What If You Were Not Afraid? Imagine Who You Could Be And What You Could Achieve!

I was so startled by the wisdom in her answer. The realization was at once liberating and also heart breaking.
Who would you be if you were not afraid?
Fear in itself is good, but when fear overtakes the logic out of everything then it becomes a problem.
I have always been a non-adventurous person. While I know people who have bungee jumped, sky dived or simply followed their hearts, I had always taken a long time to reach there. There is always this ‘what if’ that takes the pleasure out of any situation until I resort to just routine. I do not enjoy being like this, but I have always been like this.
I never thought this was even something to think about because everywhere I see people who are cautious. People are afraid. While some are afraid to leave a 9 to 5 job and actually do something that their heart pines for, there are those who are afraid to express their feelings. If you look around there are afraid people everywhere.
While the society accepts fear as a normal thing, is it really is? Yes, for survival it is important to be cautious. But that kind of fear that holds you back from being your best self it isn’t. I know many people who chose to be in their comfort zone rather than follow their calling. I know people putting up with so many things so that they do not fall out of their comfort zone.
But then, one day while talking to a friend, she casually asked me, ‘No seriously tell me, what you would be if you were not afraid?’
While answering her question I realized that there are so many things that I would have been if I was not afraid. I would also have accomplished so many things if only I did not operate from fear. But I did and I realized that fear is what has kept me from having everything that I had wanted myself to be or have.
While we spoke, my friend’s grandmother who was listening to our conversation, joined us. She was well into her late eighties. She sat down beside me with a smile and looked straight into my eyes.
‘Why are you so afraid? What is that you have that you would not lose anyway?’
She then proceeded on to show me her photo album. I saw a baby who no longer looks like the eighty year old granny sitting next to me. She showed me her parents, her family, her friends. The kind of life she had as a girl. The kind of house she had lived in. Everything in her life has changed. She could never keep with her all she had. She could not even keep with her in her eighties the way she looked like when she was eighteen. But what she did keep was a woman who was not afraid to shine.
‘You try to keep everything that is not yours, but forget to polish yourself and your experiences. The only two things that is yours to keep forever. And if you are lucky, a few genuine relationships.’
The wisdom in her simple words were so profound.
I still have a long way to go in taming my illogical fears. It is a tough job trust me. But seriously what would you say if I asked you ‘What would YOU be if you were not afraid?’ and would your answer set you on the path from ‘who you are’ to ‘what you really want to be?’
Image source: a still from the Marathi film Manja
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A Social Media Content Writer by profession. A writer by heart. A genuine foodie. Simple by nature. Love to read, create paintings and cook. Have impossible dreams. At the moment, engaged in making those dreams read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
This is a true story of my house-help Titli. Our house-helps deserve much more than what they make. I don't mean only monetarily, but respect, compassion and understanding too!
“Arre andar jao na, mujhe chadhne do!” (make space, let me get in), Titli yelled at the commuters who were dangling at the door of the local train. She shoved and pushed to make her way inside, in the hope of getting at least the fourth seat.
She’s in a rush to get to her work on time, she doesn’t want to be late, again!
Titli, an ever-smiling frail girl, clad in a simple salwar kameez, travels from a distant suburb, Virar, which is far away from proper Mumbai. She works as a house help – cleaning, cooking at 4 houses. Due to covid, she lost a lot of jobs. To reach Vile Parle, she has to change trains at Andheri. It’s always a race against time!
There would be tea cups, snack plates and glasses lying all around the house because it's the "maid's responsibility" and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
There would be tea cups, snack plates, and glasses lying all around the house because it’s the “maid’s responsibility” and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
Today I saw our domestic help spreading the innerwear of my 35-year old sister-in-law on the clothes line and a thought came to mind. Shouldn’t some basic life skills be a part of our daily routine rather than putting it on the maid? I mean washing inners of someone else can be disgusting even if it is put in the washing machine. My husband too behaves the same way, and I find it very disgusting.
My mom taught me how to clean my inners when I was just 10 years old and here 30+ aged people cannot do it? In fact I pointed it out that here at home it’s ok, but what if they have to go somewhere for office work, how will they manage?
I am a single woman by choice, and very happy with my life. So, how to be happily single? Read on to find out.
I am a single woman by choice, and very happy with my life. So, how to be happily single? Read on to find out.
I was reading the reviews of recently released movie Pink. I have not seen the movie, but from what I have heard, the movie is about young, strong, independent women whom the society with all its biases does not treat well.
Then I started thinking that being an independent, single woman myself, why do I not feel these biases? Is it that we are so used to them that we take them in our stride and do not think much about them? Is it that I am so busy that I am blind to them, or is it that I have a ‘care two hoots’ attitude and therefore I don’t care about them?
How do you raise a child that is not so afraid of the big, bad world? Start at home, and start talking - says this thoughtful post.
How do you raise a child that is not so afraid of the big, bad world? Start at home, and start talking – says this thoughtful post.
Recent events have got me thinking about how we – as educated, concerned individuals and parents – can save our future generations from the perverts of the society. Where on one side, after every such news item in the media, we have protest marches and the anger of people pouring in, which indeed is a good positive sign that shows that we care as a society; what is needed is something long-term which should change the dynamics of the society.
The first step that seems logical is basic Sex Education for the kids, but then the question is how early? With even 6 year olds not safe, do we really want to whisk away the innocence of our children in an effort to keep them safe? I have had comments from the older generation claiming that such things did not happen when they were kids, but I refuse to believe them. I am sure they did, only they were hushed or the victims never spoke about it and grew up to be disturbed adults.