Zoya Akhtar To Direct Indian Version Of Archie Comics. Suhana, Khushi Kapoor & Other Star Kids Rumoured To Play The Iconic Characters!

Most of us were fans of Archie comics in our teens. I hope the Indian version breaks stereotypes & is progressive. I'm already nostalgic while writing this & can’t wait to see the movie!
Zoya Akhtar recently announced on Instagram that she is all set to direct a desi musical version of the 1960s Archie comics. Her tweet read, “Archie and the crew are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me, coming soon to Netflix!” She also shared a few cheeky comic strips where Archie and the gang are discussing about the new movie release on Netflix.
If you are a 90s kid you would definitely be a fan of Archie comics. Don’t we all love the kind, accident-prone Archie, the girl- next-door Betty, the girl desired by all Veronica. And who can forget Jughead with his insatiable appetite and quirky crown.
The official Instagram account of Netflix India also announced the project but did not reveal too many details. The Indian adaptation of The Archie Comics will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti & Sharad Devarajan.
There are rumours that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will be making their debut with this project as lead roles. Ibrahim Ali Khan is also one of the names that has been linked with this project.
According to sources our very own desi Archie will be played by none other than Agastya Nanda. Khushi will be the stylish and high maintenance Veronica and Suhana will be playing the kind and love-struck Betty.
The movie will be set in the 1960s in India and will follow the lives of four friends-Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones and Veronica Lodge.
The comics and characters were a huge part of Zoya Akhtar’s childhood and she feels nostalgic and a little nervous making this movie. She recently stated, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring the Archie comics to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adult’s today.”
Five years ago Graphic India acquired the rights to adapt Archie comics. The musical teenage drama will be produced jointly by Graphic India and Tiger Baby.
Archie comics CEO said that he feels happy and proud that the Archie comics and characters still resonate with fans all over the world especially in India. He said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar & her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations.”
It is to be noted that Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was also loosely based on Archie comics. It had Shah Rukh Khan playing a character inspired by Archie, Kajol the lovestruck tomboy Betty, and Rani Mukherjee playing the ravishing Veronica.
The movie was a super-hit. But looking back at it after so many years, we realize how flawed it was. The guy wooing the most desirable girl in college while completely ignoring his best friend who loved him; just because she was not attractive enough. Eventually he does fall for the girl-next-door Kajol. But that happens but only after she completely transforms herself into a beautiful , sanskari woman with long flowing hair, sarees, make-up and holding a pooja thali.
I personally feel there is no longer an audience for such movies and it would be sad if we still follow the same old formula. KKHH promoted gender stereotypes and totally got the idea of love & friendship wrong.
We don’t want a Betty than runs away from her problems and keeps pining for a guy who refuses to even consider her as his love interest. Nor do we want a Veronica who has to prove her sanskars only by chanting ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. Last of all, we don’t want an Archie who is confused about who he loves and simply keeps hopping on from one girl to the next.
Let’s hope we get to see a refreshing new-age story of Archie and his friends that breaks the old stereotypes and reinforces new age views.
I am already nostalgic while writing about this and I can’t wait to see the movie. Hope our desi Archie, Veronica, Betty Reggie and Jughead rock!
Image source: Instagram (@zoieakhtar)
