The Struggle Of Women At The Workplace #MeToo

Women are harassed day in and day out in all walks of their lives. This is the reality of our lives.
I never wanted to write about #MeToo. Sometimes, it never made sense to me that literally, every woman in the world had faced some form of sexual abuse – from her childhood to adulthood, to postmenopausal years and more. I always thought men are equally abused sexually and that they are victims too!
It is not common for a girl to experience someone groping or touching the breast, touching her thighs or getting a pat on her back, or even those ugly sexual gestures! Of course, the impact of sexual abuse varies with every girl and woman. I had so many other big worries to face and tackle during my teen and early adulthood that the impact was less and fortunately, it wasn’t a big deal. However, frequent or periodic exposure to abuse rewinds and plays all those incidents in my mind. I still can’t forget how my next-door neighbour and a family friend behaved! Such strong memory is bad!
I am a writer and proud to be! But as a freelance writer, it is a big deal to be on top of your game. However, workplace sexual abuse is too hard to cope with, manage and overcome! The funniest thing is, I work as a freelance, home is my workplace and I have no physical workplace.
The biggest shock that came during the initial years of my career was writing about health supplements including hormonal supplements and aphrodisiacs. During those initial conversations about my knowledge and experience in writing health content, the client suddenly started asking inappropriate questions where I failed to understand the intention.
Giving written projects and paying for the work done appears as a big FAVOR. Another client time travelled to an age where the barter system existed. It was literally a deal. Talk and act dirty, I’ll assign all my projects and pay more than the industry rates!
Then comes the biggest humiliation of my whole career! Last year, I joined a promising company (I don’t want to get into the details). It’s just a month, and I was blasted by the head of the organisation that I want to be in touch, talk and be in a good relationship with the top users! I was like WTF! I used to get calls to my number during wee hours. There were some users (just you don’t even know if such people existed) demanding to take up video calls via WhatsApp and more. Don’t ask me why joined in such a setup – I joined because I was unaware of all these! I was bashed like anything in a meeting. I don’t have daily conversations with the top users and it took many days to feel light.
And the reason that made me write all this stuff is that I never shared something that happened a few days ago.
I always had the dream to work in mainstream media. Being a freelancer, the chances are very less. Fortunately, I managed to work as a freelance writer in the mainstream media. I am a part of a team (of freelance writers), managed by a very senior writer and editor (by age and experience, literally of my father’s age and he has a daughter about 5 or 6 years younger than my age). His editing skills amazed me and minor tweaks elevated the content. It is quite a learning for me that I never had any mentor or anyone to learn from. I conveyed it to him and shared it is a great learning experience. Unfortunately, the project dropped due to some issues in the top management. The editor was actively finding other projects to work and assign to the team members.
He pinged me and asked If I can do a voice over for a video. I said YES! And he sent me a video of a girl masturbating. I was like WOW! I never expected from someone whom I thought was a guru!
A few days back, one of my fellow translators shared that people always think of a woman wrong who works from home. I have never faced it so far, but the truth has just been exposed. It is easy for a man or society to judge women that they can do anything to earn! Cancerous thought it is! At least the whole world is now working from home for the past few months, the perception has changed.
I personally know people who write erotic and adult stories, gigolos, female sex workers, and even who do sex chats and calls. Some do it for their livelihood, some for fun and some with no choice. No Judgement. But what lacks is CONSENT that is being taken for granted.
A couple of months ago, I drafted about workplace sexual abuse, for a Government agency. It was quite comprehensive. One thing which was repeated in the report is “The intent of the abuser or the abusing nature or act is not important, but the impact on the one who gets abused!’
I write it now because I want to get this out of my head! Writing is alchemy. I always thought I am an introvert but not! I draw boundaries, I am tough at times and act strange or rude just enough to save myself from the consequences of being a woman!
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
We are conditioned to normalise domestic violence out of fear of abandonment. Thinking that 'trauma bonding' is better than no bonding holds us back from speaking up!
(Trigger Warning: This post may be triggering for survivors of domestic violence. This post has been published especially to honour the International Day For The Elimination of Violence Against Women.)
Everyone said my perfect husband was like Lord Ram…. but this is how he took unfair advantage of my tolerance!
My grandmother was very fond of my husband whose name is synonymous with Lord Ram’s name. Every call she made to my husband started with the bhajan “Aaj sab mil mangal gao, Awadh mai, raam aye hain“. (Hail everyone, sing praises, Lord Ram has come in the kingdom of Awadh.) It was a mandatory welcome song whenever she met him or even spoke to him on the phone. Yes, his attributes were like that of Lord Ram. His attitude, chivalry, persona, fair skin, smile, height, physique and charm illustrate the perfect image of Lord Ram.
My story is the story of every woman out there. I wrote this book, Sex Is, for those in sexless or abusive marriages, loveless relationships, and suffering from the ill effects of lack of sex education.
I am an Indian female sex educator. In India, I am an exotic species, a woman who freely, openly, and pleasurably talks about sex.
Of course, this is not how I had planned things in life – I started off as clueless about sex as most of us; I did not even know what sex scientifically, accurately meant back when I was a teenager. I had a bunch of vague ideas borrowed from films, magazines hidden carefully in my father’s closet, and peer gossip.
Cis men get away with doing so little, while the humungous responsibility of moral behavior and consequently upholding the morality of a family rests on a woman, her body, her vagina.
I started watching the Clinton–Lewinsky affair story in a series American Crime Story Season 3 – Impeachment on Disney Plus Hotstar recently, and it brought back memories of everything Monica Lewinsky was subjected to in the media when the scandal broke out in 1998.
Lewinsky was a 22 year old woman who admittedly fell in love with her boss. Unfortunately her boss was the President of the United States of America. Her boss was also 27 years older than her, married with a family, and a serial cheater. Yet Monica Lewinsky bore the full brunt of the aftermath of the affair while Bill Clinton, the man she had a relationship with, went on to complete his term as President, his impeachment notwithstanding.