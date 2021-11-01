50 Years & Glass Still Half-Full: Even After 2021 Amendment, MTP Act Is A Far Cry From Inclusive & Progressive!

There were expectations that the 2021 amendments to the MTP Act would make it contemporary & progressive. But it's still a far cry from being truly inclusive.
Merely legalising abortion does not guarantee accessibility or necessarily translates into access. A lot of work remains to be done still.
In its 50 years of existence, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act has been amended only twice, once in 2002 and in 2021. In the meantime, there has been remarkable progress in medical technology.
This includes, availability of safe and simple technologies for abortion like manual vacuum aspiration and medical drugs. There are diagnostics that help identify severe foetal anomalies closer to and after 20 weeks gestation.
Apart from advances in medical technology, understanding and appreciation of women’s need to have complete control over their bodies has increased. As evidenced by several progressive judgements in India and international convention commitments (such as Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court, Anil Kumar Malhotra v Ajay Pasricha, Suchita Srivastava v Chandigarh Admin) and international platforms like Convention on Elimination of All forms of Discrimination against Women, International Conference on Population and Development.
There was great expectations that the amendments to the MTP Act would truly make it contemporary and progressive, establishing India’s leadership in setting the global agenda on a sensitive subject. While what has been amended is a step ahead from the 1971’s Act, it still is a far cry from being truly inclusive and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Larger issue of access to safe abortion care and women’s rights remains largely untouched.
Unavailability of Medical Abortion (MA) pills legally is a disservice to pregnant persons. Sadly, overregulation has caused such problems. The belief that reducing access to MA drugs will help arrest the declining child sex ratio is a contributor.
MA drugs are indicated for use up to nine weeks gestation. Sex determination through ultra sonography is not possible during this period. Ultra sound can determine the sex of the foetus only at 13-14 weeks (early second trimester). However, more than 85 % of abortions in India, occur in the first trimester.
Then MTP Act has somehow become entangled in the fight against gender-biased sex selection. As a result, chemists claim they face additional scrutiny if they stock MA drugs. They are informally told not to sell MA drugs, keep copies of prescriptions and in some cases, keep track of the identity of the purchaser- a clear violation of the MTP Act which assures confidentiality.
There is an urgent need to clear the prevailing misunderstanding among drug regulators and health officials about MA drugs and sex selection. Abortion pills should be treated just like any other schedule H drug and are not singled out for additional scrutiny.
Merely legalising abortion does not guarantee accessibility or access. The true measure of success of the amendments is implementation & how it is able to bridge gaps. A lot of work remains to be done in terms of access, rights-based approach, telemedicine and task sharing.
It’s important to discuss judiciary’s responsibility in furthering access to safe abortion.
The analysis of 194 writ petitions filed by women seeking to have their pregnancy medically terminated, identified several issues. The length of the gestation period and the opinion of the medical boards were common in cases of rejection. Neither factor considers their medical reports or the impact on the woman.
Meanwhile, the past year and half has been nothing short of a hellish experience for abortion seekers in the country! With facilities becoming dedicated COVID facilities, providers have been unavailable to provide services. The situation for an abortion seeker was no less than a nightmare. Though abortion is notified as an ‘essential service’ the gap between providers and abortion seekers is much wider now than ever!
We have attempted to bridge the gap by populating a database of approved MTP providers so that pregnant persons can connect to a verified provider.
There is an urgent need to look into the rules and regulations of the MTP Act from a fresh perspective.
Recently a relative called me. She asked, “where is your daughter in law?” I said, “she is visiting her dad.” Immediately the question cropped up, “then who is cooking and taking care of you?”
A simple incident shocked me and made me think over how we all are affected by the patriarchal society.
I was shopping for my son’s wedding when my driver casually asked me, “How is this girl? Is she good at house-keeping and cooking?”
It's always women who are entrusted with elaborate meal preparations & rituals. But we also want time off during festivals. Have mercy on us too, society!!
Twenty years into my marriage and I still detest going to my in-law’s house to celebrate any occasion.
It is not because I am against festivities. I just dread the monotonous & physically exhausting activities that women are continuously expected to do.
It is always the women who are entrusted with the elaborate procedure of preparing the sumptuous meals for those occasions. I was brought up in a family that did not have gender discrimination in engaging in culinary chores. So I found it bizarre how women were expected to slog in the kitchen while the men of the house got to enjoy the latest movies that were being telecast on the different channels.
For the sake of women's rights everywhere, it's time to speak up against men taking decisions about women's bodies. It is Alabama and abortion today. It is all of our rights tomorrow. Our silence can be fatal.
Last week in the US, 25 all white male senators voted to advance the most restrictive abortion ban in the country and the Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, a woman, signed it into law. If enacted, the law would permit abortions only if the mother’s life is at risk or if the fetus cannot survive, but does not permit abortions in cases of rape or incest.
Earlier this month, the bill had been passed in the Alabama House. All except for two of the 76 Republican male lawmakers voted in favour of the bill. What is shocking is that the Bill’s sponsor in the House is a woman, Republican state representative Terri Collins. What is even more shocking is that she cautioned that she would kill the bill if it included any exceptions for rape and incest. Along with six other Republican women in the House, Terri Collins voted to pass the bill. Nearly all Democratic House members decided not to vote and walked out of the House in protest.
Unprotected sex can easily lead to an unwanted pregnancy. If it does, please visit a doctor, instead of doing things that endanger the woman's life.
‘I don’t know what I should do.’ Said Puneet (name changed).
And this is the statement that hundreds of Puneets make after having unprotected sex on a wild night. Even the change of name seems irrelevant to me.