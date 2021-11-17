My Life Is Not Your Kite To Control And Hand It Over To Another Man

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
You don't get to decide my life for me, you don't get to control it, and then hand the control over to another man.
My life is NOT your kite,
So, you don’t get to decide,
How long, how far, how smooth
I glide.
My life is NOT your kite,
You don’t get to hand over
the spool
And leave it for the next MAN to decide.
My life is NOT YOUR kite,
You don’t get to reel me out
or reel me in
And control my flight.
My life is MY OWN kite,
and only I decide
How long, how far, how smooth
I choose to glide.
You don’t get to decide my life for me, you don’t get to control it, and then hand the control over to another man.
Image source: a still from the film Masaan
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Squadron Leader Delshad Master is an Indian Air Force veteran, having served as an officer for a decade.
In her second innings, she's found her calling in championing the cause of the LGBTQ+ community. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
It is natural to dread the march of Time, to mourn the passing of your youth. But with a little bit of mental tweaking, your 40's can be the best decade of your life!
It is natural to dread the march of Time, to mourn the passing of your youth. But with a little bit of mental tweaking, your 40’s can be the best decade of your life!
‘Life starts at 40!’ is one cliché we all have heard from our seniors and elders. The first thought that used to hit my mind in response to that always was: Wow! What a way to cover up the ageing journey!
Forty is that stage of life where an individual isn’t exactly ‘youth’ anymore, and is now stepping into middle age bracket, towards getting old. Eventually. This is a very brutal reality – hard to accept, harder to ignore.
That was the day when I got to know that Ma was a postgraduate. A brilliant student who was married off immediately after completing her education.
That was the day when I got to know that Ma was a postgraduate. A brilliant student who was married off immediately after completing her education.
I was in a meeting when I received a call from my mother’s nurse. “Soni Didi, Ma has gone missing.”
It took some time for my preoccupied mind to ingest those words. “Huh! Come again!” I responded in a muffled voice.