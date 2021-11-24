Why Isn’t Bluey’s Mom More Fun? And Dad Always The ‘Cool Parent’?

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Moms end up being the 'taskmaster' while dads get to do the fun stuff. Perhaps it’s just that mom's funny side gets hidden with all the work she has?
Moms end up being the ‘taskmaster’ while dads get to do the fun stuff. Perhaps it’s just that mom’s funny side gets hidden with all the work she has?
My daughter loves company while watching TV. ‘Mama, watch with me’, she always pleads.
She doesn’t get it. Screen time is the precious ‘me-time’ for Mama. And I haven’t yet figured out how to tell her. So in this process, we’ve discovered a new series called Bluey which is actually not that hard to watch. In fact, I have sort of started looking forward to it.
The series is about a dog family and it strikes just the right note of humour, parenting, values, family life and kids without being over the top about any of it.
At first, I didn’t have any complaints, only good things to say about it. But then during rewatches (as Disney India hasn’t appeared to have laid its hands on any other seasons apart from the first one yet) I have landed on a minor peeve.
It is always Bluey’s dad who’s horsing around with his kids, coming up with silly plays and generally being the ‘cool’ parent (if there’s ever such a thing)…while it is up to Mom to always lay down the rules and being the stricter parent and dare I say it…slightly more unrelatable parent for the kids?
There’s even an episode about it where the kids complain about how ‘boring’ their mom is…so the show is clearly self-aware about the projection.
This makes me think, are we moms as self-aware as it’s shown here? Each household is different, but it looks like moms have the lion’s share of non-fun jobs around the house. Somewhere along the way, we lose our sense of humour after reminding for the hundredth time to ‘please pick up the toys’ and ‘put away the clothes,’ etc.
Therefore, dads get to be the goofball parents and the cherry on the top (on rare occasions it falls on them) and somehow get the kids to listen to them better…
So as a ‘chivvying’ parent – has my whole mom life been a lie? I can blame my own parents because I’m simply going with what my own mother did…which was yelling at me until I gave in and reluctantly did what I was supposed to, whining and complaining all the while.
But maybe, just maybe, there’s a different way – that is be the goofball parent and just make everything ‘fun and playful’ and get the kids to listen!
But wait! After putting in a full day’s work, being responsible for breakfast, lunch, dinner, endless snacks, clean clothes and utensils for the entire family (not to mention raising an elementary school going kid), I need to be funny too?! What the…
Could it be the misplaced sense of responsibility that we moms take on ourselves? If we don’t get our kids to eat right, be hygienic and finish their homework or if we’re lagging behind in general housework, there’s this feeling of failure which drowns us from inside.
But then if you think about it, what’s the worst that can happen?
A few days back at my kid’s dentist appointment I found out she has six cavities. At the age of six! And despite all my best efforts of getting her to brush her teeth daily…and even brushing them by myself should she not, right!
I felt like a complete failure until the dentist went on to say it was irrelevant to her brushing or even how many chocolates or biscuits she has. Rather, it depends on the time she takes to finish her food. And yes, she is a terrible, distracted eater who will take an hour to finish her food.
After this incident I learned two things:
First, despite trying as hard as you can, some things will just happen beyond your control.
Second, kids learn from their mistakes. After getting her cavities filled, I rarely have to remind her to brush her teeth. I can tell her how unpleasant drilling is and unfortunately, she had to go through it to actually believe it.
Coming back to Bluey, I hope things change in season 2, and hopefully, we get to see Bluey’s mom’s fun side too. Moms have a funny side too. Perhaps, it’s temporarily buried. And it’s not just that only kids could use a good role model but everyone can.
Image credits: A still from Tare Zameen Par
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “Quite an involved story of a relationship between two women, their shared intimacies despite their very different lives. In some way, this one too is about the mysteries one can never fathom in another person, and then it’s also about choices, responsibilities, pain and the hidden depths in any long-term relationship.”
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
“Oh that explains a lot. That’s why, when Mama asked you to put away your toys, you suddenly started getting so angry and being stubborn, and then you started refusing to help with any household chores."
“Oh that explains a lot. That’s why, when Mama asked you to put away your toys, you suddenly started getting so angry and being stubborn, and then you started refusing to help with any household chores.”
Our Muse of the Month series this year focus on stories that pass the Bechdel test, and are written on inspiration from a new prompt every month. This month, the prompt was “Not A Cinderella”, and the story should pass the Bechdel Test, that is,
The fifth winner of our February 2018 Muse of the Month contest is Kanika G.
When a hardworking woman decides to take a project abroad and live away from family, why do we judge her so much? Would we do the same to a man?
When a hardworking woman decides to take a project abroad and live away from family, why do we judge her so much? Would we do the same to a man?
Scene one: Rahul Sharma works in a very senior position in a chemical manufacturing company in the Middle East. He is 40 years old, a father to 2 school going kids. His wife and kids live in Mumbai. He visits them once a year when he accumulates his yearly leave and comes down to India for 2 weeks.
He was working in Mumbai but got a very good opportunity to move abroad. As the kids were 12 and 14 and it was a crucial time for them in terms of their academics, Rahul and his wife decided it was best that the kids continue their education in Mumbai.