifestyle men are not even questioned even a little bit. Afterall ‘Ladka karein to sab sahi hai’!!
Today society is witnessing 4th wave of feminism. Yet even now men are paid more than women. Also they are not objectified as much as women. I mean it’s never been “Chulbul badnaam hua”, it always has been “Munni badnaam hui”. Why? Because it’s just easier to objectify women. It’s normal to objectify, judge, and question women. Apart from this, we are still considered the ‘weaker’ gender.
On the face of it, it seems like a great move, but if you look at the ground reality, is it really such a good idea to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21?