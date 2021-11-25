Was It Blind Faith Or Were Superstitions Made Up For Practical Reasons?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
Nowadays, 'faith' has a good vibe and superstition is old-school. But perhaps there was a practical reason behind these superstitions!
Whenever we cannot back something up with facts, we use words like ‘faith’ or ‘superstition’. I don’t know if it’s a product of our times. But ‘faith’ has a good vibe to it, but superstition has become, if not a ‘bad word’ at least something old school.
Defining superstition here as per Google: ‘A widely held but unjustified belief in supernatural causation leading to certain consequences of an action or event, or a practice based on such a belief.’
(R says)
The other day, I was reading on superstitions and their origins. As I expected, their origins were from times when let’s say ‘people did not know any better’.
For example, breaking of a mirror was bad luck because apparently ancient Romans believed that mirrors contained fragments of our souls.
Black cat crossing one’s path is bad luck because they were supposed to be a witch’s apprentice.
Do I care if I break a mirror? Hell No! Coz I know they don’t have any piece or shred of my soul. If they did, ‘my soul’ would throw around some indicators I would assume!
A black cat to me, when I see, one – is definitely mysterious. Would I return my steps if it crosses my path? No!
We are now a society built on science and facts; and anything not supported by the former does not humour us. However, what if we see a stream of what seems like bad luck, and then there is a common factor to those incidents?
What if say, there is a friend you meet occasionally. And how much ever you might choose to overlook, after every time you meet, your friend gets sick. You could blame the coffee shop to be the virus hub, but why does the virus selectively target him or her and not you?
It would be sad and I would dare say, mildly traumatic to get caught with the ‘superstition’ that it’s ‘me’ and hence I should stay out of their life. But if not that, how else would one reason out what’s happening here…?
(S says)
Sometimes superstitions are made up for a reason. For instance, the mirror breaking one was perhaps made up so that people would be extra careful handling them. Maybe it was made on purpose, thereby preventing accidents and cuts caused by the broken pieces. Then there’s a popular one that you should never step out during eclipses – that may have been to avoid looking up at the eclipsed sun and damaging your eyes.
There must’ve been some reason right? Why would people make up such specific superstitions otherwise?
In old days in rural India, menstruating girls and women were told to ‘keep aside’ for the whole duration. During those days they were not allowed to eat with others, visit the temple, go about their daily activities, nothing. It was considered a ‘stigma’…the bad luck that came with being female.
Although did it really start that way?
Maybe it was for hygiene reasons that they were asked to stay away. Exemption from their daily activities was a sort of a ‘break’ to let them recover in peace. Perhaps I am being too charitable here. I don’t know. But the point is, it was taken too far and over the years it became disgraceful and embarrassing. To this day women are not allowed to visit the temple ‘un dino me‘ (in those days).
Now take the one about your friend seeming to fall sick each time you meet. Perhaps the AC in the coffee shop is to blame, or maybe she is allergic to the air freshener there or even their cleaning products. But there’s been an observable pattern and you are not sure who’s to blame.
Maybe try meeting at a park next time!
Image source: YouTube
We are an author duo who love writing together. We have written a couple of books together, Tete a tete with R&S and Anu and Isha. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “A story of complexities within families, of growing understanding, resentments harboured over years, and the understanding and empathy that follows. The story traces quite an emotional trajectory and does this in interesting ways.”
Discrimination against women often comes in the form of superstition, attached to religious beliefs. Women's situation in India will change only when we challenge such beliefs
Dr. Narendra Achyut Dabholkar has just sacrificed his life at the altar of superstition and religious exploitation against which he had devoted his entire life. A day after his death, his life-long struggle was rewarded by Maharashtra becoming the first state to pass an anti-superstition and black magic ordinance.
Dr Dabholkar’s crusade against black magic and superstition was of great significance to women, especially since, women have been at the receiving end of these practices. It is sad, hence, that his death did not receive due attention from activists working on women’s empowerment. (more…)
Do you say 'fingers crossed' when you are wishing hard for something? That is the power of faith, one that can lead to quaint beliefs and much entertainment!
Do you say ‘fingers crossed’ when you are wishing hard for something? That is the power of faith, one that can lead to quaint beliefs and much entertainment!
Belief is all-powerful and our strong belief in certain things gives rise to our faith in those things. Faith of anyone cannot be questioned, unless it is affecting us and becomes intolerable, and results in blind faith.
Well here I am not trying to hurt or question the religious sentiments or faith of anyone. I just want to list a few of our beliefs, and blind faith in certain things which can be quaint, and sometimes downright funny. Here are some relatively harmless, but strong beliefs that we can see around us.